Puma and Open YY reunite for a new street sneaker – and it’s a must-have

Puma, Open YY remix the H-Street sneaker

white puma open yy sneaker
OPEN YY / OPEN YY

While less mainstream than its Speedcat counterpart, the H-Street sneaker is a classic shoe in Puma’s lineup. Having received less attention in recent seasons, this classic silhouette is far from forgotten. Along with Seoul-based brand OPEN YY, Puma is getting ready to take this iconic model to a whole new level. Mixing Puma’s athletic DNA and OPEN YY’s flair for cutting-edge streetwear, this collaboration may appear subtle but carries quite the punch. Appearing in three new colorways, the latest collaboration between these two brands utilizes sharp lines and minimalist details for a versatile shoe you can wear almost anywhere. Apart from the new footwear, the brands are collaborating on a series of apparel pieces that’ll arrive later this month. 

Step into the future with PUMA x OPEN YY’s H-Street sneaker

back heel of puma x open yy sneaker
OPEN YY / OPEN YY

Offered in beige, blue, and white colorways, the newest iteration of the H-Street sneaker features the comfort of Puma’s athletic brand, along with Open YY’s knack for street style. This traditional track & field sneaker from 2003 has been remixed with elevated details. This sneaker has everything you need for those long summer days, featuring premium nubuck overlays, open mesh underlays, and a detachable co-branded tongue. Made with breathability and comfort in mind, this sneaker doesn’t falter in practicality or style. This sneaker is a great way to blend a retro design with modern details and is available in a neutral beige and white or a bold blue for a statement pop of color. All three colorways will be available via Open YY’s webstore and retail for $128.

