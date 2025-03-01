Daniel Craig proves he’s more than just a James Bond style icon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Craig commandeers classic and progressive looks Bringing the elegant and avant garde elements to the red carpet Tailored suits give way to relaxed-fit vibes Craig crushes in black velvet and pinstripes Classic looks in menswear will always reign

When it comes to red carpet style, Daniel Craig commands the room with a swagger all his own. The former Bond star is currently making waves with his new nominated film film Queer and continues to redefine menswear with his trademark mix of classic tailoring and daring color schemes. He has worn some of the best James Bond looks, and Craig has become known for his razor-sharp tuxedos, velvet jackets, and precision-tailored suits that ooze sophistication. But lately, he’s shown he possesses the power to switch it up, taking a definitive turn towards a more progressive style throughout the year and signifying a new look for the charismatic performer.

Craig commandeers classic and progressive looks

Many fans think of the former James Bond actor as the pinnacle of classic menswear, and Craig can definitely rock a tuxedo, as he demonstrated on the red carpet for the premiere of his other hit series Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. But, if there was ever an event to sport a new look, it would be Paris Fashion Week, and as one of the most revered events in all of style, it was the perfect moment for Daniel Craig to debut a new aesthetic by a beloved brand.

Recommended Videos

Walking the runway as part of their fall/winter campaign, Craig ditched his usual go-to tailored suits and entered the stage in olive cargo pants paired with a multicolored knit sweater and a leather bomber jacket. Paired with brown leather boots and yellow-tinted sunglasses, Craig’s overall look definitely struck a chord and hit all the right style notes. For those who contended he could only rock the classic aesthetic, he proved them all wrong and made a case for understated chic.

Bringing the elegant and avant garde elements to the red carpet

The ability to switch up looks at formal events is not something to be taken lightly, and men that attempt it take on the challenge dutifully. Daniel Craig always looks debonair and distinguished in a classic tux, but that doesn’t mean he’s opposed to using other color schemes to get his sartorial point across. For another red carpet appearance, he chose an elegant gray suit with one front button, maintains a classic aesthetic while veering towards a more modern approach. Paired with a crisp white shirt and black tie, Craig showed here that he could rock a bespoke suit and project a refined sense of style.

Tailored suits give way to relaxed-fit vibes

Owning the red carpet in a tailored suit and tie is usually a guaranteed win at a formal event, but it is not always necessary to bring a fresh element into the mix. Craig has proven his ability to show up in style in a suit and a carefully selected handkerchief to maximize a casual yet chic aesthetic. Sans a more formal look of wearing a tie, Daniel chose to go for a relaxed vibe that left little doubt — the style transformation from Bond to progressive dapper style was officially complete.

Craig crushes in black velvet and pinstripes

Nearly every man owns a black suit, but for one movie premiere Daniel Craig continued his style progression by hitting the red carpet in a black velvet suit with a matching tie, taking the look to an entirely different level of luxury With his dark blonde hair slicked back, retro glasses with an orange tint, and clean-shaven face, Craig pulled off an effortlessly cool, classic aesthetic.

Classic looks in menswear will always reign

In a move to remind the masses that he still is capable of slipping into his most iconic look and role, Craig appeared on the red carpet of the Governor Awards in a suit that rivals anything James Bond would be seen in. The black double-breasted tuxedo was a look shaken, not stirred, making for quite the style statement. All told, the range of sartorial choices Daniel Craig made across the years proved that he is capable of serving up the classics and still confidently captures contemporary style.