 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Orlebar Brown teams up with Gray Malin to transport you to beautiful places: These are the shorts you want this spring

Taking paintings with you to the beach

By
Orlebar Brown x Gray Malin Umbrellas
Orlebar Brown

Gray Malin is one of the best of the best when it comes to using his photography to transport you from wherever you are in the world to the most beautiful and serene places you can dream of. Orlebar Brown is one of the leaders in outfitting you with the best resort wear to make you look great once you have located your serenity in a beautiful location. That is why their new collaboration is a team-up made in paradise. Orlebar Brown x Gray Malin features three new designs on the brand’s iconic Bulldog swim shorts, featuring Gray Malin photographs from The Coral Casino in Santa Barbara, the Cote d’Azur, and East Hampton, three of his favorite places.

“We first collaborated with Gray Malin when OB was five years old. His transportive
images appear every year on the moodboards we create before designing collections
so it’s a great pleasure to work together once again, creating iconic products to
celebrate iconic destinations.” – Adam Brown.

Orlebar Brown x Gray Malin Dog
Orlebar Brown

Guys typically lean towards your basic swim shorts. Sometimes, they even revert to the old board short look. While that is about comfort, and there is no more important thing to feel when on vacation than comfort, there is something to be said about standing out and being seen with a truly unique look. That is why this collaboration is a stellar must-have for the man traveling to fantastic places. Vacation is about living your life. Whether you are headed to someplace far off or going to the local pool, Orlebar Brown x Paul Smith will transport you to the most beautiful places on Earth.

Recommended Videos

“I’m beyond excited to collaborate with Orlebar Brown to celebrate my 15 year
anniversary. We first came together in 2012 to create a limited edition set of men’s
swimsuits and since then I have remained a huge fan of the brand. Reuniting for this
special new collection combines my distinctive photography with their signature
approach to effortless style. The three swimsuits are inspired by some of my favorite
destinations — the historic Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Montecito, the
vibrant beaches of East Hampton, and the timeless umbrellas of the Cote d’Azure.
Each piece is designed to transport you to these iconic locations, celebrating the art
of leisure, adventure, and a life well-lived. I can’t wait to see how people make these
designs part of their own journeys and memories.”- Gray Malin.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
TWOTHIRDS is the spring and summer collection you AND the Earth needs
Saving the world by removing one antiquated business practice
TWOTHIRDS salmon sweater

The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful on the planet. Almost every brand, indeed all of the big ones, uses the same process for creating the product you have on your back right now. Of course, each garment must be produced in a warehouse and shipped to you or the store where you pick it up. Mostly, that is standard, and many brands have done all they can to limit waste and its environmental impact. However, there is also the process of producing a large-size run to accommodate everyone who wants to buy one. Business approaches and algorithms are used to anticipate how many smalls, mediums, larges, and fringe sizes they will need, but on average, 10-30% of those products end up in landfills. But TWOTHIRDS is doing it differently to limit waste and save the environment, all while ensuring you look as good as possible.
Pre-order makes the product better for the environment

The company just dropped its ss25 collection, and it is full of everything you need for the transition months between the extremely cold and the uncomfortably hot. From light sweaters and jackets to long-sleeve tees and shorts, these are the looks you want to have when the sun comes out. But what sets them apart is their pre-order system, which is how they are changing how we buy clothes. Instead of producing as many garments in each size they THINK they need, they instead release their collections for pre-order and only make what people buy. No waste, high-quality, and stylish. This is how it should have been done all along.
TWOTHIRDS

Read more
HOMAGE wants you to be the most stylish fan on gameday
Vintage wear for the Super Bowl fan
HOMAGE Eagles Philly Special

The Super Bowl is about a week and a half away, which means it is time for you to start looking for your game-day fit. If you are like us, you have been planning it for some time. If you are not like us, then you may have been intently focused on what kind of dip you are going to be bringing and what kind of cocktails you'll make for the fellow football fans descending on your home where the big TV lives. Either way, you have a friend online who wants you to be the best-dressed person at the Super Bowl party. Not only because you are appropriately decked out in the right colors but also because you dug deep into the archives to come up with the best throwback items for your favorite team. The HOMAGE Drive to the Dome collection is a curated set of Kansas City Chiefs and Philidelphia Eagles gear prepared for your perfect gameday.
Drive to the Dome

If you are a Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce fan (or a Taylor Swift fan, we won't tell), you can pick up sweatshirts, jackets, sweatpants, socks, hats, and a ton of other things that rep your quest for the three-peat. If you are an Eagles fan (whether a legitimate Eagles fan or just want the legacy of the Chiefs to end before the threepeat, we listen, and we don't judge), then you can find all the same things on your side of the collection as well. If you really want to show off, grab the vintage hoodless jacket with the "Philly Special" diagram on the inside pocket. Coolest fan nod ever.
HOMAGE Drive to the Dome

Read more
Orlebar Brown wants you to hit the resorts this winter
From Apres ski to the hot tub, everything you need for the mountain resort
Orlebar Brown Treat Collection Hoodie

Orelar Brown put themselves on the map when they recreated one of the most iconic looks ever worn by James Bond, or any action star for that matter. When they dropped their version of the blue onesie from Dr. No, they became one of THE go-to destinations for men who wanted to embody the secret agent. They even have their own 007 collection. That wasn't the end of it, though; they also became a go-to place for resort wear and the place to grab your swim trunks and poolside fits. That is a good problem to have, but they are breaking out of that problem now with a collection of pieces perfectly tailored for that 007 getaway to the ski resort. Orlebar Brown Mountain Resort Capsule is a selection of pieces all over the site that are perfect for your mountain getaway.
Everything from Apres ski to the hot tub

The Resort Collection is everything you need, from shopping in town to hitting the lodge after a great run. If you want to shop at the local spots, warm up and stand out with the relaxed fit Crochet Cotton Jumper from the FW24 Collection. Once you have finished your run on the slopes, warm up with the Wallace Quilted Knitted Sleeve jacket (which looks remarkably similar to the jacket worn by Daniel Craig at the mountain retreat in Spectre; they can't get away from the connection now). And when it is time for dinner, no self-respecting Bond would be seen without a good tailored jacket, so OB offers the Tailored Fit Pique Merino Blazer. There is something for every occasion except skiing, so hit the Rockies or the Alps before the season ends.
Orlebar Brown Resort

Read more