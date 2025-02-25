PUMA’s rebellious sneaker gets a colorful upgrade

With footwear brands reaching into the archives to deliver unique and statement designs, PUMA isn’t holding back. While PUMA’s Mostro OG isn’t a new or reimagined sneaker, it’s undoubtedly one of the brand’s most rebellious acts. Drawing inspiration from sprint spikes and surfing shoes, the Mostro OG’s initial release was an out-of-the-box move from the brand that sent shockwaves through the industry. First developed in 1999, this sleek and slim shoe perfectly contrasts the chunkier sneaker trend that managed to take hold. While PUMA continues to reinvent this design, the brand has released three new exciting colorways that draw some similarities to the current Speedcat sneakers that are ruling the trends.

PUMA’s Mostro OG gets fresh paint

With three bold new colorways on the horizon for the sneaker, the Mostro OG is seeing yet another revitalization. Designed with a breathable mesh upper and silver Formstrips, the sneaker dons a futuristic and sporty look. The design’s signature hook-and-loop fastener straps ensure user protection and stability, whether running the track or taking a stroll around the city. Also featuring a textile sockliner and rubber outsole, the sneaker is designed to remain comfortable and provide plenty of grip. In this new release, PUMA unveils the Mostro OG in vibrant red, blue, and green colorways, similar to many of the iconic sneakers we’ve come to love from the brand. Set to release on March 1 and retail for $120, fans of this rebellious shoe can purchase a pair via the PUMA web store. Although the design isn’t new, the innovative spirit of the sneaker remains, even after all these years.