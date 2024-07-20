Here are our favorite places to go snorkeling

Snorkeling is an easy way to explore undersea life. Instead of complex scuba gear and diving certifications, you can slip on a mask, breathing tube, and fins and begin a marine journey. Whether coral reefs, turtles, or sharks, you can get up close to the ocean ecosystem — it’s like another world.

Like any experience with nature, some snorkeling spots are better than others. The same goes for skiing and snowboarding or hiking and climbing. Vacation time can be limited, so you want to get the most out of your trip and hit the best spots while you can.

To help guide you to the best snorkeling spots around the world, we’ve compiled our favorites so you can gear up and jump in. Whether swimming with sharks or taking in biodiversity, these places immerse you in nature below the waterline.

The best snorkeling spots around the world

Do you have a particular ocean dream? Maybe you’ve always wanted to explore a coral reef or swim next to a shark. Maybe you hope to experience the warm serenity of tropical waters, surrounded by lava rocks and turtles. These snorkeling spots take you to fascinating underwater places, letting you commune with nature on a different level. Let’s dive in.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Containing the world’s biggest coral reef — and home to 30 species of whales, porpoises, and dolphins; six turtle species; and 1,500 fish species — the Great Barrier Reef is a study in biodiversity. Comprised of roughly 3,000 reefs among 900 islands, it runs over 2,600 kilometers through warm, clear waters.

To experience the underwater wonders, jump on a boat tour that’ll guide you to the best spots. Or, try staying at Heron Island, a coral cay near the reef’s southern tip. There, you can jump in at the beach and then swim among 60% of the reef’s fish species.

Maui, Hawaii

Maui’s Ahihi Kinau Natural Area Reserve is an underwater playground lined by lava rocks and inhabited by an array of fish, coral, and turtles. As you glide above coral formations, watch schools of vibrant yellow tang swim by, then get up close with a Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle (Honu). Not only that, but it’s easy to start exploring — mere feet from shore, abundant marine life awaits. The best spot is Waiala Cove, found about 100 yards into the reserve.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Sharks are masters of the sea. As apex predators, they have domain over most ocean life. Their jagged fins and razor-like teeth — combined with their slow, menacing swim — give them an awe-inspiring look as they roam the deep. If you yearn to swim among them, Bora Bora offers plenty of opportunities.

Here, you’re almost assured of encounters with lemon or blacktip reef sharks, along with rays, turtles, coral, and dolphins. Outrigger canoes — a Polynesian tradition — take you to the goods, and vibrant coral formations set the tone. After a long day on the water, watch the sunset while enjoying traditional pêche cru (raw fish soaked in coconut milk).

Florida Keys

If you prefer to stay stateside, the Florida Keys offer the lower 48’s only coral barrier reef. As soon as you dip in, coral, tropical fish, sea sponges, turtles, and sharks flood the surroundings, and the warm water soothes your senses.

Key Largo is home to Molasses Reef, a popular spot with thriving coral and Goliath Grouper, stingrays, and eels. Travel a little south to Islamorada, and explore patch reefs where you’ll find barracudas, and possibly a hammerhead shark.

Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

Fish and turtles glide effortlessly through the sea. Here, you can be like them while drift snorkeling with the ocean current. Instead of working your muscles and pushing water, the water’s flow takes you on a silent trip.

On the way, you’ll find over 250 fish species, manta rays, coral, and sharks. You can also hire a private charter and visit noted spots like Mangrove Point, Crystal Bay, and Manta Point.

Snorkeling: Simple, fun ocean exploring

Maybe you’ve watched wildlife documentaries and yearn to be near sharks and rays. You could also be fascinated by vast coral formations, their vibrant colors, and their biodiversity. Snorkeling lets you get close to the action, all without complex scuba gear or training. The places in this list are teeming with life, offering a new world to explore.

You can keep it close to home and visit the Florida Keys. Or you can venture down under and take in the Great Barrier Reef. No matter where you go on this list, you’ll gain a new appreciation for marine life.