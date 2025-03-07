A neon New Balance sneaker is here – and it’s as bold as you would expect

In the past, New Balance has experimented with both colorful and minimalist designs. While a few of their last sneakers have introduced pops of colors throughout, none have had quite the colorful palette as their newest release. Perfectly apt for the future summer season, the most recent New Balance release is not just full of color but a bold kaleidoscope of color. Infusing neon hues throughout the sneaker, this shoe is possibly one of the brand’s brightest. Although the unique colorway captures the eye, the performance features continue to deliver. Fully enriched in 2000s design, this lifestyle sneaker is a flashy, maximalist shoe ready to take over. Whether you need a comfy and statement shoe to run errands or go on walks, this sneaker does all that and more.

Shine bright with New Balance 740 “Neon Nights”

Aptly named “Neon Nights”, the newest New Balance sneaker is a bold color palette waiting to be worn. Crafted with a ‘Concord Grape’ mesh base, the sneaker takes shape with ‘Purple Fuchsia’ forefoot overlays accenting the vibrant tone. To add even more pop of color, the shoe has “Sun Glow’ yellow accents on the tongue tag, New Balance logos, and the front outsole. Blue and silver tones take over the quarter and heel, while an orange midsole brightens the design even more. Features like the ABZORB midsole and rubber outsole ensure that users look great and feel comfortable and stable. Available via the New Balance web store, the ‘Neon Nights’ sneaker retails for $109. Although the maximalist and vibrancy of the sneaker isn’t for everyone, this bold design is ready to be worn and seen in any scenario.

