The best backpacks for air travel: Style meets functionality

When it comes to air travel, choosing the right backpack is almost as important as booking the right flight. But with so many options on the market, how do you find the perfect travel backpack? We’ve rounded up the best backpacks for air travel that strike the ideal balance between functionality, style, and comfort.

What makes a backpack ideal for air travel?

Before diving into our top picks, let’s talk about what makes a backpack great for air travel. Here are some key features to look for:

Size and capacity: A good travel backpack should fit within airline carry-on dimensions while offering enough space for your essentials. Most airlines allow backpacks up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches, but it’s always best to check specific regulations. Comfort and ergonomics: Padded shoulder straps, a supportive back panel, and adjustable features are crucial for comfort – especially if you’re navigating through terminals or exploring new cities. Organization: Several different compartments and pockets help keep everything organized. Look for a backpack with a dedicated laptop sleeve, internal pockets for documents, and external pockets for easy access to travel necessities. Durability and material: Opt for a backpack made from high-quality materials like ballistic nylon or water-resistant fabric. This ensures your bag can handle everything from unexpected rain to baggage handler mishaps. Security features: Consider backpacks with anti-theft features such as lockable zippers, RFID-blocking pockets, or hidden compartments to protect your valuables.

With these criteria in mind, here are our top picks for the best backpacks for air travel.

1. Nomatic Travel Pack

The Nomatic Travel Pack is a favorite among frequent flyers, and for good reason. This sleek, minimalistic bag offers maximum versatility with its 20L capacity, expandable to 30L for those who need extra space. This backpack is made from water-resistant materials, ensuring that your electronics and travel documents stay dry even if you get caught in a downpour.

The bag’s standout feature is its organization – it has a dedicated laptop compartment, a magnetic water bottle pocket, and multiple zippered mesh pockets. There’s even a hidden RFID-blocking pocket for passports and credit cards, making it ideal for international travelers. Its padded straps and back panel also provide great support, so you won’t feel weighed down, even after a long day of travel.

Pros:

Expandable design for added space

Water-resistant and durable materials

Excellent organizational features

Cons:

Minimal exterior design might not appeal to everyone

2. Osprey Farpoint

The Osprey Farpoint is a great choice for those who want a backpack that’s both functional and comfortable. Its 40L capacity makes it spacious enough to hold everything you need for a few days’ travel yet still compact enough to qualify as a carry-on with most airlines.

What sets this backpack apart is its comfort-focused design. It has a LightWire frame suspension that helps distribute weight, a mesh back panel for breathability, and padded hip belts to take some of the load off your shoulders. It also features lockable sliders on the main compartment zipper, providing an extra layer of security.

Pros:

Comfortable to wear for extended periods

Spacious yet carry-on friendly

Lockable zippers for added security

Cons:

Less suitable for business travelers due to its casual look

Lacks some of the specialized compartments of more tech-focused backpacks

3. Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack

For business travelers, the Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack is a fantastic option. It has a sleek, professional design that fits right in at the office, but it’s also equipped for travel with its roomy interior and multiple pockets.

This backpack includes a dedicated padded laptop compartment, a front organizer panel for quick access to smaller items, and a large main compartment for clothing or other bulky items. The compression straps keep the bag’s profile slim, so it won’t look overstuffed even when full.

Pros:

Professional and stylish design

Durable construction and quality materials

Padded laptop sleeve and multiple pockets for organization

Cons:

Less capacity than some other travel backpacks

Not ideal for long-haul trips requiring extra space

4. Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L

The Peak Design Travel Backpack has a sleek, minimalist design and can expand from 35L to 45L, depending on how much space you need. Its full clamshell opening makes packing and accessing your items a breeze, similar to a suitcase. The internal organization is modular, allowing you to use packing cubes or even camera cubes if you’re traveling with photography gear.

What really sets this backpack apart is its smart organization and thoughtful features. It has dedicated side access points for quick access to essentials, a separate laptop and tablet compartment, and hidden pockets for valuables. The materials are weatherproof, and the durable zippers are lockable.

Pros:

Expandable capacity from 35L to 45L

Weatherproof and durable materials

Versatile for both travel and photography gear

Multiple access points and modular organization

Cons:

Can feel bulky when fully expanded

5. Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack offers great value without sacrificing essential features. With its sleek design and built-in USB charging port, it’s ideal for tech-savvy travelers who need to stay connected on the go.

This backpack has a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15.6-inch laptop, along with multiple compartments for organizing books, tablets, and travel documents. Its water-resistant fabric helps protect your belongings from light rain, and the anti-theft pocket on the back adds an extra layer of security.

Pros:

Affordable price

Built-in USB charging port

Water-resistant design

Cons: