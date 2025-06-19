ASICS goes retro-futuristic with a new vibrant release

When creating retro designs, Asics knows how to incorporate nostalgic details. Paying homage to the early 2010s shoe, the new Asics sneaker is a vibrant retro futuristic design that blends old with new. Apart from a stylish and statement color combination, the new sneaker incorporates modern technology to make each step comfortable. With a colorful use of neon colors and a black base, Asics continues to blend an aesthetic design with its renowned footwear technology. Similar to some of their most recent neon designs, these Asics bring plenty of color and a mix of materials to your closet. Like other brands like New Balance, which have opted for a maximalist approach to their newest footwear releases, this latest sneaker is a glimpse into what we have in store for the rest of the season.

ASICS’ GT-2160 “Black/Morpho” is a flash from the past

The newest addition to the brand’s lineup is a true ode to nostalgia, taking the form of Asics’ 2010 GT-2160 sneaker. Featuring a lack mesh upper, the GT-2160 dons colorful accents with vivid green and blue overlays. Metallic silver overlays also add an extra layer of color and texture throughout the sneaker. The off-white sole unit balances the design, offering a neutral hue that brings it together. Traditional GT-2000 details have been included, such as a segmented midsole structure and visible GEL technology inserts. The “Black/Morpho” is available via the Asics webstore and retailers for $130. With bold pops of green and blue, this Asics sneaker is the perfect way to add color and retro futurism to your shoe rotation.