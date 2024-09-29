 Skip to main content
Here’s how you should pack toiletries for air travel

Keep your flight stress-free with these packing tips

By
leather pouch with shaving brush and razor
Alexander Kirov / Unsplash

With TSA’s liquid rules, packing toiletries for air travel can feel overwhelming. But with a bit of strategy, you can make the process stress-free. Let’s walk through how to pack your bathroom essentials like a seasoned traveler.

1. Get familiar with the TSA rules 

person walking to security check point in an airport
Matthew Turner / Pexels

The TSA’s 3-1-1 rule is the cornerstone of packing toiletries for air travel. It limits the liquids, gels, and aerosols you can bring to containers of 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less, all of which must fit into one quart-sized, clear plastic bag. Sounds tight, right? The key is to prioritize and minimize. Bring only what you need, and opt for travel-sized versions or reusable containers to maximize space.

2. Invest in travel bottles  

bottles on shelf in shower
Lingchor / Unsplash

​​Investing in a good set of reusable travel bottles is worth every penny. These little containers are lifesavers for your favorite shampoo, conditioner, or face wash. Choose ones that are leak-proof and durable – silicone bottles are a great choice because they’re flexible, easy to clean, and unlikely to crack. Many sets come with labels, so you’ll always know what’s inside. This can help you avoid the dreaded mix-up between lotion and hair gel.

3. Consider solid alternatives 

green bar of soap on a ceramic plate
Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels

Want to travel without worrying about liquid limits? Solid toiletries are your best friend. Bar soap, solid shampoo, conditioner bars, and even solid cologne or deodorant are widely available now. Not only do they eliminate the risk of spilling, but they also free up space in your TSA-approved liquids bag.

Bonus tip: Solid toothpaste tabs are a great alternative to traditional toothpaste. They’re compact, easy to use, and perfect for keeping things lightweight and organized.

4. Keep it simple

soap bottle on counter in bathroom
Dan Farrell / Unsplash

The trick to packing toiletries efficiently is learning how to simplify your routine. Instead of packing your entire bathroom, bring multipurpose products to help save space, like a moisturizer with SPF or a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner.

Headed on a short trip? You probably won’t need three different cleansers for a weekend getaway, so stick to the essentials and leave the extras at home.

5. Use pre-packaged travel toiletries  

close up of travel sized body wash on counter
Lisha Riabinina / Unsplash

If you don’t have time to transfer your products into travel bottles, grab pre-packaged travel-sized items. From toothpaste to body wash, most brands offer TSA-friendly sizes. Some stores even have ready-to-go kits filled with travel essentials. These are super handy if you’re pressed for time and need a quick solution.

6. Choose the right bag  

white notebook near black bag
Ivan Zhukevich / Unsplash

Packing your toiletries starts with selecting the right bag. Here are a few things to look for:

  • Clear, TSA-friendly bags: Opt for a quart-sized clear bag with a sturdy zipper. This makes it easier to pass through security and helps you avoid the need to repack at the last minute.
  • Leak-proof material: Ensure your toiletry bag is water-resistant or leak-proof to avoid spills seeping into your suitcase. The last thing you want is shampoo all over your clothes.
  • Compact and organized: A bag with multiple compartments can help you keep everything in place, from deodorant to toothbrushes. Hanging bags are great for tiny hotel bathrooms with no counter space.

7. Pack in layers  

brown duffel bag on ground
Oliur / Unsplash

When packing your toiletries, make sure your liquids bag is accessible in your carry-on. You’ll have to remove it at security, so don’t bury it at the bottom of your suitcase. Also, wrap any particularly risky bottles like cologne in a plastic bag for extra protection.

If you’re checking a bag, consider separating your items – keep your essentials in your carry-on in case your checked bag gets delayed. For full-sized products, pack them in your checked luggage, but ensure they’re tightly sealed and stored in leak-proof pouches.

8. Toiletries you can bring in larger quantities  

toothbrush and q-tips on marble counter
Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels

Not everything is restricted by the 3-1-1 rule. Here are some items you can pack without worrying about size limits:

  • Solid deodorant: Solid sticks or roll-ons aren’t considered liquids, so you can pack them freely.
  • Toothbrushes and razors: You’re good to go with electric or disposable razors, but skip safety razors with removable blades unless you’re checking your bag.
  • Medications: You can bring prescription medications, insulin, and other necessary liquids in larger quantities; just ensure they’re labeled.

