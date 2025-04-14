Orlebar Brown teams up with Gray Malin to transport you to beautiful places: These are the shorts you want this spring

Gray Malin is one of the best of the best when it comes to using his photography to transport you from wherever you are in the world to the most beautiful and serene places you can dream of. Orlebar Brown is one of the leaders in outfitting you with the best resort wear to make you look great once you have located your serenity in a beautiful location. That is why their new collaboration is a team-up made in paradise. Orlebar Brown x Gray Malin features three new designs on the brand’s iconic Bulldog swim shorts, featuring Gray Malin photographs from The Coral Casino in Santa Barbara, the Cote d’Azur, and East Hampton, three of his favorite places.

“We first collaborated with Gray Malin when OB was five years old. His transportive

images appear every year on the moodboards we create before designing collections

so it’s a great pleasure to work together once again, creating iconic products to

celebrate iconic destinations.” – Adam Brown.

Guys typically lean towards your basic swim shorts. Sometimes, they even revert to the old board short look. While that is about comfort, and there is no more important thing to feel when on vacation than comfort, there is something to be said about standing out and being seen with a truly unique look. That is why this collaboration is a stellar must-have for the man traveling to fantastic places. Vacation is about living your life. Whether you are headed to someplace far off or going to the local pool, Orlebar Brown x Paul Smith will transport you to the most beautiful places on Earth.

Recommended Videos