CLEAR launches Concierge for a smoother, VIP-style airport journey

The secure identity platform CLEAR has announced Concierge, an upscale service that provides even faster airport passage. The new option is offered only to CLEAR+ members. Concierge offers a VIP-style experience from the time you reach the airport.

CLEAR Concierge makes airports a breeze

CLEAR+ members can choose from two Concierge levels: Express and Gate Service. With Express, a dedicated CLEAR ambassador meets passengers curbside, whisking them through the CLEAR+ lane for a quick and easy start to a trip. Gate Service takes that further, providing assistance with bags, check-in, directions, and navigation to the gate. That makes it ideal for seniors or families.

Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR, said: “Whether you’re catching a morning flight for work or traveling with your family on vacation, CLEAR Concierge helps you get through even faster every time. It’s a premium experience that brings ease, predictability, and peace of mind to every journey.”

CLEAR Concierge is available now at the following airports, with more locations set to open soon:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

CLEAR+ Members can purchase Concierge Express for $99 per use, and Concierge Gate Service for $179 per use. Passengers less than 17 years old can accompany CLEAR+ Members in the Lane at no cost.