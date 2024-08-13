La Sportiva Prodigio: Cushioned speed

Approaching the hairpin corner, I carry extra speed and hit the late apex. At the exit, I get on the gas, harnessing the grip and accelerating onto the straight. The chassis smooths out imperfections before I approach a tight section, where I weave left and right, then put on the brakes ahead of the next corner. I repeat the process over and over, hour after hour.

That might sound like I’m at a track day, eking out every bit of performance from a lightweight sports car. I’m not. What I am doing is the trail running equivalent, using La Sportiva’s newest tool for mountain running: the Prodigio.

Recommended Videos

The Prodigio enters new territory for the Italian company, with new levels of technology and comfort for more all-around performance. At the same time, it’s made for speed, as I discovered during my testing. Here’s how the La Sportiva Prodigio running shoes performed.

La Sportiva Prodigio: Everything you need to know

In the heart of the Dolomites, a small Italian company designs and builds footwear made for the surrounding terrain. For nearly 100 years, family-owned has built a reputation for technical shoes/boots made for demanding pursuits, whether scaling mountains or running a 50k ultra. It’s a focused, niche brand known to serious enthusiasts who want something unique.

Past trail running shoes from La Sportiva had a reputation for high stability and grip but often featured firm cushioning. While that worked great on steep trails covered in roots and rocks, on longer efforts, the lack of cushion held back overall performance. These La Sportiva trail running shoes look to change that.

Central to the design is the XFlow midsole, “supercritical” nitrogen-infused EVA. Compared to standard EVA, the material is 18% lighter, with 15% more cushioning and 18.5% more rebound. It’s made for comfort and bounce, with a plush feel yet a satisfying spring at toe-off. Stack heights are 34 mm heel/28 mm toe for a 6 mm drop.

The upper is engineered mesh, with slipper-like pliability and enhanced breathability for long days on the trail. It’s a pared-down design, with just enough padding and support to help keep the shoe’s weight to a minimum. According to La Sportiva, a size 9 weighs 9.5 ounces. The FriXion XT 2.0 outsole features a sticky dual-compound and 4 mm lugs for balance of grip and speed. The rubber has an oily appearance, like a set of new racing slicks.

Additional details include PU-coated FlowFilm for rock protection and a 2.4 mm layer of LaSpEVA. An Ortholite Hybrid insole features 5% recycled rubber and 15% production waste foam. Going through the specs, it’s clear La Sportiva went all out in the quest for a next-level trail shoe. Did it succeed?

Running in the La Sportiva Prodigio trail running shoes

The box for the La Sportiva Prodigio trail running shoes features the motto “mountain running.” So that’s what I did. Through the Vermont Green Mountains, I covered over 55 miles and climbed more than 12,000 feet, putting the shoes through high-alpine efforts, and in one case, a 26k mountain race.

I scrambled up rock faces on the way to Mt. Mansfield’s summit. I pushed the pace on wide-open flat sections, seeing how fast I could go. On wet rocks, I tested the outsoles, seeing if they could stick with traction at a minimum. Over long days, I put the shoes through roots, rocks, and streams, seeing how they could hold up in rugged scenarios.

Pros and cons of the La Sportiva Prodigio

Pros:

Marshmallow-like midsoles

Sticky grip

Light weight

Flexible, breathable uppers

Rocker encourages flowing strides

Agile

Cons:

Some might prefer deeper cushion

Could use more stability

Per a La Sportiva rep’s recommendation, I sized up a half size from my usual 11.5. The fit was just right.

At step-in, there was a slipper-like feeling, the soft uppers almost imperceptible, and the midsoles felt like thin layers of marshmallows. Walking around, the shoes felt airy and light, almost like they couldn’t wait to head for the hills.

On my first run, what struck me was the quick-feeling, road-shoe-like turnover. The Prodigio felt more like tempo trainers than built-up trail tools. When it was time to push the pace, the shoes encouraged rapid, flowing strides, due to the XFlow midsoles’ bounce and subtle rockers.

Have you seen a gazelle run? They pop and float, almost flying instead of striding. That’s what the Prodigio made running feel like. At footstrike, there was an initial softness, then a firm response and bounce, before the rocker guided me into the next push-off. Sprinting down Mt. Mansfield’s Toll Road, I bounded through straightaways, enjoying the fun feeling.

Going slow over technical terrain — where an obstacle course of rocks and roots blocked my path — the softness took the edge off, and the PU layer prevented any pinches from jagged features. On longer days, that pleasant cush made things easier.

The next highlight was the outsoles. Though the lugs were a somewhat shallow 4 mm, the shoes had an admirable grip on dry terrain and on rocks, both wet and dry. Central to the performance was the rubber compound itself, which stuck and adhered on wet boulders or steep faces, letting me take aggressive lines without worry.

The trail running shoes felt notably light throughout the day, lessening fatigue and encouraging quickness. As I tired over a long run, the shoes let me keep pushing, their svelte build and silky comfort taking the strain out of all-out efforts. The agile feel was also fun on technical downhills, where I hopped from rock to rock, like a frog on lily pads.

Though the Prodigio shoes had pleasant, fun midsoles, some might prefer thicker, deeper cushioning. We’re in an era of high-stack designs, where thick slabs of foam are the norm. Trail runners that take their time and cruise could want more protection.

The Prodigio had good but not great stability. The shoes held up fine over technical terrain, but at times, I would’ve liked more lockdown. The uppers’ supple nature and thin padding at the ankle/heel collars let my feet and ankles sway and move when I wanted them held in place.

La Sportiva Prodigio: What we really think

The Prodigio is a trail shoe made to perform. Sure, these shoes have soft midsoles and supple, breathable uppers. While those elements enhance comfort, these shoes want to run through the mountains.

A lot of trail shoes are like heavy-duty SUVs, with a durable build designed to hold up in the rough stuff. I’ve had shoes like that, and they work just fine. But they aren’t exciting. Like winter boots, they get the job done but don’t quicken the pulse.

The Prodigio, on the other hand, is like a lightweight sports car made for exploring the limits. Looking at the shoes, it’s as if La Sportiva trimmed away anything unessential, leaving a lithe, light tool for speed in the mountains.

I recommend the Prodigio to two groups on opposite sides of the trail running spectrum: those in search of performance and those looking to have fun. The shoes’ traits can help you set a new PR, but their fun-feeling midsoles also make everyday runs a good time. Runners who take it easy, hike around, or spend days on rocky trails might want a more traditional (read: heavy-duty, deeply cushioned) setup.

La Sportiva makes shoes for real mountain running. The Prodigio marks new territory for the brand, bringing marshmallow-like comfort to the equation for a more pleasant day in the hills. Still, it’s a shoe made for performance. If you want to have fun while setting a new PR, lace up a pair and take off.