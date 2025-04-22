10 top eco-friendly travel products (that I never travel without)

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Reusable silicone toiletry bottles 2. Solid toiletries 3. Collapsible water bottle 4. Bamboo toothbrush and travel tube 5. Reef-safe sunscreen 6. Reusable travel utensil set 7. Foldable tote bag 8. Reusable snack bags 9. Solar-powered charger 10. Sustainable luggage FAQs

If you’re one of the 80 percent of travelers who say sustainability matters to them, you’re in the right place. Travel is one of the most rewarding things we can do, but it’s not always easy on the planet. I used to be that person grabbing travel-sized shampoo bottles, tossing plastic utensils after one meal, and using Ziplocs for just about everything. I didn’t think much of it until I cleaned up a beach littered with plastic waste, and I realized what my actions were contributing to.

Since then, I’ve slowly switched to more sustainable travel habits, and let me tell you, it doesn’t take much to make a big impact. These are my tried-and-true eco-friendly travel products that I personally use, love, and bring with me on most trips. No matter where you’re traveling, these swaps are easy, useful, and better for the environment.

Recommended Videos

1. Reusable silicone toiletry bottles

I used to hoard those tiny hotel shampoos – guilty. But now, I use a set of squishy, reusable silicone bottles I refill at home. They’re TSA-approved, don’t leak (huge win), and I can bring my favorite body wash and other products instead of settling for whatever the hotel offers. It feels like a small luxury and a win for the planet.

2. Solid toiletries

I was skeptical about shampoo bars at first (I thought they’d dry my hair out). But I tried one from Lush on a camping trip and haven’t gone back. And the great part is, Lush estimates that solid shampoo bars prevent about 100 metric tons of plastic waste in one year. Plus, solid bars take up less space, last forever, and eliminate the need for plastic bottles. I now use solid shampoo, conditioner, and sometimes even face wash when I travel.

3. Collapsible water bottle

I hate buying bottled water in airports, and I also hate lugging around a bulky metal bottle when it’s empty. The solution? A collapsible water bottle. I love that it’s lightweight and I can refill it anywhere. Plus, no more guilt about tossing single-use plastic bottles.

4. Bamboo toothbrush and travel tube

I made the switch to a bamboo toothbrush last year and haven’t looked back. It works like a plastic one, but I feel better knowing it’s biodegradable. I keep it in a little aluminum travel tube so it stays clean in my toiletry kit. Honestly, it’s a simple change, but one that adds up over time.

5. Reef-safe sunscreen

On a snorkeling trip in Hawaii, I learned just how harmful regular sunscreen is to coral reefs. Now I only use reef-safe sunscreen, and I’ve noticed it’s gentler on my skin, too. I go for mineral-based options (yes, they take a bit more effort to rub in), but they’re worth it if you love the ocean as much as I do.

6. Reusable travel utensil set

You know, when you grab takeout and get a bunch of plastic cutlery you don’t really need? I used to toss it in my bag “just in case” and never use it. Now I carry a little travel set with bamboo utensils, a metal straw, and even chopsticks. I’ve used them everywhere – from airports to Disneyland!

7. Foldable tote bag

This one’s a no-brainer. I keep a little tote bag stuffed into every backpack or purse I own. I use it for groceries, beach days, dirty laundry, you name it. It weighs nothing and saves me from using plastic bags every time I shop or pick up something on the go.

8. Reusable snack bags

I bring snacks everywhere. Instead of ziplocks, I now use reusable silicone bags or cloth snack pouches. They’re perfect for trail mix, cut-up fruit, or that sandwich you grab for a long flight. They rinse out easily and have saved me so much waste (and money).

9. Solar-powered charger

This one came in handy during a hike when I had no access to outlets. I used a compact solar charger to juice up my phone and camera. It clips onto my backpack and charges while I hike. I don’t use it every trip, but when I do, it’s a total lifesaver (and a greener alternative to constantly plugging into the grid).

10. Sustainable luggage

Choosing sustainable luggage is a great way to reduce your environmental impact while you travel. Many brands now offer durable, stylish options made from recycled or eco-friendly materials. For example, Paravel is known for its carbon-neutral practices and transparent sourcing,

FAQs

Are eco-friendly travel products expensive?

Not always. Some things cost a little more upfront, but they last longer. You can save a ton just by refilling toiletries and reusing bags and bottles.

What’s the easiest eco-friendly product to start with?

Start with a reusable water bottle and solid toiletries. They’re easy to switch and have a big impact.

Where do you buy eco-friendly travel products?

There are great eco-friendly travel products on Amazon, at REI, and from eco-focused brands like Ethique, Stasher, and Paravel. A lot of them ship plastic-free, too, which is a bonus.