FAQs: How to pack toiletries for air travel

travel sized bottles on a wooden tray
Castorly Stock / Pexels

Can I bring full-sized toiletries in my checked bag?  

Yes, full-sized items can go in checked luggage. Just make sure they’re well-secured in case of leaks.

What counts as a liquid for TSA? 

Liquids include anything that can pour, squeeze, or ooze, like shampoo, toothpaste, and even creams. These must all follow the 3.4-ounce rule.

Do I have to take out my toiletries at airport security?  

Usually, yes. Keep them in an accessible spot so you can easily remove your liquids bag during screening.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
The best Oktoberfests in the U.S. – this is where you should celebrate
You don't have to fly to Germany to enjoy Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest beer steins

There are a handful of drinking-centric holidays celebrated throughout the world. Like St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo, Oktoberfest is not only a popular drinking holiday, but its origins are also a mystery to most of us hoisting frosty brews and eating schnitzel, sauerkraut, and currywurst. While we’ll get into the other holidays in later articles, today is all about Oktoberfest.

For those unaware, Oktoberfest is the biggest beer festival in the world. But it’s so much more than that. There's a giant carnival as well as multiple tents featuring food, music, and beer (Spaten, Paulaner, Augustiner, and more). Usually celebrated in late September through early October every year (except for a handful of years off for wars and COVID), more than 6 million beer fans descend on Theresienwiese (Theresa’s meadow) in Munich, Germany.

Read more
Cruise essentials: The packing list you need for your trip (including duct tape?)
Don't forget these important items
Cruise ship

Planning for a cruise can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to packing. With limited cabin space and a wide variety of activities onboard and onshore, having the right items in your suitcase can make a world of difference. Whether you are a first-time cruiser or a seasoned sailor, this guide on cruise essentials will help you pack like a pro. From the obvious necessities to some surprising must-haves (like duct tape!), we’ve got you covered.
Packing and planning essentials

The entire process begins before you even begin packing. It is essential to make sure you have all of the necessities needed to pack in the first place.
Carry-on bag
Your carry-on bag is crucial for keeping essential items like travel documents, medications, and valuables accessible on travel day. Since your checked luggage may take some time to reach your cabin, having a carry-on with a change of clothes and toiletries ensures you’re prepared.
Checked bag
Your checked bag allows you to bring the bulk of your cruise essentials, especially your liquids that are over 3.4 ounces. Opt for a sturdy suitcase that can withstand handling, as it will often be delivered directly to your cabin.
Packing cubes
Packing cubes are a lifesaver when it comes to organizing your suitcase. These cubes keep your belongings organized and also ensure that your suitcase is tidy throughout the trip.
Luggage scale
A luggage scale ensures your bags meet airline weight limits and helps you avoid having to open up your bags on the airport floor to shift items around. This is especially useful for cruises with multiple flights or when returning home with souvenirs. 
Luggage tracker
A luggage tracker provides peace of mind by allowing you to locate your bag in case it gets lost during travel. Apple AirTags are one of the most popular options when it comes to suitcase tracking devices.
Bungee cord
A bungee cord is a great, inexpensive tool that you can use to strap multiple pieces of luggage together.
Cruise insurance
It’s always a smart idea to purchase cruise insurance before your trip. Cruise insurance can ensure you’re covered in case of unexpected events, such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, or lost luggage.
Travel day essentials

Read more
Should you fly in the morning or at night for your next transatlantic flight?
The pros and cons of each option
Plane

When planning a transatlantic flight, one of the key decisions every traveler faces is choosing between a morning or night departure. Historically, transatlantic flights have been synonymous with red-eye journeys, where passengers board in the evening and land in Europe at the crack of dawn, giving them a full day at the destination and offering a quick fix to jet lag. 

However, a growing trend is shifting the norm, with many travelers now considering the advantages of daytime flights. In March 2024, Delta Air Lines pioneered this movement with the launch of a morning transatlantic flight from JFK to Paris, landing in the French capital by late evening. This new option is sparking a debate: Could daytime transatlantic flights become the preferred choice for travelers? Or is there a reason why red-eyes have always been more popular? Let’s dive into the pros and cons of each option.
Daytime flights: the pros

Read more