American Airlines begins offering TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at these airports

American Airlines aircraft
American Airlines

Yesterday, American Airlines began offering AAdvantage members a streamlined security experience at select airports via TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. The technology confirms one’s identity by comparing an image to photos already provided to the government, such as a passport, visa card, or Global Entry. Once confirmed, customers can move through security quickly and easily.

The airports where American offers TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

TSA Touchless ID
American Airlines

AAdvantage members flying through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) are eligible to take part in TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. The airline plans to expand the service in the coming months through close collaboration with the TSA, with a particular focus on hub airports

Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re examining every aspect of the customer experience. TSA Precheck® Touchless ID helps streamline our customers’ travel experience and makes travel with us even more enjoyable. We look forward to it becoming available to even more customers in the coming months.”

To participate on TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, AAdvantage members (age 18 and older) can follow a simple process. Before traveling, they must opt in and provide their AAdvantage number, valid passport information, and Known Traveler Number (KTN).

Opting in is possible at any time through members’ AAdvantage profiles on aa.com. Members can cancel their participation at their discretion, and renewal is required only once per year. Members will also be updated as more airports come online. While opting in is free, it does require an existing membership for TSA PreCheck, which costs $78 for five years. 

