Are boat shoes business casual? The truth about this seasonal shoe

If you’ve ever had to search for a casual summertime shoe perfect for all types of events, you’ll know there’s very slim pickings. Besides an everyday sneaker, there are seldom options that add style with maximum traction and comfort for all your seaside adventures. Thankfully, the boat shoe was created to solve this exact problem. While designed to be the perfect shoe for setting sail, the boat shoe has transformed into a seasonal option that adds a sophisticated and preppy touch to your wardrobe. While the shoe has come a long way since its origins, there are still plenty of misconceptions about when and where it’s appropriate to wear boat shoes. 

Are boat shoes business casual appropriate? 

While the boat shoe has become much more common now than ever before, it still begs the question: Are boat shoes a business casual shoe? The truth is, it depends. While they’re a timeless and heritage brand, the boat shoe is a casual footwear option at its core. However, like many other trends as of late, it all depends on the materials and context. 

Business casual is meant to fall between formal business attire and casual, making it a very subjective dress code. However, there are a few instances in which boat shoes can be considered business-casual appropriate. Choosing sleek and neutral options like the Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original 1 Eye Boat Shoe in Brown is a great option that offers a sophisticated shade with a semi-casual look. Sperry’s Authentic Original Boat Shoe in Black also offers this sleek look, which can easily mimic the style of a regular loafer. Opting for a monochromatic shoe and leather uppers is an easy way to wear your favorite summer shoe into the office, without breaking the dress code. The brand’s recent collaboration with Todd Snyder is another easy way to introduce this shoe into your officewear closet, with a more elevated version of the traditional boat shoe. 

Where do boat shoes come from? 

The origin of the boat shoe comes from none other than Sperry. Although Sperry is known for being the most popular boat shoe now, the truth is that the brand’s founder created the shoe to solve a precarious situation while on the boat. According to the brand, “Paul Sperry invented the world’s first non-slip sole that was the bedrock for the original boat shoe,” back in 1935. Five years later, “The United States named Sperry the standard issued shoe for the US Navy casual uniform,” setting its path towards the must-have nautical shoe. 

Over the next few decades, Sperry leaned towards its leisure menswear look and became the prep-inspired brand we all know and love. In the last couple of years, the boat shoe has become a new Americana favorite and has been treated to plenty of remixes in the process. From different materials to a vast hue of colorways, the boat shoe’s legacy has only expanded since its initial creation. 

How and when to wear boat shoes

Besides the office, there are plenty of occasions you can wear boat shoes and still look elegant. The boat shoe is an ideal shoe for the summer and spring months, when the climate is starting to heat up. Because of its often thin leather, this shoe is meant to be worn in this type of climate; otherwise, you risk ruining the design and being uncomfortable in the cold. While the boat shoe is a casual option, it doesn’t mean you can wear it with just any old T-shirt.

To get the most out of the design, you’ll want to opt for elevated casual pieces like button-downs and polo shirts. Most importantly, you’ll want to focus on the right type of bottoms. Like any other special shoe, the type of bottoms you wear can heavily dictate how well your outfit pairs. Avoid wide-leg bottoms or anything too baggy with your boat shoes. Instead, opt for khakis, tapered bottoms, chinos, or straight-leg jeans for a cohesive look. 

Don’t forget to break them in

While many sneakers nowadays are comfortable to wear out of the box, boat shoes do require a bit more patience before taking them out for a spin. Because of the leather material often used in boat shoes, you’ll want to take some time to wear them around your house or with socks before spending a full day running errands. You also want to pay attention to any loose threads inside the shoe that can become irritating when wearing. If you plan to wear them on a boat, don’t forget to properly treat them once you get home. Be sure the shoes are dry and cleaned before you take them on your next outing. This will ensure your feet are comfortable during every wear, and you can slow down the process of wear and tear on your boat shoes.

