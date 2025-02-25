 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

PUMA’s rebellious sneaker gets a colorful upgrade

PUMA releases new sneaker

By
puma red mostro og sneakers
PUMA / PUMA

With footwear brands reaching into the archives to deliver unique and statement designs, PUMA isn’t holding back. While PUMA’s Mostro OG isn’t a new or reimagined sneaker, it’s undoubtedly one of the brand’s most rebellious acts. Drawing inspiration from sprint spikes and surfing shoes, the Mostro OG’s initial release was an out-of-the-box move from the brand that sent shockwaves through the industry. First developed in 1999, this sleek and slim shoe perfectly contrasts the chunkier sneaker trend that managed to take hold. While PUMA continues to reinvent this design, the brand has released three new exciting colorways that draw some similarities to the current Speedcat sneakers that are ruling the trends. 

PUMA’s Mostro OG gets fresh paint

close up on blue puma mostro og
PUMA / PUMA

With three bold new colorways on the horizon for the sneaker, the Mostro OG is seeing yet another revitalization. Designed with a breathable mesh upper and silver Formstrips, the sneaker dons a futuristic and sporty look. The design’s signature hook-and-loop fastener straps ensure user protection and stability, whether running the track or taking a stroll around the city. Also featuring a textile sockliner and rubber outsole, the sneaker is designed to remain comfortable and provide plenty of grip. In this new release, PUMA unveils the Mostro OG in vibrant red, blue, and green colorways, similar to many of the iconic sneakers we’ve come to love from the brand. Set to release on March 1 and retail for $120, fans of this rebellious shoe can purchase a pair via the PUMA web store. Although the design isn’t new, the innovative spirit of the sneaker remains, even after all these years.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
This HOKA x Satisfy sneaker is finally getting a general release
HOKA releases new sneaker
hoka mafate speed 4 lite sneaker in mid air

While HOKA has collaborated with many brands and designers over the seasons, none have had the same splash as the HOKA x Satisfy sneaker. Considered one of their best of 2024, the HOKA x Satisfy collaboration initially saw the release of the Mafate Speed 4 Lite in various forms over the year. Released in two different colorways, the HOKA x Satisfy collaboration was a crowd favorite. With the shoe constantly sold out since its release, it became difficult for finds to find a pair of the design. Even when it came to pop-ups hosted by the brand, there was no doubt that the sneaker would fly off the shelf. However, HOKA fans still looking for a pair will be delighted to hear that their most wanted design is ready for its general release.
HOKA Mafatae Speed 4 Lite

 

Read more
adidas goes luxury with new A-TYPE collection
adidas releases new collection
PUSHA wearing adidas a-type

It’s not unlike adidas creating new collections to cater to different audiences. Over time, the brand has produced collections that suit skateboarders, lifestyles, and performance needs. While the brand continues to release new and exciting styles in its existing collections, it is also looking to expand its base with a new lineup that takes the brand on a new route. With a luxurious feel, adidas’ A-TYPE collection is a remix of some iconic styles with a more sophisticated taste. While we’ve seen a few glimpses of adidas’ luxury musings through collaborations with designers like Wales Bonner, this new collection is a brand initiative that reinvents some of your favorite pieces. Adidas is taking on one of its most popular silhouettes for its footwear and giving it an elevated upgrade. 
Get to know the A-TYPE Superstar 

Adidas will be taking on their famed Superstar sneaker for their first launch. Using the shoe’s prototype, the brand upgrades the design with premium details for a fresher look. Made by artisans in Italy, the A-TYPE Superstar uses premium leather uppers with a debossed canvas texture on the leather Three Stripes. Adding even more luxury are the shoe’s cashmere shoelaces with removable lace tips, silver-plated lace jewelry, and lightstrike pro midsole. Besides the luxurious design, the shoe’s presentation also exudes premium quality. Arriving in a molded shoe box with a wooden shoe box and white gloves. Also part of the collection are apparel and accessories with high-quality details. While there’s no doubt that many will jump at the chance for a pair, the collection is only available to adidas’ family and friends, with adidas announcing public launches later. 

Read more
How adidas’ iconic Samba sneakers became the hottest sneakers around
The history of the adidas samba
adidas shoes leaning against wall

While the footwear industry continues to indulge in retro designs, one brand tends to stand out against the rest. For many seasons, Adidas has become the standard for reviving archival designs and redistributing them to a new generation. One of the first designs that began this concept was the Adidas Samba. After years as one of the hottest sneakers to own, the Samba sneaker continues to deliver exciting updates and collaboration. At the beginning of its resurgence, the Samba sneaker was the must-have shoe for almost every user. While the Samba wave continues to rise, there’s no denying that the Samba sneaker has a rich history that precedes its current explosion. Although the modern version of the sneaker is vastly different than its original design, there’s no doubt that the Samba sneaker continues to be one of the most highly sought-after sneakers in the footwear world. 
Sporty beginnings

The history of the Samba sneaker traces back to 1950 when Adidas founder Adi Dassler designed and created the shoe to be worn by a German team for a soccer match on a slick, icy field. Unlike the sleek modern design, the original version was a much bulkier boot-like silhouette with an arched sole, a rubber-capped toe, and metal eyelet grommets. The Samba shoe, created to have maximum traction for the players, became a staple for soccer players playing on snowy and slippery fields. As the Samba shoe saw success, Adidas quickly worked to refine the shoe over the years. 

Read more