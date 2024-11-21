 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

American Airlines continues rollout of this innovative technology

American Airlines adds boarding software at more airports

By
American Airlines aircraft
American Airlines

Last month, American Airlines introduced technology to prevent passengers from boarding before their assigned group. Initial testing occurred at Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Tucson International Airport (TUS), and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

With holiday crowds on the horizon, the airline will continue the rollout, adding the technology to more than 100 airports in the U.S. Here’s more on the technology, and how American plans to keep refining it.

Recommended Videos

How American Airlines’ boarding technology works

American Airlines boarding process
American Airlines

American Airlines offers 10 boarding groups (Including ConciergeKey and 1-9). As the airline’s research shows, customers value boarding with their assigned group because it’s a benefit they’ve paid for. With the new software, if a passenger tries to board before their group, their boarding pass won’t be accepted, and an alert sounds, notifying the passenger and gate agent. When someone travels with a companion in a higher boarding group, the agent can override the alert with a quick click. American designed the technology in-house based on team member feedback and plans to refine it over time. 

Related

Besides sounding an alert for line skippers, the software offers the following benefits:

  • Gives team members more info on the number of people in each boarding group, helping to pace the boarding process
  • Shows expected arrival time for incoming connections, offering valuable insights to potential misconnections
  • Replaces multiple applications with a single, understandable display, helping agents attend to boarding tasks and deliver on-time departures

Julie Rath, American’s Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, Reservations and Service Recovery, said: “We’ve heard from our customers that the ability to board with their assigned group is important to them because it’s a benefit associated with their AAdvantage status or fare purchase. The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta revamps SkyMiles loyalty program, adding these amazing perks
Delta updates its SkyMiles Experiences program
Delta SkyMiles Experiences

Today, a new and improved version of Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program debuts, offering even more next-level experiences. Central to that is the re-launching of SkyMiles Experiences, a centralized gateway to incredible adventures after the wheels hit the tarmac. Using a state-of-the-art digital platform, Experiences lets members use miles to attend culturally relevant, must-see events, from music and film to culinary and spa options. 
The new SkyMiles Experiences on offer

Delta designed the revamped SkyMiles Experiences to suit a range of tastes. They now comprise five Collections: Music & Film, Sports, Culinary, Wellness & Adventure, and Fashion, Art & Design. The updated Experiences start today, and new ones will appear every other week. Certain ones are available for instant purchase with SkyMiles, while others are up for bid with SkyMiles. 

Read more
With software update, Apple helps airlines track baggage — what to know
Airlines can better find luggage with Apple's iOS update
Sign at baggage claim

Thanks to a software update, Apple AirTag users can share location data with airlines, helping them track luggage. The update includes the feature Share Item Location, which is available in the public beta of iOS 18.2.  That allows users to share AirTag or FindMy network accessory location data with third parties like airlines. In the following months, numerous global airlines have agreed to begin accepting FindMy item locations. 
How Apple’s FindMy feature works

Soon, owners of iPhone X and newer models can download the free beta version of iOS 18.2. Once updated, users can create a Share My Item link in the Find My app on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Then, whoever receives the link can view a website with an interactive map showing the item’s location. The website updates as new location data becomes available, and adds a timestamp. 

Read more
Feeling the pressure? Here’s how to unclog ears after flying with a cold
Don't be miserable — try these tips for unclogging ears after a flight
people sitting inside of airplane

Flying with a cold can leave you feeling plugged up and uncomfortable. Fortunately, some effective ways exist to relieve this pressure and get back to feeling normal. Here’s how to unclog your ears flying with a cold.
Why do ears get clogged when flying?

To understand how to unclog your ears, it’s helpful to know why they get blocked in the first place. When a plane ascends or descends, the rapid change in cabin pressure can create an imbalance between the air pressure in the middle ear and the environment. The Eustachian tubes connect the middle ear to the back of the throat and are responsible for equalizing pressure, and when you're dealing with a cold, sinus congestion, or allergies, these tubes can become inflamed or blocked, making it difficult for pressure to balance out.
Effective ways to unclog ears after flying

Read more