Tumi vs Rimowa: How do the two luggage brands compare?

Whether your existing luggage is worn down or you don’t even have any yet, you’re gonna need somewhere to stow your belongings for your next trip. There are a ton of great luggage brands on the market, but at some point, you’ll narrow your choices down to one or two options. If that’s the case, and you’re currently weighing Tumi vs Rimowa luggage, well, you’ve ended up here. A head-to-head between these two brands makes a lot of sense because they are similar in many ways. Of course, there are some differences, too, and that might help you make your decision on which to choose for your next luggage set. We’ve got the low-down right here, so let’s discuss.

Tumi vs Rimowa luggage: Who wins?

If you’re not interested in the full comparison and just want to know which brand you should purchase, the answer is, well, complicated. Rimowa is more expensive but also uses premium materials and is well-known for its long-lasting products. Tumi, on the other hand, is more affordable and accessible, with a more versatile selection of practical luggage solutions. So, what’s the deciding factor? It depends on what you’re looking for and what you need. If you have the budget then go with Rimowa, but if you need to save a little cash for your trip, Tumi will be just fine. Ultimately, there is no clear winner, and that’s okay.

Price

Cash down, Rimowa is the more expensive brand, with prices starting at $700 for carry-on-friendly options and up to $9,900 for a twelve-bottle travel wine case. Tumi carry-ons start at about $695 and top out at around $4,500 for its most durable, titanium shell option. You can find deals on both brands, but the higher prices at Rimowa mean you probably won’t save as much unless there’s a steep sale. The designs are similar when pitting Tumi vs Rimowa, although Tumi seems to offer a better selection of unique materials like titanium, while both offer some decent color variations. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to your budget and how much you want to spend.

Features

When comparing Tumi and Rimowa luggage features, you’ll notice right away that they are almost clones. Sure, they might deliver those features in unique ways, but everything you could ever want or need from high-grade luggage is onboard. Here are some of the common features:

A durable polycarbonate, aluminum, or titanium hard exterior shell

An adjustable telescopic handle

TSA-approved locks

Multi-wheel support

Interior organization, compression straps, and dividers

Of course, there are some differences, too. Rimowa offers some unique high-end options, such as a protective wine bottle case for traveling connoisseurs. Tumi, on the other hand, offers some different material options, like genuine titanium.

Inside the bigger Tumi luggage models, you’ll also find extra organization, such as zippered dividers, compression straps, mesh pockets, and even a hanger bracket. Most of Rimowa’s luggage offers basic organization, like compression straps. Both brands offer complementary luggage tags with your set.

Build Quality

If durability is your King, you can’t go wrong with either brand. All luggage sets from Tumi and Rimowa feature a durable, hard exterior shell made of a variety of materials, from polycarbonate to real metal. The more premium designs of Rimowa’s luggage tend to offer a higher toughness, but that’s no reason to discredit Tumi’s excellent reliability either. Unlike some other luggage comparisons, the matchup here is relatively equal, and again, it’s going to come down to your budget and how much you want to spend. Dollar-for-dollar Rimowa is more expensive, but Tumi’s more durable options — like its titanium-built luggage — are just as expensive.

Design

Tumi’s luggage employs softer aesthetics with slightly more rounded corners and a less boxy or squared profile overall. Rimowa is all business, with modern, more professional-looking styles. If you’re an executive or business leader who wants to look the part, Rimowa is your best bet.

That said, both brands use minimalistic, modern designs that are elegant enough to turn some heads in the airport. Tumi luggage is often adorned with a more unique finish, like its wavy look on the . Something like Rimowa’s , on the other hand, makes progressive use of its matte finish and vertically slatted exterior.

Warranty

Rimowa offers a five-year warranty on manufacturing defects and faults, while Tumi offers a five-year warranty that covers its products more extensively. With Tumi, you don’t have to worry about manufacturing defects, defective items, or damage due to rough handling and travel accidents. You can even head to an airport customs counter to claim repairs or damages, so that warranty is accessible, too.

Tumi also has a solid reputation for providing customer service and care and is highly lauded by its customers. If we’re deciding based on the warranty and support, Tumi wins.

To travel or not to travel?

Can we be real for a moment? Okay, so we’re usually real, but that’s not the point; we’re going to level with one another here. Comparing Tumi and Rimowa luggage is a bit silly because they’re both excellent brands.

While the experience between the two might change regarding price, warranty, and overall design, the fact of the matter is that you’re still getting a reliable luggage set either way. If you need to save some money and decide to go with Tumi over Rimowa, you’re really not missing out on anything, and vice versa if you prefer the premium option.

Our recommendation is to set a budget, look up some prices and designs, and choose based on which you prefer using those particular factors. If you want a cheaper price or a better warranty, go with Tumi. If you want unique designs and eclectic options like a twelve-bottle wine case, or just want to flaunt your stuff, go with Rimowa.

