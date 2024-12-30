American Airlines earned this recognition for sustainability

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) includes American Airlines for the second straight year, recognizing the airline’s sustainability efforts. The U.S. based carrier is one of two domestic airlines on the list. Additionally, American continues on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the fourth year in a row.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is made up of global sustainability leaders as recognized by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The Index is based on long-term social, economic, and environmental criteria, and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 organizations in the S&P Global Broad Market Index.

How American Airlines is leading the way in sustainability

American’s CEO Robert Isom commented: “We are proud to be recognized for the progress we’ve made to advance sustainability and resilience in aviation. Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team members, American continues to improve the reliability of our operations, support our team and customers, and back innovative solutions to drive a sustainable future for aviation.”

The company’s efforts include the following.

Sustainability:

Studying contrail avoidance with Google Research and Breakthrough Energy, and advancing the aviation industry’s net-zero goals.

Collaborating with ZeroAvia to progress hydrogen-powered flight technologies. In July of 2024, American announced an agreement to purchase 100 hydrogen-electric engines for regional jets.

Operational reliability:

Though passenger totals increased by 5.7% this year, American retained its on-time arrival and departure performance.

Investing in employees: