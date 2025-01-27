 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

American Airlines announces plans for 2025

American Airlines plans improvements for 2025

By
american airlines 2025 plans aircraft exterior aa 737 livery left rear
American Airlines / American Airlines

During American Airlines’ recent fourth-quarter earning call, CEO Robert Isom and other executives highlighted planned upgrades for 2025, including premium lounges, satellite Wi-Fi, new business-class seats, and the recovery of its Philadelphia and Chicago hubs. 

American’s planned upgrades are ready for take-off

American Airlines airplane
American Airlines

American’s CEO Robert Isom said: “The American Airlines team achieved a number of important objectives in 2024. We continue to run a reliable operation, and we are reengineering the business to build an even more efficient airline. That, coupled with our commercial actions, resulted in strong financial performance in the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to this year, American remains well-positioned because of the strength of our network, loyalty and co-branded credit card programs, fleet and operational reliability, and the tremendous work of our team.”

Recommended Videos

Later in 2025, American will debut its Flagship Suite business class seats on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft. In the future, Boeing 777-300ERs will also receive the upgrade.

Related

In 2025, the airline plans to outfit all of its two-class regional jets with high-speed satellite Wi-Fi. That includes the American Eagle fleet of CRJ-700s and 900s, and Embraer E-170s and E-175s. 

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will get a new flagship lounge as American rebuilds the airport’s gateway status. That includes new direct flights to Edinburgh and Milan this summer. 

Along with PHL, American plans to add more flights to its Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) hub, helping it recover to pre-pandemic levels. To do that, the airline will reintroduce regional jets, and add 40-50 new aircraft in 2025. 

Isom added: “It’s no secret that we have had to build back our network. I feel great that in 2025 we’re going to have our regional fleet fully deployed, and what that’s going to allow us to do is better fill out some of the hubs that are, quite frankly, ready and willing to support the network.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Eurowings begins huge fleet modernization
Eurowings modernizes fleet with Boeing 737 MAX 8 order
Eurowings Boeing 737 MAX 8

Value airline Eurowings — a member of the Lufthansa Group — has announced its largest-ever fleet modernization, with the gradual introduction of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Lufthansa Group allocated the brand-new planes to Eurowings, and the short and medium-haul aircraft will provide one of the newest fleets in European air travel.
The new jets offer reduced emissions and enhanced comfort
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Boeing

The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will consume around 30 percent less kerosene, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions, helping the airline reduce its environmental impact. It has 189 seats — a 39-seat increase over prior Airbus A319s. A significantly improved range will help Eurowings serve more medium-haul destinations. The cabins will feature a modern layout, giving passengers a comfortable journey through the skies. The first jets will arrive in 2027, and gradually replace the current A319s and A320s by 2032.

Read more
Emirates increases flights to this African country
Emirates increases flights to Madagascar
Madagascar mountains

To meet growing demand, Emirates will increase flights to Madagascar. The move follows the airline’s foray into the African island nation in September 24, and shows its interest in helping the country increase tourism from global visitors.
The new flights will meet increasing demand
Madagascar Stefano Intintoli via Unsplash

Beginning April 2, 2025, Emirates will increase flights between Dubai and Antananarivo from four to six weekly services. The extra trips are in response to strong passenger demand between the two cities. Since introducing the route in September 2024, Emirates has seen a robust need for both inbound and outbound flights, with the four weekly trips at almost full capacity. To temporarily meet travelers’ needs, Emirates has increased its frequency from four to five flights per week. 

Read more
This airline now accepts surfboards (and more) as standard checked baggage
On Hawaiian Airlines you can check a surfboard as regular baggage
Surfer in barrel

A trip to the Hawaiian islands can involve chasing waves on the North Shore of Oahu or teeing off at a picturesque golf course on Kauai. The islands’ epic surf and natural beauty make them a natural fit for sports-minded travelers. But in the past, bringing a surfboard or golf clubs involved an upcharge beyond standard checked bags.

That changed this week when Hawaiian Airlines began accepting surfboards, golf clubs, and more as standard checked baggage. 
Hawaii is a destination for adventurous travelers

Read more