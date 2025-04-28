 Skip to main content
Buck Mason drops two must have shirts for spring

Oxford and twill are two must haves for your wardrobe

Buck Mason Oxford
There are shirts you must have in your wardrobe. The white and blue dress shirts. The V-neck sweater. And the classic tee. These are the basics of every man’s wardrobe, and they should never be overlooked. Once you start to complete the basics of your wardrobe, you can then look toward the deeper cuts needed in a man’s complete wardrobe. While there are tons of shirts that I could go over and get lost in the weeds here, we should focus on the two must-haves that Buck Mason just dropped. Buck Mason spring shirts include the California Oxford Shirt in olive, blue, white, and three different stripes, as well as the Natural Draped Twill in stone, navy, and cream. Each one is vital for various reasons, but the oxford is perfect for under your sport coat or more elevated moments, while the twill is ideal for your laid-back spring days.

Understanding the weaves

Buck Mason Twill close up
The oxford shirt is known for its toughness. It is referred to by the type of cloth originally woven in Scotland. It has a rougher weave and is heavier than your other weaves. This creates a stiffer feel, and while it isn’t always great for lounging around, it stands up to the dressier moments with a collar that stands tall under a sport coat or blazer. A twill is a type of textile with a diagonal pattern. It is a particular weave known for its drape and its durability. It is more comfortable than the oxford and lends itself perfectly for the day off. Both of these are vital to a man’s wardrobe, and Buck Mason just dropped them both for the spring.

