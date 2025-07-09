 Skip to main content
Adidas Originals dominates Paris Fashion Week with bold style

Adidas Originals takes over Paris Fashion Week

By
person handling vintage adidas soccer cleats
Adidas / Adidas

With just under a year left until the FIFA World Cup lands in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, it’s no wonder that every brand has football fever. Brands like Nike and New Balance have launched their football iterations, which will gradually build excitement over the next year. However, football isn’t only coming to our wardrobes, it’s officially landed on the runway. Last month, Adidas Originals took their football inspiration to the next level via a series of collaborations with multiple fashion designers during Paris Fashion Week. While it seems like football-inspired looks, also known as “blokecore”, is here to stay, no one has established this trend more than Adidas. With new iterations of their various football-inspired footwear, Paris Fashion Week becomes the center of Adidas Originals’ football world, and their multiple collaborations are only a piece of what to expect over the next year from the brand.

Adidas brings football to the runway at Paris Fashion Week

adidas sneakers in a cage
Adidas / Adidas

 While Adidas has a series of lifestyle sneakers to boast, there’s no doubt that its football lineup is among the best. These sneakers were showcased during an exclusive exhibition of the brand’s archival football items in Paris, coinciding with Paris Fashion Week. Featuring everything from World Cup balls to vintage cleats, football fans were in for a treat. For those seeking the fashion aspect, the runway showcased numerous Adidas collaborations that brought modern style to a pivotal element of the brand’s history. Designers such as Willy Chavarria, Grace Wales Bonner, and Yohji Yamamoto showcased their latest collaborative styles, which are expected to hit shelves soon. New versions of the Megaride and Y-3 made their debut, along with collaborative apparel, during the Willy Chavarria show, which was showcased throughout the week, underscoring the significance of these partnerships to the brand. While the release date of these collaborative pieces is unknown, there’s no doubt that Adidas Originals has settled into its high-fashion era.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
