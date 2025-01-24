How to pack for a week in a carry-on (without sacrificing the essentials)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Choose the right carry-on bag Plan out your wardrobe Stick to travel-sized toiletries Remember to use your personal item Take advantage of smart packing techniques Plan to do laundry Pack a mini first-aid kit Leave room for souvenirs Before you go, check airline restrictions Final checklist

Packing a carry-on for a longer trip seems intimidating, but it’s definitely doable. My first time was for a week-long conference in Seattle, where I was determined not to drag a big suitcase. It worked. Since then, I’ve refined my system, and now it’s my go-to for work trips, beach vacations, and city breaks. Over the years, I’ve learned how to make the most of the space without sacrificing the essentials, and now I’m sharing the formula that never fails. Here’s how to pack for a week in a carry-on.

Choose the right carry-on bag

The first step is picking the right carry-on bag. Look for one that meets airline size restrictions, typically around 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Hard-shell suitcases are great for durability and keeping everything secure, while soft-sided bags often have more give for squeezing in a few extra items. Spinner wheels can make navigating airports a lot easier, so consider that feature, too.

If you’re not a suitcase person, a sturdy travel backpack is another excellent option. Just make sure it has multiple compartments to help keep your belongings organized.

Plan out your wardrobe

You still may be scratching your head wondering how to pack for a week in a carry-on, but planning out your wardrobe meticulously plays a big role in this. One of the most important parts when it comes to packing light is choosing versatile clothing that can be mixed and matched. I always stick to a specific color palette, such as neutrals or muted tones, to make it easy to create multiple outfits. Here’s a breakdown of what to pack:

Tops. Pack three to four tops that can be dressed up or down. A mix of casual and slightly dressy options works well.

Bottoms. Bring two to three bottoms, like jeans and versatile trousers. Opt for pieces that can transition from day to night.

Outerwear. A lightweight jacket is essential. If traveling to a colder destination, wear your bulkier coat on the plane.

Shoes. Limit yourself to two pairs of shoes, one comfortable pair for walking and one dressier option.

Undergarments and socks. Pack enough for the week or plan to do laundry mid-trip.

Sleepwear. Choose something lightweight and compact.

Stick to travel-sized toiletries

According to the TSA, liquids and gels in carry-ons need to be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less. Consider investing in reusable travel bottles and filling them with your favorite products. Toiletry essentials to pack include:

Toothpaste and toothbrush

Shampoo and conditioner

Body wash or soap

Skincare products (moisturizer, sunscreen, etc.)

Deodorant

Plus, don’t forget to pack a razor and any prescription medications.

Remember to use your personal item

Most airlines allow a personal item in addition to your carry-on bag, such as a backpack or laptop bag. Use this space wisely for items you’ll need during the flight and things that won’t fit in your main bag. Consider including:

Travel documents (passport, ID, boarding pass)

Electronics (laptop, tablet, phone, chargers, and adapters)

Headphones or earbuds

A reusable water bottle (empty until after security)

Snacks

A book or magazine

A travel pillow and eye mask for long flights

Take advantage of smart packing techniques

Here are some smart packing tips I’ve learned along the way that can make a big difference when it comes to packing light:

Layer heavier items on the bottom. Place shoes, toiletries, and heavier clothing at the bottom of your bag to keep the weight balanced.

Fill in the gaps. Stuff socks, underwear, and other small items into shoes or other gaps to maximize space.

Wear your bulkiest items. Save space by wearing your heaviest shoes, jacket, or sweater on the plane.

Use packing cubes. Packing cubes help keep everything organized and make unpacking a whole lot easier.

You may be tempted to use vacuum-sealed bags for extra space, but packing expert Tan France advises against using these types of bags for packing, as they can leave your outfits wrinkled and may require ironing during your trip.

Plan to do laundry

If you’re traveling for a full week, doing laundry mid-trip can help reduce the amount you need to pack — win-win! Many hotels offer laundry services, or you can pack a small travel detergent to hand-wash items in a sink. A compact clothesline or quick-drying fabrics can make this process even easier.

Pack a mini first-aid kit

You never know when you might need them, so a small pouch with basic first-aid items can be a lifesaver. Include:

Band-Aids

Pain relievers

Motion sickness pills

Antiseptic wipes

Any necessary prescriptions

Leave room for souvenirs

If you’re planning to shop during your trip, leave a little space in your carry-on for souvenirs or new items. Or bring a lightweight foldable bag to use as an extra tote on the way back.

Before you go, check airline restrictions

We’re getting to the end here, so hopefully, you feel more confident about how to pack for a week in a carry-on. But before you head to the airport, double-check your airline’s rules for carry-on bags. Some budget airlines have stricter size and weight limits, so it’s important to ensure your bag meets the requirements to avoid extra fees.

Final checklist

Before you zip up your carry-on and run out the door, go through this quick checklist to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything: