Ugg and Post Malone unveil the newest comfy shoes of the season

Ugg's new hybrid shoes

For the fall and winter seasons, there’s no doubt the Ugg collections hold an important place in your rotation. From comfortable slippers to cozy chukka boots, Ugg shoe options can help keep you warm and cushioned the entire season. Although their classic options remain, their newest release is an elevated option for those who enjoy the gloomy weather. Along with musician Post Malone, Ugg has unveiled the Weather Hybrid Tasman and Neumel, two upgraded products of their most iconic designs. As part of the Weather Hybrid Collection, these new designs take these iconic shoes and give them a winter touch. Allowing them to be worn during wetter weather, these releases give users more versatility on when and how they wear them. 

Ugg’s Weather Hybrid Collection

Ugg’s Neumel and Tasman shoes have been redesigned to include weatherproof features as part of their new Weather Hybrid Collection,  These new add-ons allow wearers to use their Uggs, despite the weather. On the inside, these shoes are lined with UGGplush upcycled wool lining for a soft and cozy feel. New to the boots, this collection comes with outsoles made of renewable, rainwater-nourished sugarcane and a permanent galosh for wet conditions. Both designs come with Spider Rubber Pods for traction to add even more sturdiness to the shoe. The Neumels and Tasmans are made to withstand light or moderate rain and light snow. Those looking to purchase are available in three colorways: Black, Chestnut/Whitecap, and Chestnut/Big Sky. Ugg’s Neumel design is available for $180, while the Tasman slip-ons retail for $150. A practical choice for those living in slightly wetter climates, these new offerings can give users all the comfort expected from a Ugg shoe while maintaining its look for longer.

