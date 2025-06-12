The best places for solo travel in the USA: Where to go when you’re flying solo

Solo travel is having a moment, and for good reason. There’s something incredibly freeing about waking up in a new place with zero compromises on what to do, see, or eat. Personally, I love solo trips because I get to follow my own schedule (or ditch it entirely), try new things, and meet people I might never have crossed paths with otherwise. And while Europe gets a lot of buzz for solo adventures, there are tons of amazing destinations stateside, too. From historic cities like Boston to laid-back beach towns and scenic mountain escapes, these are some of the best places for solo travel in the USA.

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is an awesome spot for solo travelers, as it’s big enough to keep things exciting, but small enough to explore on foot. One of the best ways to get to know the city is by walking the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile red brick path that takes you past 16 historic sites. You can join a guided tour or just throw on some headphones and follow along with the free audio tour from the National Park Service.

If you’re hoping to meet other travelers, check out HI Boston Hostel – it’s super social and just a five-minute walk from Boston Common. Be sure to grab Italian food in the North End, and if you’re around on a Friday or Saturday, hit up the Haymarket farmers market near Boston Public Market for affordable snacks and great vibes.

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

If you’re craving some solo time in nature, Shenandoah National Park is a perfect pick, and one of the best places for solo travel in the USA. Just 75 miles from Washington, D.C., this peaceful escape is full of scenic overlooks, cascading waterfalls, and more than 500 miles of trails, including a stretch of the iconic Appalachian Trail.

“Shenandoah National Park is one of the prettiest spots in America, especially in the fall,” says Jeff Powell, CEO of National Park Ventures. “The tree leaves explode in yellow, red, and orange… and wildlife is out and active, busy preparing for winter.”

Vieques, Puerto Rico

Looking for an island getaway without needing a passport? Vieques is a dreamy Caribbean destination off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast and a great alternative to international travel. It’s the perfect place to lounge on a quiet beach with a book or head out on an unforgettable boat tour of the glowing Bioluminescent Bay (aka Mosquito Bay).

“In addition to learning about the island’s complex history, you’ll find a local community that’s enthusiastic about sharing its culture,” says travel writer and avid solo traveler Simone Cherí Harvin. “Its uniqueness lies in the ability to do things that many warn against on other islands, like walking alone at night, although it’s always a good idea to travel safely.”

Charleston, South Carolina

With its charm, walkability, and famously friendly locals, Charleston is one of the best places for solo travel in the USA. Known for its cobblestone streets, pastel buildings, and low crime rate, it’s an easy place to feel both safe and welcomed.

Start your day with a sunrise stroll or jog across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, then head to the historic Charleston City Market to browse local crafts and bites. In the evening, check out some of the city’s buzzing live music spots. An added bonus: many of Charleston’s restaurants are dog-friendly if you’re traveling with your pup!

Kauai, Hawaii

Although it’s a bit more of a splurge, Kauai is absolutely one of the best places for solo travel in the USA. Known as the “Garden Isle,” it’s a paradise for nature lovers and perfect for solo adventurers. You can kayak along the scenic Wailua River, hike through rainforests, or join a guided tour to explore hidden waterfalls. Camping is popular, but permits go fast, so plan ahead!

Prefer something more luxe? Treat yourself at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa or OUTRIGGER Kauai Beach Resort, where spa days and poolside cocktails are part of the solo travel dream.

Austin, Texas

For a mix of city energy and outdoor fun, Austin is an incredible solo destination. Start your day with a hike or bike ride around Lady Bird Lake, then wander through the colorful downtown murals before diving into the lively bar scene on Sixth Street.

Austin’s live music scene is legendary, so catch a show at the Continental Club or try a two-step lesson at The Broken Spoke. “In Austin, I love how easy it is to meet new people or just enjoy the city at my own pace,” says Maddi Bourgerie, Travel Expert at RVshare. “The locals are friendly, and there’s a real sense of community, even if you’re just passing through.”

New York City, New York

New York City is one of the best places for solo travel in the USA, and while it might seem intimidating at first, the city’s energy makes it perfect for solo adventurers. With something always happening, whether it’s a concert, festival, or new exhibit, it’s easy to jump into the action. The hustle and bustle also makes it feel safe, with people always out and about.

Plus, if you’re a theater lover, solo trips to Broadway are a hidden gem. “An awesome perk of solo traveling to NYC is Broadway tickets!” says Lisa Emmerman, founder of Wild Poppy Travels. “Many times, people will buy seats with their companions, and leave an empty seat between them and the groups next to them. That leaves tons of empty solo seats for the theaters to sell – and oftentimes they’ll discount these seats to entice solo audience members.”