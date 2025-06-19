TUMI vs Away: Which luggage brand is better for your travel style?

I found myself torn between TUMI and Away when I needed a new carry-on. Both brands have nice designs, solid reputations, and plenty of fans online. But I wanted more than just hype — I wanted something that matched my travel habits and felt like a smart investment.

If you’re debating between the two as well, you’re in the right place.

So, which one truly deserves a spot in your overhead bin? Let’s break down what each brings to the table and see which might be the better fit for your travel needs.

TUMI vs Away luggage: Style, image, and first impressions

TUMI is all about luxury, performance, and prestige.

If you’ve ever noticed someone breezing through airport security with a sleek roller that looks like it costs more than your flight, it was probably TUMI.

This brand is known for high-end materials, technical features, and durability that lasts for years, sometimes even decades. It’s the go-to for frequent flyers and anyone who likes their luggage to make a statement.

Away, on the other hand, has built a reputation as the cool, minimalist disruptor.

Launched in 2015, Away’s luggage is sleek, simple, and social media–friendly. It’s made to be functional, affordable, and good-looking without the luxury markup.

In short, TUMI is about polish, while Away leans more modern and accessible.

How much does TUMI cost vs Away? Let’s compare pricing

Let’s talk dollars.

TUMI carry-ons typically start around $600 and go up to $1,000 or more, depending on the collection and materials. The brand positions itself in the luxury tier, and the price reflects that.

Away carry-ons are much more budget-friendly, with prices starting around $275 and topping out under $400 even for larger checked bags.

If you’re weighing TUMI vs Away based on budget alone, Away wins this round. But price isn’t everything.

Design and durability: What sets each suitcase apart

TUMI prides itself on craftsmanship. Their luggage often features ballistic nylon or aluminum shells, premium zippers, leather trim, and precision detailing. Many models include integrated garment bags, compression straps, and even USB ports for charging devices (on select models).

When put to the test, ABM Reviews on YouTube found his TUMI bag was high quality, sturdy, and well-built.

Away uses lightweight polycarbonate for its hard-shell luggage and offers an aluminum version at a higher price point. While not quite as rugged as TUMI, Away suitcases still feel solid and are built to last the average traveler a long time. Inside, you’ll find thoughtful compartments, compression panels, and removable laundry bags — practical details that Away has made standard.

When the team from cnnnderscored put an Away carry-on to the test on TikTok — by literally standing on it — the suitcase held up without a scratch.

So, at the end of the day, both are pretty durable. However, if you’re into bulletproof gear that feels tailored and luxe, TUMI wins. But if simplicity and functionality are more your speed, Away shines.

How do TUMI and Away luggage hold up?

In terms of performance, both brands deliver smooth-rolling wheels, adjustable handles, and TSA-approved locks.

TUMI edges out slightly with more robust suspension systems and a wider variety of handle adjustments. It’s built for frequent flyers who expect premium maneuverability, even when sprinting to a gate.

That said, Away’s wheels are surprisingly smooth for a mid-range brand. They glide easily through airports and city sidewalks and hold up well over time. For casual travelers, there’s not a huge difference here.

A closer look at warranty and customer service

This is where Away pulls ahead.

Away offers a limited lifetime warranty on its suitcases, covering functional damage to the wheels, zippers, handles, and shell. Their customer service is widely praised for being responsive and generous with replacements and repairs.

TUMI , meanwhile, offers a five-year limited warranty . During the first year, they’ll cover everything, even airline damage. After that, you’re looking at coverage for manufacturing defects only.

If having long-term peace of mind is important to you, Away’s warranty is more comprehensive.

TUMI vs Away: Which should you choose?

It really depends on what kind of traveler you are.

Choose TUMI if:

You travel constantly for work or luxury.

You want luggage that will last 10+ years and take serious wear and tear.

You like the look and feel of prestige gear.

You’re okay spending more for higher-end materials and construction.

Choose Away if:

You want high-quality luggage without a luxury price tag.

You travel a few times a year and want something reliable but stylish.

You love minimal design and extra details like built-in compression and laundry bags.

You want a longer, simpler warranty.

The bottom line

In the debate between TUMI vs Away, there’s no universal “best” — just what’s best for you.

TUMI is the splurge-worthy, all-business option with premium materials and durability. Away is the savvy traveler’s choice: modern, practical, and priced right.

Either way, you’re getting luggage that’s built to keep up with you.