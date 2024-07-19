 Skip to main content
TSA PreCheck not on boarding pass? Here’s what you should do

Follow these steps

By
TSA PreCheck is a program that allows travelers to enjoy a quicker and more convenient security screening process at airports across the United States. With benefits like keeping your shoes, belt, and light jacket on and not having to remove your laptop and liquids from your carry-on, it’s no wonder that over 18 million people have enrolled. However, sometimes, despite having TSA PreCheck, it doesn’t show up on your boarding pass. If you find yourself in this situation, here’s a guide on what to do.

Step 1: Double-check your information

Verify your Known Traveler Number (KTN)

The first step is to ensure that your KTN is correctly entered in your frequent flyer profile or during the booking process. The KTN is the number that links your TSA PreCheck status to your flight reservations

Here’s how to check:

  • Log in to your airline’s frequent flyer account and check your profile information. Make sure your KTN is saved correctly.
  • When booking a flight, ensure you enter your KTN in the appropriate field. Some airlines might label it differently, such as “Trusted Traveler Number.”
Confirm your name matches

Your name on the flight reservation must exactly match the name on your TSA PreCheck application. Even a minor discrepancy, like a missing middle name or an abbreviation, can cause issues. Double-check that your first name, middle name, and last name are all entered correctly and in the same order as they appear on your TSA PreCheck application.

Step 2: Check if your TSA PreCheck has expired

TSA PreCheck memberships last for five years. If your membership has expired, your KTN will no longer be valid, and you won’t receive TSA PreCheck benefits. To check the status of your membership, log in to TSA PreCheck website and select the “Check Status” button to view your membership status and renewal date.

TSA usually sends a renewal reminder email six months before your membership expires. If you received this email but didn’t renew, your TSA PreCheck may have expired.

Step 3: Contact your airline

If everything looks correct in your frequent flyer profile and booking details, but your boarding pass still doesn’t show TSA PreCheck, contact your airline. Call their customer service line or visit their help desk at the airport. Provide them with your KTN and request that they reissue your boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck indicator. 

Step 4: Visit the TSA PreCheck enrollment center

If contacting the airline doesn’t resolve the issue, consider visiting a TSA PreCheck enrollment center. While this is a more time-consuming step, it can help resolve any underlying issues with your KTN or enrollment status. An agent at the enrollment center can verify your information and ensure everything is in order.

Step 5: Use the standard security line

If you’ve tried the above steps and still can’t get TSA PreCheck on your boarding pass, you may have to use the standard security line for your flight. While this is not ideal, it’s important to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to account for potentially longer wait times. 

Step 6: Update future reservations

Once you’ve resolved the issue, make sure to update your KTN and personal information in your frequent flyer profiles for all airlines you frequently use. This step will help ensure that your TSA PreCheck status is automatically applied to all future reservations.

FAQs

What if I lose my Known Traveler Number (KTN)?

You can retrieve your KTN by logging into the TSA PreCheck website or by contacting TSA customer service.

Can I add my KTN to an existing reservation?

Yes, most airlines allow you to add your KTN to an existing reservation through their website or by calling customer service.

What should I do if I don’t have time to resolve the issue before my flight?

If you’re short on time, you may need to go through the standard security line. Arrive at the airport earlier than usual to account for longer wait times.

How long does it take for TSA PreCheck status to appear on my boarding pass after updating my information?

It can vary, but typically, it should be immediate once your KTN is correctly added to your reservation. If it doesn’t appear, contact your airline for assistance.

Can my TSA PreCheck status be denied for a specific flight?

Yes, TSA may occasionally conduct random security measures, and your TSA PreCheck status may not be applied to every flight.

What should I do if I am selected for SSSS and need to go through additional screening? 

If you see “SSSS” on your boarding pass, it means you’ve been selected for additional screening. Arrive at the airport earlier to allow extra time, and follow TSA agents’ instructions for the additional security process.

