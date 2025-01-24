 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to pack for a week in a carry-on (without sacrificing the essentials)

Avoid the dreaded overstuffed carry-on with these tips

By
An overhead view of a man packing a suitcase
Surface / Unsplash

Packing a carry-on for a longer trip seems intimidating, but it’s definitely doable. My first time was for a week-long conference in Seattle, where I was determined not to drag a big suitcase. It worked. Since then, I’ve refined my system, and now it’s my go-to for work trips, beach vacations, and city breaks. Over the years, I’ve learned how to make the most of the space without sacrificing the essentials, and now I’m sharing the formula that never fails. Here’s how to pack for a week in a carry-on.

Choose the right carry-on bag

Man carrying luggage in both hands
Kit (formerly ConvertKit) / Unsplash

The first step is picking the right carry-on bag. Look for one that meets airline size restrictions, typically around 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Hard-shell suitcases are great for durability and keeping everything secure, while soft-sided bags often have more give for squeezing in a few extra items. Spinner wheels can make navigating airports a lot easier, so consider that feature, too.

Recommended Videos

If you’re not a suitcase person, a sturdy travel backpack is another excellent option. Just make sure it has multiple compartments to help keep your belongings organized.

Related

Plan out your wardrobe

A man packing clothes in his luggage
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

You still may be scratching your head wondering how to pack for a week in a carry-on, but planning out your wardrobe meticulously plays a big role in this. One of the most important parts when it comes to packing light is choosing versatile clothing that can be mixed and matched. I always stick to a specific color palette, such as neutrals or muted tones, to make it easy to create multiple outfits. Here’s a breakdown of what to pack:

  • Tops. Pack three to four tops that can be dressed up or down. A mix of casual and slightly dressy options works well.
  • Bottoms. Bring two to three bottoms, like jeans and versatile trousers. Opt for pieces that can transition from day to night.
  • Outerwear. A lightweight jacket is essential. If traveling to a colder destination, wear your bulkier coat on the plane.
  • Shoes. Limit yourself to two pairs of shoes, one comfortable pair for walking and one dressier option.
  • Undergarments and socks. Pack enough for the week or plan to do laundry mid-trip. 
  • Sleepwear. Choose something lightweight and compact.

Stick to travel-sized toiletries

Toiletries in bag
Supply / Unsplash

According to the TSA, liquids and gels in carry-ons need to be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less. Consider investing in reusable travel bottles and filling them with your favorite products. Toiletry essentials to pack include:

  • Toothpaste and toothbrush
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Body wash or soap
  • Skincare products (moisturizer, sunscreen, etc.)
  • Deodorant

Plus, don’t forget to pack a razor and any prescription medications. 

Remember to use your personal item

Getting on the train wearing a backpack
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Most airlines allow a personal item in addition to your carry-on bag, such as a backpack or laptop bag. Use this space wisely for items you’ll need during the flight and things that won’t fit in your main bag. Consider including:

  • Travel documents (passport, ID, boarding pass)
  • Electronics (laptop, tablet, phone, chargers, and adapters)
  • Headphones or earbuds
  • A reusable water bottle (empty until after security)
  • Snacks
  • A book or magazine
  • A travel pillow and eye mask for long flights

Take advantage of smart packing techniques

Person packing in a packing cube
Timur Weber / Pexels

Here are some smart packing tips I’ve learned along the way that can make a big difference when it comes to packing light:

  • Layer heavier items on the bottom. Place shoes, toiletries, and heavier clothing at the bottom of your bag to keep the weight balanced.
  • Fill in the gaps. Stuff socks, underwear, and other small items into shoes or other gaps to maximize space.
  • Wear your bulkiest items. Save space by wearing your heaviest shoes, jacket, or sweater on the plane.
  • Use packing cubes. Packing cubes help keep everything organized and make unpacking a whole lot easier.

You may be tempted to use vacuum-sealed bags for extra space, but packing expert Tan France advises against using these types of bags for packing, as they can leave your outfits wrinkled and may require ironing during your trip.

