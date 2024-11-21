 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

What is the business formal dress code? It’s less complicated than it seems

A guide to make sure you look great at work

By
Busy business man walking by the water in a business suit with sunglasses dressed sharp
The Lazy Artist Gallery / Pexels

Whether you just got a promotion or you are entering the job market for the first time, you could end up running into the phrase “business formal.” What is the business formal dress code? What does it mean when they throw that vague phrase at you in a job offer? We can answer that question for you relatively simply: it means to wear a suit. That may sound a little simplistic, and maybe in some ways, but that is the most common definition. On the hierarchy of menswear formality, it is just above cocktail attire and just below black tie. That means that you will be wearing a suit every day, and there are some guidelines for adhering to this dress code in the most attractive way.

Here, we have broken it down in a simple guide.

Recommended Videos

The suit

Man in a suit
Hunters Race / Unsplash

The workhorse of the business formal dress code is the suit. Think Harvey Specter in Suits, wearing the power suit to assert his authority over others in every room he enters. Think Don Draper in Mad Men, wearing basic but stylish suits to elegantly gain the respect and trust of his clients on a daily basis. One of the main things that these two characters have in common is that they nail the most crucial guideline for business formal: Everything they wear is subtle and subdued colors. Blues, grays, and browns dominate their wardrobe. Here are a few more ideas:

  • Like the building blocks of a suit wardrobe, when you start with business formal, focus on the four-legged stool. Rotate a charcoal, navy, and light gray suit as your most used suits.
  • Invest in a high-quality navy blazer to wear with dress pants to keep the business formal dress code intact while giving yourself some versatility.
  • To continue achieving greater versatility, pick up some dress pants in the seven basic colors: black, charcoal, light gray, navy, brown, taupe, and olive.

The shirt

Man in tan dress shirt and suit
The Manual

When it comes to the dress shirt, there are plenty of guidelines and rules that can keep you overwhelmed. First, you need to determine the right dress shirt collar for your face shape. That may feel like we’re overthinking this, but trust us, this actually makes a huge difference. Once you have that down, here are the shirts you need to pick up:

  • The white dress shirt is going to be your workhorse. It is the number one choice because it goes with everything. That also means it will get the dirtiest, so you need as many as possible. Start with three to five and pick up a new one every time you shop.
  • Light blue, also called robin’s egg, is the next one you need to pick up because it will work well with almost all the same looks as the white dress shirt. However many white shirts you have, you need at least half as many of these.
  • Ecru, or tan, is another option to give your solid dress shirts a little depth. It is an excellent replacement for white, especially in the fall.
  • Finally, you can start picking up some patterns. Don’t go too crazy with these; stripes, checks, and gingham are the ones you should go with. Paisley, plaid, and other wild patterns are best suited for the cocktail attire dress code.

The tie

Man adjusting his tie on suit
Ruthson Zimmerman / Unsplash

Ties are similar to dress shirts in that you want to stick to your basic colors and simple patterns; wild patterns and (dare we say it) novelty ties should be reserved for the cocktail attire dress code. Here are the colors and patterns to invest in to keep yourself firmly in the business professional dress code.

  • Start with the three basic colors that are considered the “power ties.” Red, blue, and yellow are the ones you will likely see in presidential debates and other speaking engagements.
  • Invest in different hues of these colors, like burgundy, navy, and gold, if you want to stay within the power tie category but branch out and give yourself some depth.
  • Rep ties are going to be your best friend. Basic stripes may feel boring when you first get them, but they give you a subtle depth with a classic, elegant look that never goes out of style.

The shoes

Brouged dress shoe
Mathew Feeney / Unsplash

Dress shoes are the unsung hero of the business professional dress code. The right shoe will, of course, complete your outfit with style, elegance, and function. What many people don’t give enough recognition to is the fact that the wrong shoe will kill any look you put together before you even get out the door. Here are some tips to make sure you have the proper dress shoe collection:

  • You should have four main colors, and you should pick them up in this order: tan, dark brown, black, and burgundy (cordovan).
  • You should grab a few types of shoes in this order: oxfords, wingtips, derbies, and Chelsea boots.
  • Finally, to keep your dress shoe collection as elevated as possible, add some depth with double monk strap shoes in place of the derby shoes.

Now that you know what you should have when you land a job with a business professional dress code, have fun with it and make sure you wear what is best for you. Just remember, use Harvey Specter and Don Draper as inspiration. Emulate, don’t imitate.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Making sense of men’s dress shirt sizes: How to get the perfect fit
Look great no matter what your dress code requires
Man in tan dress shirt and suit

Growing up, our understanding of sizing in our clothes was quite simple. We knew from experience whether or not we were a small, medium, large, extra large, or one of the big and tall sizes. The best casual shirts are always categorized in those sizes, making it easy for us to find the right size. However, there are further complications when you get into the shirt's fit as there can be a wide range of categories from extra slim, slim, classic, modern, and even more cut types.

Once we get into the tailored wardrobes, dress shirts get a lot more complicated as they ditch the typical sizing categories and go with something different. Learning how to measure shirt size in the dress shirt world is vital to looking great. The sizing switches from letters to two vague numbers that make no sense if you are unaware of their purpose. We have the answer for you. Here is how to do it in a way that will have your dress shirts fitting great at all times.
Measuring the neck

Read more
Dress like Rip Wheeler on the Yellowstone Ranch with Paramount shop
Paramount shop makes it easy to show your Yellowstone love
Yellowstone Denim logo

Some series hit the screens and spread globally like a virus. Cultural phenomena like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Friends changed the cultural landscape and are spoken about at water coolers all across the 9-5s. Debates and fan theories run rampant even after they go off the air. Yellowstone is the newest member of this club, as the battle for the Dutton Ranch is the talk of the breakroom once again. With the return of Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), you may be feeling the itch to discuss the show and show your love. The Paramount x Yellowstone collection allows you to dress like your favorite character on and off the ranch.
Little nods to loud statements

Let's be real here: one of the reasons Yellowstone made such a splash was because Cole Hauser is unapologetically rugged and manly as Rip Wheeler. His ability to be charming and at the same time usher problems to the train station caused men and women everywhere to swoon for five seasons. With the Paramount x Yellowstone collection, you can invest in the suitable garments and accessories to channel your inner Rip. From his black denim Yellowstone jacket to his aviators, just pop a toothpick in your mouth, and you will have people doing what you say when you say it in fear of a trip to the train station. Of course, you could also simply get some stickers or something to show your love for the series. The choice is yours.
Paramount Yellowstone Shop

Read more
Best men’s denim jackets: Handpicked for you
Add one these classics to your wardrobe
Man in all denim outfit

Few things are cooler in a man's wardrobe than a denim jacket. Whether you love the look that James Dean made famous or the Marlon Brando legend, denim jackets have been a mainstay in menswear for a century. While they were always used as workwear since Levi's started outfitting men in denim for the Gold Rush, they have now jumped from the goldmines to fashion when men began working against the grain and rebelling. Of course, since there are dozens of types and hundreds of brands to choose from, we make it our business to help you figure out what the best men's denim jackets.

Check out these choices for the best jean jackets to channel the Dean or the Brando.
DEVIL DOG DUNGAREES Thunderhead Trucker

Read more