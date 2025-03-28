 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance brings back its beloved barefoot sneaker for another release

New Balance announces new sneaker

By
underfoot of new balance shoe
New Balance / New Balance

Although New Balance is known for its signature chunky silhouette, a more minimal and slim model used to be a crowd favorite, the athletic brand’s barefoot-inspired silhouette is a sleek and subdued design that resembles the natural foot shape. Although many of the most recognized models from the brand are the more voluminous styles, recent trends have cleared the way for the return of slimmed-down shoes. Besides its minimal size, the shoe offers a rugged and durable characteristic that athletes will enjoy. Feeling closer to the ground, this shoe is a one-of-a-kind design that contrasts significantly with the ultra-chunky models the brand has released. Despite its small size, this slim silhouette still offers all of the features and technology you would expect in your athletic footwear, without losing the style that New Balance has come to gain. 

New Balance Minimus MT10 ‘Dusk Shower’

purple new balance sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

While the New Balance Minimus MT10 isn’t new to the brand’s lineup, the Dusk Shower palette lightens the model with a spring-ready hue. Donning a purple tone, the monochromatic suede and mesh uppers allow breathability and style. A rubber tongue label features New Balance’s flying logo, while Vibram’s yellow logo offers a small contrast that displays the design’s Vibram outsole. Rounded lugs offer multi-directional traction, ensuring safety and stability in every step. Nylon strap midfoot wraps give the design quick and easy access, making it a go-to when you’re in a rush. Hitting the shelves in time for the spring season, the new colorways will be available starting April 16 via the New Balance web store and will retail for $110. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance debuts a new 70s-inspired lifestyle sneaker
New Balance releases new sneaker
new balance sneaker on log

With footwear trends focusing on archival designs, it’s no wonder that many brands are embracing the past for their new releases. Taking an ode to 70s-era running shoes, New Balance is expanding its collection with a new lifestyle sneaker that brings a vintage design into a new era. Donning a slimmer look than we are used to seeing from New Balance sneakers, this everyday sneaker reinvigorates the brand’s lifestyle line, which its trendy athletic lineup has often overshadowed. Better fit for everyday wear and use, the latest New Balance sneaker is ideal for those looking for comfort, style, and practicality. 
New Balance’s newest lifestyle sneaker is here

 

Read more
P448 dabbles in performance with new court sneakers
P448 releases new court sneaker
p448 sneaker on tennis balls

While sports like Formula 1 and golf have recently reentered their seasons, other activities like tennis and padel aren’t losing steam. As sports like tennis, padel, and pickleball continue to rise in popularity among those looking to experiment with new athletic activities, brands are taking note of their footwear collections. As part of P448’s expansion into the performance space, the brand is launching a new court sneaker for indoor sports. Made with Vibram, the court sneaker is crafted with functionality in mind to withstand high-impact usage. Available in four new colorways, the court sneaker is a versatile option for on and off the court. Although this is the Italian brand’s first experimentation in the performance footwear space, the premium details and features don’t allude to it being its first performance shoe. 
P448 x Vibram takes you to court

 

Read more
SATISFY finally unveils its first in-house sneaker
SATISFY teases new sneaker
SATISFY TheROCKER shoe

While Paris-based SATISFY is no stranger to the footwear world, it’s finally time for the brand to release its first in-house sneaker. After lauded collaboration with brands like HOKA, SATISFY’s first original sneaker is ready for its release. Donning SATISFY’s lightweight and airy style, the sneaker is a carefully curated design prepared to make a splash. Although the shoe won’t be released until Summer 2025, SATISFY already gives its fans a preview of what to expect from its milestone design. Named TheROCKER, this sneaker can provide support and style for any terrain you explore. Although SATISFY already has experience working with other brands, this first release isn’t what you would expect from a first-timer. 
SATISFY’s new sneaker is ready to rock

 

Read more