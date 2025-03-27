 Skip to main content
Passengers from these US airports can skip security at Heathrow Airport

Some travelers from the US can skip Heathrow's security lines

By
London Heathrow Terminal 5
London Heathrow Terminal 5 Nick Fewings via Unsplash

Traveling to Europe provides excitement and possibilities, from London’s historic buildings and streets to Zurich’s lake views and art museums. There’s almost too much to take in. But connecting through an airport like London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) can be a maze of security lines and waits, adding stress to your dream getaway.

Thanks to a new pilot program, some travelers from the U.S. can skip security lines at Heathrow Airport when making a connection. Known as One Stop Security (OSS), the program is a collaboration between American Airlines and British Airways. It lets passengers from select U.S. airports skip the security lines when connecting.

OSS lets some passengers breeze through Heathrow

Heathrow Airport
Heathrow Airport Tomek Baginski via Unsplash

With OSS, travelers flying from Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) can skip security re-checks when connecting through Heathrow’s Terminal 3 and Terminal 5. The joint project between American Airlines and British Airways debuted on February 4. Delta or Virgin Atlantic passengers can also enjoy the same benefits when flying from ATL. 

Those connecting through LHR usually have to exit the plane and then go through security again, which often involves traveling back and forth from terminal to terminal. With OSS, passengers can deplane and go right to their next gate. 

Nate Gatten, American’s Chief Government Affairs Officer, said, “American Airlines is thrilled to be working with the U.S. and U.K. governments to roll out a first-of-its-kind security agreement that will provide our customers with a more seamless and secure flying experience. This partnership simplifies international air travel for our customers, and we look forward to opportunities to expand it to more airports, including from LHR to DFW, in the future.”

David Seymour, American’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “What this means for our customers — and our team’s ability to care for our customers — cannot be overstated. We’re creating a more convenient and significantly less rushed connection experience — one that our customers won’t just see, they’ll feel.”

