 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

These sold-out Nike shoes are coming back- and in new colorways

Nike announces new sneakers

By
close up on nike branding on orange sneaker
Nike / Nike

Using current footwear trends, Nike re-enters its soccer era with chic retro designs. While similar silhouettes like the adidas Samba and Gazelles have taken over the trends list for the last seasons, Nike is finally getting ready to tap into its archives. With three new colorways, the athletic brand is re-releasing one of its most iconic soccer-inspired styles in three bold and vibrant colorways that’ll stand out with your summer looks. Although the design was already released last month in a ‘Metallic Silver,’ the sold-out silhouette is ready for another round. Having previously teased the model, Nike’s retro design is part of the brand’s bigger mission to reestablish itself as a trendsetter. 

Nike’s bold Total 90 III SP summer collection

neon green nike sneakers
Nike / Nike

Following a sell-out release last month, Nike again takes to the Total 90 III SP style to equip your summer wardrobe. In their next drop, the brand unveils three new colorways for the retro design. As a more subtle option, the new collection will feature a ‘Light Orewood Brown/Black/Black’ color combination with a light brown-beige upper with black branding and soles. Nike also releases a ‘Mean Green’ hue to those yearning for a bolder hue. This glistening bold option has a shimmery neon green upper accented by black and white midsoles and outsoles. Rounding out the new collection is the ‘Safety Orange’ design. Donning a bright orange upper and a gum sole, this color combination is equally captivating. While the official release date is still unknown, the retail price for each new colorway will be $100.

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Bodega, ASICS newest collaboration is more than just shoes
Bodega, ASICS release new sneaker
asics sneaker, stanley mug, and coffee bag

Back together for another partnership, Bodega and ASICS are getting ready to celebrate your small wins. As part of a new campaign named “Small Wins Add Up”, the retail store and athletic footwear company are joining forces to help you celebrate the small wins you go through each day. To celebrate the latest collaboration, the duo has released a brand new sneaker that embodies spirit and celebration. With an interesting and vivid new colorway, the two brands again take on a previous ASICS design. While much of the sneaker’s base remains the same, its intricate details and new color pops make it feel like a brand-new shoe. Just in time for the new year, this new drop is set to give you a fresh mindset moving forward. 
Bodega x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 Friends & Family

 

Read more
Wingtip shoes: What are they, and how do you wear them with confidence?
Know more about the shoe detail you love
brown leather wingtip shoes on top of each other

It’s no secret that many terms and phrases in the shoe world tend to be misused or forgotten. When differentiating between types of shoes, it can be challenging to know what is what. While it might seem easy to swap words or phrases, it’s important to know exactly what we are looking for and wearing. A small difference, such as knowing what constitutes a Chelsea boot or what an Oxford, is can help when learning more about your style or needs.

Even words or phrases not used often in styling can help pinpoint what we need when shopping or styling our footwear. A term like wingtip shoes might seem foreign or unimportant, but it can be the style detail you need for an upcoming event or look. Although wingtip shoes have a very recognizable detail, it doesn’t mean it’s a term often used when describing them. For that reason, we are breaking down the term and learning exactly what a wingtip shoe is and how to add it to your wardrobe for the ultimate style. 
What are wingtip shoes?

Read more
Dandy Del Mar drops new popular sold out favorite
Relax in style with Dandy Del Mar's popular Cannes Robe
Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe open

We don't know if it is just because the holiday season just ended or if we are still in the end-of-the-year transition phase where we are trying to figure out if any problem at work is a 2024 problem or a 2025 problem, but all we can think about is sitting around and lounging in our houses, watching movies or reading. Luckily for us, there are tons of great loungewear options from which to choose. Dandy Del Mar has reinvented the concept of loungewear for us. Their resort-style and 70s retro vibe have been on our mind all year long, and when we went for some new lounge gear, we were disheartened to find that their popular Cannes Robes were all sold out. But as if they read our minds, the brand dropped another. The Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe is back with a new color and an even more perfect lounge feel.
New color for the drop

What makes the Cannes Robe so popular is the waffle knit texture. It gives it depth and style that you don't often find in a robe. Sure, you can go with the plush terrycloth robe options if you want to wear something bulky and oppressively hot. Or you can go with the luxurious silk robe if you want to feel light and movable. But why do either of those when you can get the best of both worlds? The browns are perfect for the DDM style and if you really want some resort classiness, pair it with a Cannes shorts and polo set for around the house this winter.

Read more