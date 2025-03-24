These sold-out Nike shoes are coming back- and in new colorways

Using current footwear trends, Nike re-enters its soccer era with chic retro designs. While similar silhouettes like the adidas Samba and Gazelles have taken over the trends list for the last seasons, Nike is finally getting ready to tap into its archives. With three new colorways, the athletic brand is re-releasing one of its most iconic soccer-inspired styles in three bold and vibrant colorways that’ll stand out with your summer looks. Although the design was already released last month in a ‘Metallic Silver,’ the sold-out silhouette is ready for another round. Having previously teased the model, Nike’s retro design is part of the brand’s bigger mission to reestablish itself as a trendsetter.
Nike’s bold Total 90 III SP summer collection
Following a sell-out release last month, Nike again takes to the Total 90 III SP style to equip your summer wardrobe. In their next drop, the brand unveils three new colorways for the retro design. As a more subtle option, the new collection will feature a ‘Light Orewood Brown/Black/Black’ color combination with a light brown-beige upper with black branding and soles. Nike also releases a ‘Mean Green’ hue to those yearning for a bolder hue. This glistening bold option has a shimmery neon green upper accented by black and white midsoles and outsoles. Rounding out the new collection is the ‘Safety Orange’ design. Donning a bright orange upper and a gum sole, this color combination is equally captivating. While the official release date is still unknown, the retail price for each new colorway will be $100.