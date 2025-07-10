 Skip to main content
Mailena brings adults-only wellness to Loreto, Mexico in 2026

Mailena is Loreto's first-ever adults only resort

A new era of wellness is coming to the Baja California coast. Set to open in late summer 2026, Mailena will be Loreto’s first-ever adults-only wellness resort, offering a tranquil, elevated escape where the desert meets the sea. The resort is situated within the 741-acre Danzante Bay community between the Sierra de la Giganta mountains and the Sea of Cortez and is designed to nourish mind, body, and spirit with its holistic experiences and high-touch hospitality.

Mailena represents the next chapter in Danzante Bay’s evolution,” said Luz Maria Torres, developer of Danzante Bay. “Our vision is to create a holistic sanctuary where guests can prioritize their wellbeing while connecting with the area’s magical qualities and breathtaking natural beauty through thoughtful design, cutting-edge wellness technology and curated destination experiences.”

The intimate resort will feature 96 upscale guest rooms, a beach club, panoramic oceanview dining, and wellness-focused programming inspired by the surrounding landscape. You can experience everything from cenote-inspired water rituals and functional nutrition dining to ATV tours through the desert and snorkeling the beautiful “Aquarium of the World.” 

Science-based, personalized wellness

Wellness at Mailena isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s personal, science-backed, and seriously relaxing. At the heart of the resort, the Wellness and Longevity Center is where guests can recharge, reset, and focus on feeling their best both inside and out.

Think sensory deprivation tanks, steam rooms, saunas, a snow room for contrast therapy, and even high-tech biohacking suites. One standout? Shiatsu massages in the pool, where warm water adds an extra layer of calm. Fitness and movement are part of the experience too, with a sleek, modern gym plus dedicated yoga and Pilates studios spread across the resort.

Options to buy

Starting in March 2026, travelers can book their stay at Mailena, but for those dreaming of something more permanent, there are opportunities to make this slice of Baja paradise home.

Homes starting at $1.4 million and lots from $650,000 offer the chance to fully immerse in a luxurious lifestyle. Plus, residents of Mantarraya, an exclusive collection of 43 luxury condos and penthouses, will also enjoy access to all of Mailena’s top-tier amenities.

