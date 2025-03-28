New Balance brings back its beloved barefoot sneaker for another release

Although New Balance is known for its signature chunky silhouette, a more minimal and slim model used to be a crowd favorite, the athletic brand’s barefoot-inspired silhouette is a sleek and subdued design that resembles the natural foot shape. Although many of the most recognized models from the brand are the more voluminous styles, recent trends have cleared the way for the return of slimmed-down shoes. Besides its minimal size, the shoe offers a rugged and durable characteristic that athletes will enjoy. Feeling closer to the ground, this shoe is a one-of-a-kind design that contrasts significantly with the ultra-chunky models the brand has released. Despite its small size, this slim silhouette still offers all of the features and technology you would expect in your athletic footwear, without losing the style that New Balance has come to gain.

New Balance Minimus MT10 ‘Dusk Shower’

While the New Balance Minimus MT10 isn’t new to the brand’s lineup, the Dusk Shower palette lightens the model with a spring-ready hue. Donning a purple tone, the monochromatic suede and mesh uppers allow breathability and style. A rubber tongue label features New Balance’s flying logo, while Vibram’s yellow logo offers a small contrast that displays the design’s Vibram outsole. Rounded lugs offer multi-directional traction, ensuring safety and stability in every step. Nylon strap midfoot wraps give the design quick and easy access, making it a go-to when you’re in a rush. Hitting the shelves in time for the spring season, the new colorways will be available starting April 16 via the New Balance web store and will retail for $110.