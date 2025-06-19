 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

ASICS goes retro-futuristic with a new vibrant release

Asics releases a new vibrant retro-inspired sneaker

By
side profile of asics sneaker
Asics / Asics

When creating retro designs, Asics knows how to incorporate nostalgic details. Paying homage to the early 2010s shoe, the new Asics sneaker is a vibrant retro futuristic design that blends old with new. Apart from a stylish and statement color combination, the new sneaker incorporates modern technology to make each step comfortable. With a colorful use of neon colors and a black base, Asics continues to blend an aesthetic design with its renowned footwear technology. Similar to some of their most recent neon designs, these Asics bring plenty of color and a mix of materials to your closet. Like other brands like New Balance, which have opted for a maximalist approach to their newest footwear releases, this latest sneaker is a glimpse into what we have in store for the rest of the season. 

ASICS’ GT-2160 “Black/Morpho” is a flash from the past

side view of asics sneaker
Asics / Asics

The newest addition to the brand’s lineup is a true ode to nostalgia, taking the form of Asics’ 2010 GT-2160 sneaker. Featuring a lack mesh upper, the GT-2160 dons colorful accents with vivid green and blue overlays. Metallic silver overlays also add an extra layer of color and texture throughout the sneaker. The off-white sole unit balances the design, offering a neutral hue that brings it together. Traditional GT-2000 details have been included, such as a segmented midsole structure and visible GEL technology inserts. The “Black/Morpho” is available via the Asics webstore and retailers for $130. With bold pops of green and blue, this Asics sneaker is the perfect way to add color and retro futurism to your shoe rotation.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Snow Peak and Merrell release a new sneaker for all outdoor enthusiasts
Snow Peak and Merrell debut new trail running sneaker
overhead shot of Merrell x Snow Peak

On its own, Merrell is responsible for many footwear must-haves for outdoor explorers. In a new partnership with the Japanese-designed Snow Peak brand, the brand is expanding to new levels. Known for their minimalist approach to camping and exploring, Snow Peak has joined this collaboration to create the ultimate sleek sneaker that will rule the trails. The duo has incorporated Gore-Tex technology to upgrade the partnership even more, making it a durable and practical option for your journeys. Taking on one of Merrell’s most recognizable silhouettes, the pair has created a new elevated adventure sneaker far from your typical trail running shoe. 

Hit the trails in the new Snow Peak x Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX

Read more
The latest New Balance 9060 is as colorful as it gets
New Balance announces new colorful sneaker
new balance green suede sneaker

Although it might seem like a collaboration with a particular soft drink, New Balance’s latest 9060 sneaker is an in-house project that exudes color. Similar to the recently announced ‘Cyber Jade,’ the new sneaker from the athletic company is a bold composition of color far from its typical neutrals and monochromatic color palettes. A far cry from last month’s ‘Grey Days,’ the New Balance 9060 has been reworked to incorporate colors and hues that make it feel like a true summer sneaker.

While its official release is still to be announced, this version of the New Balance 9060 is only part of the releases the brand has planned for the model this year. Although this might be the brand’s most colorful version thus far, it doesn’t mean it’s any less of a performance sneaker than its predecessors. A vibrant pop to add to your wardrobe, get ready for one of New Balance’s most statement sneakers of 2025. 

Read more
JJJJound and Asics’ collaboration finally has a release date
JJJJound and Asics release their third collaboration
overhead photo of JJJJound x Asics

Headed toward their third collaboration, JJJJound and Asics are gearing up for the summer with a subtle collaboration emphasizing its techy side. After plenty of teasing for the new designs, the duo has finally unveiled its official launch date, and fans should get ready to add to their cart. Keeping on the Gel-Kayano series, the newest collaborative sneaker comes in two new low-key and subtle colorways, starkly contrasting brands like New Balance, which have opted for bold and bright hues recently. Built with all of the known footwear technology that makes Asics a giant in athletic shoes and JJJJound’s renowned fashion touch, this collaboration is necessary for anyone looking to upgrade their performance wear. 

Prepare for a new JJJJound x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14

Read more