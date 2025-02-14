 Skip to main content
The boldest men’s footwear at Paris Fashion Week: Shoes that push boundaries

The most eccentric shoes shown at Paris Fashion Week

By
brown feng chen wang shoes on runway
Feng Chen Wang/Instagram / Instagram

With a new season coming up, it’s time for every style enthusiast’s favorite era: Fashion Week. Held during the final week of January through the beginning of February, Paris Fashion Week Men’s typically helps kick things off with one-of-a-kind shows and designs that will ultimately influence future trends. For the Paris Fashion Week Men’s FW25 season, many designers showcased some of their boldest and loudest pieces yet, marking the continuation of a maximalist trend in the industry. While the clothing pieces made for some eccentric looks, the footwear managed to captivate the eyes of many. Throughout the week, designers displayed some of their boldest and out-of-the-box footwear, making for some interesting future purchases. With many collaborations and housemade shoe options, this year’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s was a definite win for maximalists everywhere. 

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus

model wearing comme des garcons boots on runway
Comme des Garçons/Instagram / Instagram

As we’ve seen through their previous footwear releases, Comme des Garçons isn’t afraid of creating a bold shoe. However, for Paris Fashion Week, the fashion brand went out-of-the-(shoe)box for a boot that, at first glance, seems normal but is truly a surrealist work of art. Displaying an army boot with a lifted 90-degree angle toe box, this boot is bold enough to deserve a second look. While crafted for the runway, this boot can perfectly find its match in everyday life, especially for those not afraid of a small quirk.

Doublet x Kids Love Gaite Derby

black derby shoes
Kids Love Gaite/Instagram / Instagram

If there was one common theme throughout fashion week, it was surprising and abnormal toe boxes. For Doublet’s show, the brand opted for a collaboration with Kids Love Gaite for a derby shoe that might not be optimal for formal events. While the middle section and heel of the shoe mimic your traditional derby shoe, the front of the design is where the design truly sets in. Crafted to mirror a monster’s open mouth, the design features a red layer, metal hardware ‘teeth’, and an open-toe box. Showcasing the brand’s villain theme, these derby shoes have enough personality to take over any of your outfits.

Feng Chen Wang x UGG

green ugg boots on runway
Feng Chen Wang/Instagram / Instagram

Although UGGs have plenty of practical and stylish pairs, it’s rare to see them displayed on any runway. However, for the Feng Chen Wang runway show, UGGs didn’t just showcase their famed boots, they were reworked into artwork. For the show, Feng Chen Wang took on the Tasman Lug boots and gave them a makeover using 3D-printed shells and crack effect coating for a mythical redesign. This avant-garde design was created to represent mythical creations from “Classic of Mountains and Seas.” While you likely won’t run into many pairs on the street, these remixed UGGs are an imaginative and creative work of art worthy of display. 

Rick Owens Oversized Textured Boots

model wearing feather oversized boots
Rick Owens / Rick Owens

Not to be outdone, Rick Owens displayed the perfect bold boots that played with size and texture. While there were plenty of bold footwear choices on the runway during the Rick Owens show, it was the oversized, feathery boots that truly stole the show. Meant to mimic the look and aura of classic rockstars, these textured boots are an eye-catching piece that could work on and off the stage. While the oversized and feathered material seems over-the-top for daily, it’s the ideal footwear for those looking to put on a performance. Other over-the-top boots showcased throughout the show came in plain black leather but still held onto the silhouette’s oversized design. While there are still various months ahead, there’s no doubt these boots might see the spotlight again during the colder months. Donning a tall length, oversized volume, and eccentric feathers, these boots are a must-have for those ready to break the norms.

Willy Chavarria x adidas

willy chavarria high top sneakers for adidas
Willy Chavarria/Instagram / Instagram

For his first show at Paris Fashion Week, Willy Chavarria didn’t hold back on the design. While not as bold or eccentric as other footwear pieces shown on the runway, Chavarria’s take on faithful adidas designs is a unique and fresh take on classic silhouettes. Taking on models like the Jabbar Low, Chavarria remixed these silhouettes with his touch, using chunky and narrow volumes. With a few animal print additions, these Willy Chavarria x adidas sneakers aren’t your everyday shoes. Expected to hit the stores, these shoes are also one of the few that can easily transition from the runway to your boldest looks.

 sacai x J.M. Weston

model wearing cowhide loafers
sacai/Instagram / Instagram

Just when the Western trend seemed to lose its steam, sacai and J.M Weston managed to give it life once more. With classic and traditional styles donned in cowhide patterns, these footwear sneakers aren’t your typical dress shoes. Displaying loafers, Chelsea boots, derby, and worker boots, these shoes are all created with the same animal print for a pop of visual interest. Besides the bold pattern, these designs include fun features like an exaggerated sole to bring even more dimension. Although they might not be your first pick for a black-tie event, these shoes are the perfect place to insert your Western spirit.

