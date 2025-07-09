CLEAR launches Concierge for a smoother, VIP-style airport journey

The secure identity platform CLEAR has announced Concierge, an upscale service that provides even faster airport passage. The new option is offered only to CLEAR+ members. Concierge offers a VIP-style experience from the time you reach the airport.
CLEAR Concierge makes airports a breeze
CLEAR+ members can choose from two Concierge levels: Express and Gate Service. With Express, a dedicated CLEAR ambassador meets passengers curbside, whisking them through the CLEAR+ lane for a quick and easy start to a trip. Gate Service takes that further, providing assistance with bags, check-in, directions, and navigation to the gate. That makes it ideal for seniors or families.
Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR, said: “Whether you’re catching a morning flight for work or traveling with your family on vacation, CLEAR Concierge helps you get through even faster every time. It’s a premium experience that brings ease, predictability, and peace of mind to every journey.”
CLEAR Concierge is available now at the following airports, with more locations set to open soon:
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
- Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
- William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
- Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
- Tulsa International Airport (TUL)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
CLEAR+ Members can purchase Concierge Express for $99 per use, and Concierge Gate Service for $179 per use. Passengers less than 17 years old can accompany CLEAR+ Members in the Lane at no cost.