Plan to do laundry

Dirty laundry in a blue basket
Annie Spratt / Unsplash

If you’re traveling for a full week, doing laundry mid-trip can help reduce the amount you need to pack — win-win! Many hotels offer laundry services, or you can pack a small travel detergent to hand-wash items in a sink. A compact clothesline or quick-drying fabrics can make this process even easier.

Pack a mini first-aid kit

Pills in plastic container
Simone van der Koelen / Unsplash

You never know when you might need them, so a small pouch with basic first-aid items can be a lifesaver. Include:

  • Band-Aids
  • Pain relievers
  • Motion sickness pills
  • Antiseptic wipes
  • Any necessary prescriptions

Leave room for souvenirs

Man walking with shopping bags in hand
Erik Mclean / Unsplash

If you’re planning to shop during your trip, leave a little space in your carry-on for souvenirs or new items. Or bring a lightweight foldable bag to use as an extra tote on the way back.

Before you go, check airline restrictions

Person standing on an airplane
Kelly / Pexels

We’re getting to the end here, so hopefully, you feel more confident about how to pack for a week in a carry-on. But before you head to the airport, double-check your airline’s rules for carry-on bags. Some budget airlines have stricter size and weight limits, so it’s important to ensure your bag meets the requirements to avoid extra fees.

Final checklist

Man holding a passport in his hand at the airport
Global Residence Index / Unsplash

Before you zip up your carry-on and run out the door, go through this quick checklist to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything:

  • Passport/ID
  • Wallet with credit cards and cash
  • Travel itinerary and tickets
  • Chargers and power bank
  • Clothes and shoes
  • Toiletries and medications
  • Personal items and entertainment for the flight

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
How to get a passport without the stress: A step-by-step guide
Getting a passport isn’t as complicated as it seems
Person holding U.S. passport

Getting a passport might feel like one of those tasks you want to keep pushing to the bottom of your to-do list (it can seem complicated, time consuming, and honestly, a little intimidating). I’ve been there. When I was getting ready to apply for my passport, I was so nervous about making a mistake that I double- and triple-checked every single detail. The last thing I wanted was a delay because of a paperwork error. But here’s the thing, once I actually started the process, I realized it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I’d built it up to be in my head. In fact, it’s pretty straightforward when you break it down step by step.

This guide covers everything you need to know about how to get a passport, from the required documents you’ll need to the processing times.
How to get a passport

Read more
How to plan a vacation without the stress: A step-by-step approach
A step-by-step guide to to planning the vacation of your dreams
plane taking off with ocean in the background

Planning a vacation? I know the feeling – it usually starts with a spark of excitement, a growing list of dream destinations, and endless scrolling through travel blogs and Instagram photos. Then comes the deep dive into flight searches, hotel comparisons, itinerary planning, and second-guessing every possible choice. Are you packing too much into one day? What should you even bring? Before you know it, what started as an exciting idea begins to feel like an overwhelming project. Don’t worry, though! I’m here to walk you through how to plan a vacation step-by-step so you can get the most out of your time and planning.
Step-by-step guide for stress-free vacation planning
1. Choose your destination

Deciding where you want to go is the first step in planning any vacation. Are you dreaming of relaxing on a tropical beach in Bali, exploring the historic streets of Rome, or hiking the trails of Patagonia? Maybe you're picturing yourself sipping coffee in a Parisian café, snorkeling in clear waters in the Maldives, or chasing the northern lights in Iceland. 

Read more
How to cure motion sickness permanently: Effective strategies for lasting relief
It's time to stop motion sickness once and for all
Person sitting inside an airplane using a phone

Motion sickness can turn travel into a nightmare. If you’ve experienced nausea, dizziness, or fatigue while in motion, you’re not alone. Having dealt with it myself, I feel like I’ve tried everything. While remedies like ginger chews can offer some relief, they don't exactly provide a lasting solution. After diving deep into this topic to find answers for myself, I’m here to help you answer the question of how to cure motion sickness permanently. 
What causes motion sickness?

Before diving into solutions, it helps to understand why motion sickness happens in the first place. Motion sickness occurs when there’s a disconnect between what your eyes see, what your inner ear senses, and how your brain processes this information. 

Read more