American Airlines earned this recognition for sustainability

American Airlines listed on sustainability index

By
American Airlines 737
American Airlines

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) includes American Airlines for the second straight year, recognizing the airline’s sustainability efforts. The U.S. based carrier is one of two domestic airlines on the list. Additionally, American continues on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the fourth year in a row.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is made up of global sustainability leaders as recognized by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The Index is based on long-term social, economic, and environmental criteria, and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 organizations in the S&P Global Broad Market Index.

How American Airlines is leading the way in sustainability

American Airlines planes

American’s CEO Robert Isom commented: “We are proud to be recognized for the progress we’ve made to advance sustainability and resilience in aviation. Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team members, American continues to improve the reliability of our operations, support our team and customers, and back innovative solutions to drive a sustainable future for aviation.”

The company’s efforts include the following.

Sustainability:

  • Studying contrail avoidance with Google Research and Breakthrough Energy, and advancing the aviation industry’s net-zero goals.
  • Collaborating with ZeroAvia to progress hydrogen-powered flight technologies. In July of 2024, American announced an agreement to purchase 100 hydrogen-electric engines for regional jets.

Operational reliability:

  • Though passenger totals increased by 5.7% this year, American retained its on-time arrival and departure performance.

Investing in employees:

  • American scored 100 on the Disability Quality Index and was recognized as a top employer for disability inclusion.
  • Reached a 27-month agreement with its Fleet Service, Technical Operations, Cargo and Central Load Planning team members, represented by Transportation Workers Union and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (TWU-IAM) Association. The deal will increase compensation for over 35,000 employees. 
  • Reached a five-year agreement with flight attendants, who were represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA). Because of that, the airline’s more than 28,000 flight attendants will receive $4.2 billion in compensation and quality-of-life benefits. 

Air France taps Michelin-starred chef for these inflight menus
Air France introduces new menus for select Japan flights
Air France cuisine

Air France will again show its culinary expertise, tapping Michelin-starred French Chef, Olivier Chaignon for inflight cuisine on routes from Japan. Starting in January 2025, La Première and Business passengers flying from Osaka-Kansai or Tokyo-Haneda to Paris can enjoy curated, cabin-specific menus. Each seating class gets 12 exclusive dishes.
Olivier Chaignon’s creations blend French and Japanese influences

Olivier Chaignon blended his French savoir-faire with local Japanese produce for his Japan to Paris menus. The recipes include fish, poultry, meat, and vegetarian options. Air France’s collaboration with Chaignon is the first time a French Chef has designed menus for Japan departures. The chef said: “For Air France customers, I wanted to create elegant, gourmet cuisine, showcasing Japanese produce while retaining a French taste and spirit”.

Read more
United adds a nonstop flight from Houston to this New England city
United adds direct flight to New England
united houston portland route embraer e175

Texas residents yearning for a taste of New England can now fly nonstop to Portland, Maine, thanks to a new United route. The flight continues United Airlines’ network expansion throughout the U.S., and utilizes a quick and convenient Embraer E175 aircraft. The route will fly between Houston George Bush International Airport (IAH) and Portland International Jetport (PWM).
From The Lone Star State to New England
 

Portland, Maine Peregrine Photography via Unsplash

Read more
Icelandic airline PLAY is offering these holiday deals
PLAY Airlines offers these holiday deals
PLAY aircraft

Just in time for the holidays, low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY is offering 35% off fares from the U.S. to Iceland and sought after European destinations. It’s a limited time deal only available on December 22 and 23, so travelers have to act fast to score big savings. 

PLAY’s latest deal puts a dream trip within reach
Amsterdam, Netherlands PLAY Airlines
PLAY’s 35% off sale puts dream trips within reach, letting travelers save money for meals, activities, accommodations, and more. Whether roaming along Amsterdam’s canals or viewing the Eiffel Tower, travelers can relax knowing they have leftover cash to make the most of their time. Here are the details.
The sale covers flights from:
• Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Read more