 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This revolutionary device might make snorkeling more like scuba diving

Snorkeling will be a lot more fun with the SCORKL 2.0 Electric

Sarah Joseph
By
SCORKL 2.0 Electric
SCORKL

The ocean’s mystique has long captivated the human spirit, and the Australian brand SCORKL is making underwater exploration more accessible than ever before with its latest innovation, the SCORKL 2.0 Electric. This revolutionary breathing device promises up to 10 minutes of underwater breathing time, bringing the magic of the underwater world within arm’s reach. Designed to redefine the way we experience the depths, the SCORKL 2.0 Electric presents a game-changing advancement in underwater exploration technology that combines scuba diving and snorkeling. Check out the video below to learn more.

Unlike its predecessor, the SCORKL 2.0 Electric boasts a significant enhancement—an electric air refill system that can be seamlessly integrated into various power sources. This innovation eliminates the constraints of traditional SCUBA air compressors, which are bulky and costly. Now, with the SCORKL, divers of all shapes, sizes, and budgets can explore the depths of the sea.

Recommended Videos

David Hallamore, the driving force behind SCORKL, comes from a deep-rooted passion for the water. He envisions the SCORKL Electric as a catalyst for sharing the beauty of water with everyone he touches. Growing up as a swimmer, diver, sailor, and more, Hallamore believes in sharing this indescribable freedom with the world, regardless of age or experience.

Related

“I love the water, and the feeling of breathing underwater is truly incredible. My dream is to give everybody else the opportunity to experience that. SCORKL makes it possible—regardless of age or experience, anyone can now feel that indescribable freedom,” he said in a statement.

SCORKL’s mission of making underwater freedom accessible to everyone takes a monumental leap with the SCORKL 2.0 Electric. The Electric Compressor simplifies the process to an unprecedented degree, allowing users to more easily explore, clean hulls, untangle propellers, relocate anchors, or other underwater tasks. Whatever you’re doing, the SCORKL Electric Compressor will revolutionize how you approach underwater adventures.

Unlike scuba diving gear, Hallamore explained that the Electric Compressor isn’t just lightweight and portable but also versatile. It can be plugged into a wall outlet, connected to a boat or car battery, or even powered by the SCORKL Battery Pack. This flexibility means that underwater enthusiasts can experience the thrill of underwater exploration without being tethered to dive stores or stationary setups.

Scorkl 2.0 underwater
Scorkl

The SCORKL Battery Pack is designed with a sleek profile and marine-grade fittings, and this pack harnesses the power of common 18V power tool batteries. Compatible with reputable battery brands like Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, and Bosch, the SCORKL Battery Pack ensures that adventurers can refill their SCORKL Electric Compressor anywhere on the planet. With added features like LED lights and USB ports, this breathing device is designed for adventurers like you.

The SCORKL 2.0 Electric is a testament to human ingenuity and the desire to make diving more accessible. Its electric air refill system and battery-powered options pave the way for all kinds of underwater adventures. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or someone looking to dip your toes into the sport, this device is sure to pique your interest.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
These are the best tactical pants for all of your outdoor adventures
Your adventurous lifestyle is made better with the best tactical pants on the market
Prometheus Design Werx Man Bouldering

Few styles of pants have a more functional combination of features than tactical pants. Many of them are designed specifically for law enforcement officers and military personnel, meaning they have to be durable for the most demanding environments in the world. The best way to keep them in that arena and on the top of the list of options for the soldiers and officers that wear them is a combination of durable workwear and movable hiking gear.

Of course, you don't have to wear a badge or join the military to find uses for these pants. Wilderness survival experts, photographers, explorers, hikers, and many others find these pants the best combination to support their lifestyle. Forget jeans or cargo pants; tactical pants for men are the way to go. While there are countless options for you to choose from, we have done what we do and put together a list of the best of the best for you to choose from.

Read more
Review: Does the Solo Stove Bonfire Pi attachment make a great pizza?
Want to make a quality outdoor pizza? The Bonfire Pi attachment from Solo Stove might be for you
Solo Stove cheese pizza.

Suffice it to say, we live in the golden age of pizza. There are more styles than ever -- from New Haven and Chicago to Hawaiian and even Spokane-style pizza -- and restaurants are getting some serious cred for creating new versions of these storied savory pies. On top of all that, it's easier than ever to make good za at home, thanks to a slew of new outdoor ovens and clever attachments like the Bonfire Pi from Solo Stove.

The new attachment fits directly atop the Solo Stove Bonfire, creating a second-story pizza oven that's 14 inches in diameter. There are similar attachments for other Bonfire models, such as the Ranger and Yukon. Overall, it's one of the best outdoor pizza oven options, both in terms of bang for your buck and the attachment's intuitive nature.

Read more
Yellowstone river mountain whitefish should not be eaten, but rainbow trout are fine, authorities say: Here’s why
You might want to avoid all fish in the Yellowstone river for now
An angler holding a rainbow trout above a fishing net.

Yellowstone River is widely renowned as one of the hottest fly fishing spots in the U.S., but now the Fish Consumption Advisory Board has issued a consumption advisory act on mountain whitefish caught in the river. This act covers whitefish caught between Twin Bridges Road and Laurel on the Yellowstone River following a train derailment in late June that has seen chemicals in the river reach dangerous levels.

Shortly after the derailment, the Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Authority — FWP — collected five mountain whitefish and five rainbow trout to test the levels of chemicals. While the results aren't necessarily conclusive on whether the train derailment is the cause of the increased levels of chemicals, it is clear that all fly fishermen and anglers should be cautious when it comes to eating any fish pulled from the Yellowstone River. Here's what this means for Yellowstone River anglers.

Read more