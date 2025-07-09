 Skip to main content
CLEAR launches Concierge for a smoother, VIP-style airport journey

By
CLEAR kiosk
CLEAR / CLEAR

The secure identity platform CLEAR has announced Concierge, an upscale service that provides even faster airport passage. The new option is offered only to CLEAR+ members. Concierge offers a VIP-style experience from the time you reach the airport. 

CLEAR Concierge makes airports a breeze

CLEAR app
CLEAR / CLEAR

CLEAR+ members can choose from two Concierge levels: Express and Gate Service. With Express, a dedicated CLEAR ambassador meets passengers curbside, whisking them through the CLEAR+ lane for a quick and easy start to a trip. Gate Service takes that further, providing assistance with bags, check-in, directions, and navigation to the gate. That makes it ideal for seniors or families.

Recommended Videos

Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR, said: “Whether you’re catching a morning flight for work or traveling with your family on vacation, CLEAR Concierge helps you get through even faster every time. It’s a premium experience that brings ease, predictability, and peace of mind to every journey.”

CLEAR Concierge is available now at the following airports, with more locations set to open soon:

  • Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
  • Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
  • Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
  • William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
  • Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)
  • Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)
  • Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
  • Tulsa International Airport (TUL)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO)
  • Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

CLEAR+ Members can purchase Concierge Express for $99 per use, and Concierge Gate Service for $179 per use. Passengers less than 17 years old can accompany CLEAR+ Members in the Lane at no cost. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

