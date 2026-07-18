Legendary designer has a project coming up you may not know about

Tom Ford is a name that every fashionisto knows well. He is the top of the top when you talk about famous suit makers. He began his career changing the landscape of multiple brands, including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, before launching his own self-named brand of his own in 2005. The brand has remained a mainstay in the industry for the last 20 years, including the acquisition of Estée Lauder in 2022 for an estimated $2.8 billion. For the movie buffs in the room, you also likely know about Tom Ford because he became the exclusive tailor and suitmaker for Daniel Craig’s James Bond for Quantum of Solace in 2008. He carried that gig all the way through the series and defined men’s style for two decades.

Now, for the real cinephiles in the room, you may also know that Tom Ford himself is a movie buff and entered the industry as a writer and a director in 2009 by directing A Single Man with Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Then again in 2016 with Nocturnal Animals with Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michael Shannon. Of course, the wardrobe was stellar in both, and we will get a chance to see his talents onscreen again this fall with a new Anne Rice adaptation, Cry to Heaven.

Nicholas Hoult leads ‘Cry to Heaven’

Cry to Heaven, adapted from Anne Rice’s 18th-century novel of the same name, follows the life of Tonio Treschi, a man castrated by his own brother to usurp the family fortune, as he rises to become one of Europe’s most successful sopranos. The film stars Nicholas Hoult as Treschi, Colin Firth as the brother who kicks the plot off with his betrayal, and Aaron Taylor Johnson as Guido, the mentor who helps Treschi rise to fame. It also features Julianne Moore, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Mark Strong, and Cirian Hands. For all you music lovers, Adele will also make her feature film debut.

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With two movies, both being nominated for Oscars, under his belt, Ford will try to keep his streak going with his next release, scheduled tentatively for this fall.