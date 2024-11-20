Puma's newest sustainable sneaker

Recent Puma collaborations have highlighted the creativity of some of their retro design, but their latest partnership is far from anything you have seen from the sneaker brand yet. Together with DIY specialist Nicole McLaughlin, Puma is releasing a vibrant new sneaker that celebrates sustainability and the art of upcycling. As part of their “Sweep the Factory Floor” campaign, Puma utilizes suede patchwork to create a new design where no two pairs are alike. Not only does this new shoe represent a step towards sustainability but it’s a funky and fun option for those who enjoy adding a little color to their looks. Besides the colorful hues, this Puma shoe incorporates some of your favorite aspects of Puma sneakers, making it a win all around.

Puma suede “Sweep the Factory Floor” sneaker

Using the 1960s Puma sneaker as a base of the design, McLaughlin created this unique sneaker using randomized suede swatches to create a patchwork pattern. On the top of the shoe, a buttoned pouch covers the laces, giving the sneaker an all-around patchwork detail. McLaughlin’s name and logo are found inside the shoe and at the heel to indicate the one-of-a-kind collaboration. The sneaker utilizes scrap materials found in the factory, as pointed out by Ferdinand Krug, Puma’s partnership manager of global collaborations. Although an official date and price point were not announced, it is highly assumed this collaboration will be released to the public sooner rather than later. While we wait for the official launch, there’s no doubt that this new sustainable Puma sneaker is a rare design that goes beyond the shoe.