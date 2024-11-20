 Skip to main content
Puma’s colorful new suede sneaker is a sustainable dream

Puma's newest sustainable sneaker

By
woman holding suede patchwork shoe
Nicole McLaughlin/Instagram / Nicole McLaughlin

Recent Puma collaborations have highlighted the creativity of some of their retro design, but their latest partnership is far from anything you have seen from the sneaker brand yet. Together with DIY specialist Nicole McLaughlin, Puma is releasing a vibrant new sneaker that celebrates sustainability and the art of upcycling. As part of their “Sweep the Factory Floor” campaign, Puma utilizes suede patchwork to create a new design where no two pairs are alike. Not only does this new shoe represent a step towards sustainability but it’s a funky and fun option for those who enjoy adding a little color to their looks. Besides the colorful hues, this Puma shoe incorporates some of your favorite aspects of Puma sneakers, making it a win all around. 

Puma suede “Sweep the Factory Floor” sneaker

back heel of Puma and Nicole Mclaughlin shoe
Nicole McLaughlin/Instagram / Nicole McLaughlin

Using the 1960s Puma sneaker as a base of the design, McLaughlin created this unique sneaker using randomized suede swatches to create a patchwork pattern. On the top of the shoe, a buttoned pouch covers the laces, giving the sneaker an all-around patchwork detail. McLaughlin’s name and logo are found inside the shoe and at the heel to indicate the one-of-a-kind collaboration. The sneaker utilizes scrap materials found in the factory, as pointed out by Ferdinand Krug, Puma’s partnership manager of global collaborations. Although an official date and price point were not announced, it is highly assumed this collaboration will be released to the public sooner rather than later. While we wait for the official launch, there’s no doubt that this new sustainable Puma sneaker is a rare design that goes beyond the shoe. 

Brown chukka boots

We don’t really believe in hard-and-fast rules around here when it comes to style — so much of it comes down to personal taste, after all. So we’re not going to say something like, "Every man absolutely needs to own a pair of chukka boots." But what we will say is that chukka boots are an incredibly versatile style of footwear that you’ll definitely get a lot of use out of year-round. That is, as long as you know how to wear them. It’s a lot to consider — but we’ve already done the legwork and picked out the best chukka boots for men right now.

Good news on the styling front, too: If we had to use one word to describe chukka boots, it would be "uncomplicated." Thanks to their clean lines, timeless silhouette, and laid-back styling, chukkas look pretty damn handsome paired with anything on the casual side of the spectrum. Whether you’re sporting a relaxed weekend warrior fit or headed out to a more business casual occasion, you can’t go wrong lacing up a pair of chukka boots. With plenty of options to pick from leather to suede, make chukka boots the new favorite shoe in your wardrobe.
Why are they called chukka boots?

Person wearing brown leather ankle boots

Those looking to create a complete wardrobe can’t miss having quality boots that last. A sturdy pair of boots can help elevate even the most casual outfit. Boots can also be the perfect comfortable footwear for a dressy event. Finding the right pair can be challenging and daunting, considering plenty of boot types. However, when it comes to a classic and timeless boot, there’s none better than a traditional ankle boot. 

Ankle boots can come in various versions, from chukka to Chelsea. Although the ankle boot category comes with multiple subsections, the common denominator is the shorter height of the upper. This shorter height allows wearers to keep a casual touch to their look without sacrificing style. Depending on the ankle boot, you can easily wear them on all terrains and various occasions. The following ankle boots have proven to be some of the easiest to style and comfortable footwear in the category, making them a proper investment for any wardrobe. 
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Ankle Boots

close up on white sneaker with stars

As the year comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2025. And for AMIRI, there’s no better time to start planning for next year’s looks. With their latest release, AMIRI looks to infuse the laidback California living with classic style in a chic sneaker. No matter the season, an athletic sneaker can be an ideal addition to your wardrobe. However, as part of their Pre-Spring 2025 collection, AMIRI delivers far from another boring athletic sneaker. Filled with interesting appliques and premium touches, this athletic sneaker is bound to become your go-to in 2025. 
Introducing the Pacific Sneaker

Available in two subtly different versions, the Pacific Sneaker is an athletic sneaker designed in a classic silhouette. The first version sees a sneaker with a white leather base with star appliques in black or blue. The tonal leather outsole and appliques give the sneaker a clean and sleek look. The second version features gum outsoles and a suede upper in black, chocolate, and sand. As a special edition, the men’s suede and leather sneakers will be available in Varsity Red. On both versions, the AMIRI logo is visible on the tongue, giving it another detail to marvel at. This chic sneaker is now available via AMIRI’s web store and retails from $590 to $650. While the Pacific sneaker is part of AMIRI’s Pre-Spring campaign, it’s the perfect sneaker to don year-round. Crafted with enough color to give your look an extra touch, there’s nothing like an athletic sneaker to start your 2025 off right.

