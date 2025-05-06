How long do hiking boots last? Make yours last longer with these tips

Table of Contents Table of Contents How long do hiking boots last? Extending the lifespan of your hiking boot When should I say goodbye to my old hiking boots? How to spot quality materials in a hiking boot

For many adventurers, hiking boots are a huge investment into your enjoyment and safety while out on the trail. Choosing a pair is something that often takes a lot of deliberation, and understandably you’ll want to get something that can stand up to your toughest adventures. So, how long do hiking boots last? It depends on a variety of factors like the quality of the materials, care and maintenance, and usage. Read on to learn more about a hiking shoe’s lifespan and how to keep them in good condition.

How long do hiking boots last?

A quality pair of hiking boots can last anywhere from 500 to 1,000 miles, so a casual hiker who only adventures about fifty miles per year might see their boots lasting a good ten or twenty years. However, frequent hikers or those who adventure on rough terrain may need replacement every one to three years. Personally, I’m in that one to three range because I’ll even wear my hiking boots to the grocery store. Overkill? Absolutely. But you never know when you’ll have a spare moment to hit the trail.

Trail running shoes are another story. Since they’re lighter and often are made of less robust materials, they’ll last you a good 400 or 500 miles. Mountaineering boots will give you the most mileage, at 600 to 1,000 miles.

These ranges might seem pretty huge, but that’s because the mileage estimates can truly vary that much based on your foot shape, gait, and hiking style, not to mention the type of terrain or weather you hike in.

Extending the lifespan of your hiking boot

One of the best ways to extend the lifespan of your hiking boot is to take care of them. Most people will tell you to be careful about wearing them on tough terrain, but your hiking boots are there to take you on those bigger adventures, so I don’t like to be too mindful of where exactly I go, just as long as my boots are sturdy enough for the challenge. Here are some of my top tips for maintaining your hiking boots:

If you walk in wet weather or trudge through some puddles, make sure that you remove the dirt and mud with a soft brush and warm water.

Don’t use harsh detergents that might damage the leather or waterproof membranes.

Then, air dry the boots naturally because heat sources like radiators or campfires can damage them.

Store your boots in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight or damp garages or basements.

Don’t put anything on top of them. This way, your shoes will maintain their shape which is important for ankle support.

Replace frayed laces.

Swapping worn insoles are great ways to give your old boots some new life. Personally, I love Remind Insoles. They even have a quiz to help you find the right type for your foot.

When should I say goodbye to my old hiking boots?

Personally, I consider my hiking boots to be like a good friend: always ready for an adventure. For that reason, it’s often hard for me to say goodbye. But there comes a time when your old hiking boots become a hazard. Here’s what to look out for:

Visible wear and tear: Worn-out soles, cracks, or holes.

Worn-out soles, cracks, or holes. Structural issues: Loose eyelets, frayed laces, worn ankle support, or cracked midsoles.

Loose eyelets, frayed laces, worn ankle support, or cracked midsoles. Decline in comfort and performance: Loss of ankle support or cushioning, causing the boots to feel flat or less responsive.

Loss of ankle support or cushioning, causing the boots to feel flat or less responsive. Reduced traction: Worn treads can increase your risk of slip injuries.

Worn treads can increase your risk of slip injuries. Disintegrating foam: Foam midsoles may compress or start to disintegrate after prolonged use.

Foam midsoles may compress or start to disintegrate after prolonged use. Loss of comfort: If you start getting blisters, foot pain, or fatigue in your arch, heel, or knee joints, you could risk injury by keeping them.

There could also be several personal factors that affect whether or not your hiking boots should continue to serve you. Age, significant weight fluctuations, or new foot conditions may require new boots with a different kind of fit or support. You may also want to choose a new pair if you are starting to lean towards more technical terrain or heavier loads, which require a more sturdy and supportive set.

Reassess your boots regularly to make sure that they are still meeting your needs.

How to spot quality materials in a hiking boot

Materials are one of the most important considerations for how long they will last. Premium materials like full-grain leather are going to last longer than synthetics, and shoes with stitching are going to be more secure than those that are simply glued. You can also look for materials like Gore-Tex for a breathable, waterproof alternative to leather.

The number one thing I’d look out for is foam. Lots of hiking brands, even the premium ones, are using EVA foam, which is less dense or durable than other alternatives like polyurethane (PU). I’ve purchased EVA foam ones before, and while they are lighter, they’ll usually squish down and start to show wrinkles after even one wear. Polyurethane isn’t perfect either, but they will at least have a longer shelf life than EVA foam.

If you’re at that place of needing a new hiking boot, consider choosing those higher-quality materials despite the higher price point because the additional support and safety on the trail will be worth it.