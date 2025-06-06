This is the top country for luxury travelers in 2025

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its 2025 Luxury Travel Report, revealing where affluent travelers plan to spend their leisure time this year. The survey gathered insights from over 500 travelers characterized by a median household income above $250,000, assets exceeding $1 million, annual leisure travel spend over $10,000, and at least one trip planned within the next 12 months.

Europe emerges as the dominant destination, with 77% of respondents naming the continent as their top choice for luxury travel in 2025. Leading the pack is France, hailed as the number one country for luxury stays by 25% of those surveyed. France’s allure remains strong, thanks to its world-renowned luxury hotels and spas in Paris, picturesque winery escapes in Bordeaux and Burgundy, and the classic charm of the French Riviera.

Recommended Videos

Following France, Italy ranks second, celebrated for its history, cuisine, and coastal towns. Canada rounds out the top three, appealing with its unmatched natural beauty and upscale urban experiences.

The report also highlights a trend toward increased spending, with 55% of luxury travelers planning to spend more in 2025 compared to 2024. While 38% expect to spend under $25,000 on leisure travel this year, a significant portion (34%) anticipate spending between $25,000 and $49,999, and 29% plan to spend over $50,000. Nearly half of travelers’ total budgets (44%) will be dedicated to hotels and accommodations, underscoring the importance of premium lodging in luxury travel plans.

The top 10 countries for luxury travelers in 2025