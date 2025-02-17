 Skip to main content
Debonair & deconstructed: Kingsley Ben-Adir sets a scene with his style

Kingsley Ben-Adir radiates in debonair & deconstructed: A masterclass in charisma and style

Kingsley Ben-Adir is dressed to thrill for the red carpet
Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British actor who has made significant strides in his career over the past few years, first capturing the attention (and hearts) of audiences on High Fidelity. That show was but a mere introduction; 2024 marked a pivotal, star-making turn on the silver screen and a quick vault to the top of best-dressed lists for his cool, elegant sense of style. Although he has thus far walked only a few red-carpet events, it is clear Ben-Adir has a distinct way of curating luxury pieces that speak to his aesthetic.

First impressions

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House
First up on the actor’s scheduled red carpet appearances was at the 2024 Grammys, where Ben-Adir found himself promoting Bob Marley: One Love, in which he plays the titular iconic musician. With the awards show as his first-ever official awards show, all eyes were on Ben-Adir to see what he would bring to the table in terms of style.

With a look that was custom-plucked from Gucci’s recently released Fall 2024 collection, Ben-Adir did not disappoint. His combination of fitted black pants and chartreuse Gucci bomber jacket paid homage to his childhood, and Ben-Adir even included the Gucci studded loafers to complete the ensemble. There are few men that can take the runway presentation and carry it off without a hitch, but Ben-Adir managed to recreate the look to perfection.

He took things up a few notches a few months later in an all-black, double-breasted suit at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Chic, expertly tailored, and subtly elegant, the outfit instantly earned Kingsley recognition at the top of the class for celebrity menswear.

Beguiling the BAFTAs

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.
Ben-Adir’s next major red carpet appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs in London at the Royal Festival Hall removed all doubts about the actor’s leading man status with an entrance that oozed confidence and charm. In a black Gucci double-breasted wool tuxedo paired with a black tie, black shirt, and Horsebit loafers, the overall look epitomized class and confirmed his star power. There are a few brands that consistently make their mark in menswear, and Gucci reigns as one of the most trusted labels in all of fashion.

A keeper of classics

Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives for ‘Barbie’ World Premiere on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA
Ben-Adir obviously likes to mix and match his sense of style depending on the event, and for the unveiling of Barbie to the world, there were several red carpets where he showed he understands fashion. One standout look was the actor opting for a casual chic look — fitted black pinstriped pants and black shirt, paired with an off-white tuxedo jacket and black suede loafers. The ensemble was a hit on the Barbie pink carpet and landed him on several best-dressed lists.

As the old adage says — “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it” — and after scoring perfect scores for his last red carpet appearance, Kingsley Ben-Adir again returned to the designs of Gucci for the 2024 Oscars. Showing up at the awards in support of the other hit movie of the year he starred in, Barbie, Ben-Adir added his charisma and charm to a classic black tuxedo. Accessorizing with black loafers to complete the look, Ben-Adir evoked a cool, confident vibe, which assured men that there is no crime in returning to the brands that always hit the sartorial mark.

Go with God, Go with Gucci

Without question, Kingsley and Gucci have come together and presented winning red-carpet looks that seem in sync and perfectly aligned with the star’s personal aesthetic. The brand offers a refined aesthetic for men with an affinity for classic design, and for the man who has found the label that executes to precision, why change it?

