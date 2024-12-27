 Skip to main content
Todd Snyder is dressing you for the rest of the year with his holiday style guide

Dress the best for NYE and beyond

Todd Snyder Sweater
Todd Snyder

The end of the year is quickly approaching. You’re putting together your reading list for your intellectual resolutions. You are putting together your new exercise equipment for your physical resolutions. You’re setting your sleep schedule so you can start the year off with a healthy routine. And planning your vacations so you can see more of the world with an adventurous spirit. You’re also likely RSVPing to the New Year’s Eve party of your choice, and sartorial legend Todd Snyder wants to help you look and feel your best as you ring in the new year. But that isn’t all, the Todd Snyder Winter Style Guide is set up to help you do more than party away the final ticks of the clock in 2024, it is meant to help you look great the rest of the winter as well.

Everything from shoveling snow to toasting the New Year

Todd Snyder Patterned Sweater
Todd Snyder

An upside to the season is the party that you are about to attend. Whether you can wear a great sweater with a unique pattern or a velvet dinner jacket to elevate you and everyone in the party, the style guide has that set up and ready for you in the Mouline Collared Sweater or the Space Dyed Sweater and the Italian Double-Breasted Shawl Tuxedo Jacket. One downside of the season is that you may have to brave the cold or shovel the walkway and driveway. Snyder’s style guide has you covered there with a handful of sherpa garments guaranteed to keep you warm and functional while stylish if you just have to run some errands.

Todd Snyder Holiday Style Guide

