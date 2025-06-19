 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

TUMI vs Away: Which luggage brand is better for your travel style?

Which one’s worth the spot in your overhead bin?

By
Man carrying a suitcase and carry-on suitcase
Kit (formerly ConvertKit) / Unsplash

I found myself torn between TUMI and Away when I needed a new carry-on. Both brands have nice designs, solid reputations, and plenty of fans online. But I wanted more than just hype — I wanted something that matched my travel habits and felt like a smart investment.

If you’re debating between the two as well, you’re in the right place.

Recommended Videos

So, which one truly deserves a spot in your overhead bin? Let’s break down what each brings to the table and see which might be the better fit for your travel needs.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

TUMI vs Away luggage: Style, image, and first impressions

Man holding Tumi luggage by the handle
Tumi

TUMI is all about luxury, performance, and prestige. 

If you’ve ever noticed someone breezing through airport security with a sleek roller that looks like it costs more than your flight, it was probably TUMI. 

This brand is known for high-end materials, technical features, and durability that lasts for years, sometimes even decades. It’s the go-to for frequent flyers and anyone who likes their luggage to make a statement.

Away, on the other hand, has built a reputation as the cool, minimalist disruptor. 

Launched in 2015, Away’s luggage is sleek, simple, and social media–friendly. It’s made to be functional, affordable, and good-looking without the luxury markup.

In short, TUMI is about polish, while Away leans more modern and accessible.

How much does TUMI cost vs Away? Let’s compare pricing

Group on a safari with Away Travel bags
Away Travel

Let’s talk dollars.

  • TUMI carry-ons typically start around $600 and go up to $1,000 or more, depending on the collection and materials. The brand positions itself in the luxury tier, and the price reflects that.
  • Away carry-ons are much more budget-friendly, with prices starting around $275 and topping out under $400 even for larger checked bags.

If you’re weighing TUMI vs Away based on budget alone, Away wins this round. But price isn’t everything.

Design and durability: What sets each suitcase apart

little girl standing next to suitcase in airport
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

TUMI prides itself on craftsmanship. Their luggage often features ballistic nylon or aluminum shells, premium zippers, leather trim, and precision detailing. Many models include integrated garment bags, compression straps, and even USB ports for charging devices (on select models). 

When put to the test, ABM Reviews on YouTube found his TUMI bag was high quality, sturdy, and well-built.

Away uses lightweight polycarbonate for its hard-shell luggage and offers an aluminum version at a higher price point. While not quite as rugged as TUMI, Away suitcases still feel solid and are built to last the average traveler a long time. Inside, you’ll find thoughtful compartments, compression panels, and removable laundry bags — practical details that Away has made standard.

When the team from cnnnderscored put an Away carry-on to the test on TikTok — by literally standing on it — the suitcase held up without a scratch.

So, at the end of the day, both are pretty durable. However, if you’re into bulletproof gear that feels tailored and luxe, TUMI wins. But if simplicity and functionality are more your speed, Away shines.

How do TUMI and Away luggage hold up?

man in airport with rolling suitcase in hand
Victor Freitas / Pexels

In terms of performance, both brands deliver smooth-rolling wheels, adjustable handles, and TSA-approved locks. 

TUMI edges out slightly with more robust suspension systems and a wider variety of handle adjustments. It’s built for frequent flyers who expect premium maneuverability, even when sprinting to a gate.

That said, Away’s wheels are surprisingly smooth for a mid-range brand. They glide easily through airports and city sidewalks and hold up well over time. For casual travelers, there’s not a huge difference here.

A closer look at warranty and customer service

Person rolling luggage through the airport
Josh Sorenson / Unsplash

This is where Away pulls ahead.

  • Away offers a limited lifetime warranty on its suitcases, covering functional damage to the wheels, zippers, handles, and shell. Their customer service is widely praised for being responsive and generous with replacements and repairs.
  • TUMI, meanwhile, offers a five-year limited warranty. During the first year, they’ll cover everything, even airline damage. After that, you’re looking at coverage for manufacturing defects only.

If having long-term peace of mind is important to you, Away’s warranty is more comprehensive.

TUMI vs Away: Which should you choose?

man taking photo of airplanes from inside airport
Ashim D’Silva / Unsplash

It really depends on what kind of traveler you are.

Choose TUMI if:

  • You travel constantly for work or luxury.
  • You want luggage that will last 10+ years and take serious wear and tear.
  • You like the look and feel of prestige gear.
  • You’re okay spending more for higher-end materials and construction.

Choose Away if:

  • You want high-quality luggage without a luxury price tag.
  • You travel a few times a year and want something reliable but stylish.
  • You love minimal design and extra details like built-in compression and laundry bags.
  • You want a longer, simpler warranty.

The bottom line

Airport
geralt / Pixabay

In the debate between TUMI vs Away, there’s no universal “best” — just what’s best for you. 

TUMI is the splurge-worthy, all-business option with premium materials and durability. Away is the savvy traveler’s choice: modern, practical, and priced right.

Either way, you’re getting luggage that’s built to keep up with you.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

What is the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method? (and why travelers swear by it)
Tired of dragging overstuffed suitcases? There's a simpler way
A man packing shoes in his suitcase

Packing used to be my personal chaos zone. I’d start with a list, full of optimism and good intentions… then fast-forward two hours, and I’d be sitting on my suitcase, trying to zip it shut over five “maybe” outfits and seven pairs of shoes (many of which I never ended up using). And still, somehow, I’d forget the one thing I actually needed, like a toothbrush or a charger. Sound familiar?

If packing fills you with that same creeping dread, the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method might be the reset button you’ve been looking for. It’s not about rigid rules or counting every single sock. It’s a simple framework that helps you pack just enough, without overthinking or overstuffing. Less chaos, more calm – and yes, you’ll actually wear everything you bring.

Read more
How Solos Smart Glasses transformed my travels
Is AI-integrated eyewear the future of smart accessories?
A man wearing solos glasses and pressing the side button to activate them

Let's be honest -- there are so many travel gadgets and accessories out there. Slowly but surely, the cords and trinkets take over your suitcase, and your packing list suddenly has twice as many items on it. The Solos Smart Glasses are designed with the minimalist traveler in mind, streamlining your electronic needs into one essential item.
These smart glasses, available in prescription and non-prescription lenses, connect Bluetooth technology with ChatGPT for hands-free access to messages, music, and much more. There are dozens of applications for home and office use, but as a full-time traveler, I wanted to see how beneficial they could be on the road.
Here's my take on the Solos Smart Glasses -- what works, what doesn't, and what travelers need to know to make the most of the burgeoning technology.

A traveler’s take on design, fit, and all-day wear

Read more
14 best travel backpacks to take with you on the road
You'll want to upgrade to one of these travel backpacks before your next trip
Man with a travel backpack

Set aside the bulky rollaboard luggage, because duffel bags and travel backpacks are the new undisputed kings of versatile luggage. Cobblestone streets and other rough surfaces that wheeled luggage can’t handle? The best travel backpacks can withstand all those obstacles. Plus, they weigh less than traditional hard-sided suitcases, they contort and cram easier into overhead bins and under airplane seats, and they transition seamlessly from the airport to the backcountry.

All of these reasons make the backpack the single best luggage type for almost anyone looking to travel carry-on only. If you’re looking for the best travel backpacks for men, here are our top picks.

Read more