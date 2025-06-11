How to pack a carry-on like a pro (and still look good on day three)

I always have that moment, right before I zip my carry-on bag shut, when I wonder if I’ve packed too much, forgotten something important, or just generally screwed it up. It’s a mix of “I think I nailed this” and “I’ll regret this in 12 hours.”

We’ve all been there.

But packing a carry-on doesn’t have to be stressful. And it definitely doesn’t have to mean giving up your style. The real goal? A bag that’s functional, clean, and doesn’t make you feel like a walking laundry pile by day three.

And if packing stresses you out, you’re not alone. 49% of travelers say packing is a top stressor. Experts say that overpacking often stems from the anxiety of travel itself. “Even if you’re an experienced traveler, you’re likely to have a higher stress response, and the desire to make yourself more comfortable intensifies,” says clinical psychologist Lara Fielding.

So let’s dive into how to pack a carry-on like a pro, without losing your cool or your style.

1. Build a travel uniform and stick to it

The most put-together travelers aren’t overthinking it. They’ve got a formula. A vibe. A color palette that works in any setting and doesn’t wrinkle if you look at it wrong.

That could mean:

A neutral tee

An overshirt or blazer

Wide-leg trousers or jeans

Clean, comfortable sneakers

A mini travel wardrobe that mixes, matches, and never makes you panic over what to wear is exactly what you should go for. If everything works together, you’ll pack less and wear more.

2. Pick the right carry-on bag

If your carry-on is bulky, floppy, or weirdly shaped, you’re already working harder than you need to. A well-built, hard-sided carry-on with compression straps and smooth zippers is what you need. It keeps things in place, opens up like a book, and fits perfectly in most overhead bins.

If you’re going for a carry-on plus personal item, make that personal item count. A travel backpack with structure, not a slouchy tote, makes navigating airports way easier. Look for one with external pockets so your in-flight essentials are always in reach.

3. Curate your toiletries like a minimalist

Here’s where things go sideways for most people — the “just in case” products. The backup lotions. The mystery mini bottle you grabbed at the last minute.

Don’t do it.

Instead, pack your toiletries like you’re curating a tight edit of your greatest hits:

Stick to the essentials you actually use

Choose solids when you can (shampoo bars, toothpaste tablets, deodorant sticks)

Skip the hotel minis, they’re usually not as good as they look.

And keep it all in a bag that makes life easier. I’ve been using the Dollar Shave Club traveler bag – it’s durable, water-resistant, and big enough to hold everything you need.

4. Prep for the plane like it’s a separate destination

When thinking about how to pack a carry-on, remember to prepare for the flight itself. Treat it like its own destination so you can stay comfortable while in the air.

Make a small in-flight kit with the stuff you’ll actually use mid-air:

Lip balm

Hand sanitizer

Gum or mints

Wireless earbuds

One comfort item (eye mask, cozy socks, neck pillow, etc.)

Keep it in an outside pocket of your personal item so you’re not rummaging through your entire bag in row 26B. And don’t forget a reusable water bottle! I throw in my Zulu travel water bottle every time.