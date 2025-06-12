 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The best places for solo travel in the USA: Where to go when you’re flying solo

Wander alone, but never feel lonely

By
Boston
Vlad G / Shutterstock

Solo travel is having a moment, and for good reason. There’s something incredibly freeing about waking up in a new place with zero compromises on what to do, see, or eat. Personally, I love solo trips because I get to follow my own schedule (or ditch it entirely), try new things, and meet people I might never have crossed paths with otherwise. And while Europe gets a lot of buzz for solo adventures, there are tons of amazing destinations stateside, too. From historic cities like Boston to laid-back beach towns and scenic mountain escapes, these are some of the best places for solo travel in the USA.

Boston, Massachusetts

The Boston skyline
Jimmy Woo / Unsplash

Boston is an awesome spot for solo travelers, as it’s big enough to keep things exciting, but small enough to explore on foot. One of the best ways to get to know the city is by walking the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile red brick path that takes you past 16 historic sites. You can join a guided tour or just throw on some headphones and follow along with the free audio tour from the National Park Service.

Recommended Videos

If you’re hoping to meet other travelers, check out HI Boston Hostel – it’s super social and just a five-minute walk from Boston Common. Be sure to grab Italian food in the North End, and if you’re around on a Friday or Saturday, hit up the Haymarket farmers market near Boston Public Market for affordable snacks and great vibes.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park
ggarnhart / Pixabay

If you’re craving some solo time in nature, Shenandoah National Park is a perfect pick, and one of the best places for solo travel in the USA. Just 75 miles from Washington, D.C., this peaceful escape is full of scenic overlooks, cascading waterfalls, and more than 500 miles of trails, including a stretch of the iconic Appalachian Trail. 

“Shenandoah National Park is one of the prettiest spots in America, especially in the fall,” says Jeff Powell, CEO of National Park Ventures. “The tree leaves explode in yellow, red, and orange… and wildlife is out and active, busy preparing for winter.”

Vieques, Puerto Rico

Group of people enjoying the sun and waves at Puerto Rico's Playa Negra black sand beach.
Discover Puerto Rico / Discover Puerto Rico

Looking for an island getaway without needing a passport? Vieques is a dreamy Caribbean destination off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast and a great alternative to international travel. It’s the perfect place to lounge on a quiet beach with a book or head out on an unforgettable boat tour of the glowing Bioluminescent Bay (aka Mosquito Bay). 

“In addition to learning about the island’s complex history, you’ll find a local community that’s enthusiastic about sharing its culture,” says travel writer and avid solo traveler Simone Cherí Harvin. “Its uniqueness lies in the ability to do things that many warn against on other islands, like walking alone at night, although it’s always a good idea to travel safely.”

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston
markjhemmings9 / Pixabay

With its charm, walkability, and famously friendly locals, Charleston is one of the best places for solo travel in the USA. Known for its cobblestone streets, pastel buildings, and low crime rate, it’s an easy place to feel both safe and welcomed. 

Start your day with a sunrise stroll or jog across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, then head to the historic Charleston City Market to browse local crafts and bites. In the evening, check out some of the city’s buzzing live music spots. An added bonus: many of Charleston’s restaurants are dog-friendly if you’re traveling with your pup!

Kauai, Hawaii

Mountains and coastline of Kauai, Hawaii
Karsten Winegeart / Unsplash

Although it’s a bit more of a splurge, Kauai is absolutely one of the best places for solo travel in the USA. Known as the “Garden Isle,” it’s a paradise for nature lovers and perfect for solo adventurers. You can kayak along the scenic Wailua River, hike through rainforests, or join a guided tour to explore hidden waterfalls. Camping is popular, but permits go fast, so plan ahead! 

Prefer something more luxe? Treat yourself at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa or OUTRIGGER Kauai Beach Resort, where spa days and poolside cocktails are part of the solo travel dream.

Austin, Texas

skyline view of Austin, Texas.
Carlos Alfonso / Unsplash

For a mix of city energy and outdoor fun, Austin is an incredible solo destination. Start your day with a hike or bike ride around Lady Bird Lake, then wander through the colorful downtown murals before diving into the lively bar scene on Sixth Street. 

Austin’s live music scene is legendary, so catch a show at the Continental Club or try a two-step lesson at The Broken Spoke. “In Austin, I love how easy it is to meet new people or just enjoy the city at my own pace,” says Maddi Bourgerie, Travel Expert at RVshare. “The locals are friendly, and there’s a real sense of community, even if you’re just passing through.”

New York City, New York

Twlight on the Manhattan skyline
Luca Bravo / Unsplash

New York City is one of the best places for solo travel in the USA, and while it might seem intimidating at first, the city’s energy makes it perfect for solo adventurers. With something always happening, whether it’s a concert, festival, or new exhibit, it’s easy to jump into the action. The hustle and bustle also makes it feel safe, with people always out and about. 

Plus, if you’re a theater lover, solo trips to Broadway are a hidden gem. “An awesome perk of solo traveling to NYC is Broadway tickets!” says Lisa Emmerman, founder of Wild Poppy Travels. “Many times, people will buy seats with their companions, and leave an empty seat between them and the groups next to them. That leaves tons of empty solo seats for the theaters to sell – and oftentimes they’ll discount these seats to entice solo audience members.”

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Exploring alone? These are the best countries for a solo trip
Pack your bags for a solo adventure in one of these countries
Backpacker

There’s something special about solo travel. The freedom to do exactly what you want, eat whatever you’re craving, and push yourself to meet new people along the way. I love solo trips for all of those reasons, but traveling alone also comes with its challenges. Is the destination safe? Is it easy to get around? Will I feel welcome as a solo traveler?

To help you plan your next adventure, we’ve rounded up the best countries for a solo trip. We’ve talked to a few experts to get their top solo travel tips and recommendations for the best destinations. These incredible spots offer adventure, safety, and experiences you’ll never forget.
Portugal

Read more
You’re really going to like this Airbnb change
Users will now see all costs associated with their stay
Airbnb

We’ve all had it happen: you find an enticing price on Airbnb, only to be hit with a stack of unexpected fees at checkout. But that frustrating guessing game is officially over. Starting this week, Airbnb has rolled out a global update that displays the total price of a stay, including all fees before taxes, right from the beginning of the booking process.

The move is part of Airbnb’s broader push for transparency and guest trust, following years of feedback from users frustrated by the lack of upfront clarity around service charges, cleaning fees, and other add-ons. Now, what you see is much closer to what you’ll actually pay, with no surprises at the end.

Read more
14 best travel backpacks to take with you on the road
You'll want to upgrade to one of these travel backpacks before your next trip
Man with a travel backpack

Set aside the bulky rollaboard luggage, because duffel bags and travel backpacks are the new undisputed kings of versatile luggage. Cobblestone streets and other rough surfaces that wheeled luggage can’t handle? The best travel backpacks can withstand all those obstacles. Plus, they weigh less than traditional hard-sided suitcases, they contort and cram easier into overhead bins and under airplane seats, and they transition seamlessly from the airport to the backcountry.

All of these reasons make the backpack the single best luggage type for almost anyone looking to travel carry-on only. If you’re looking for the best travel backpacks for men, here are our top picks.

Read more