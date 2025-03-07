 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

A neon New Balance sneaker is here – and it’s as bold as you would expect

New Balance releases neon sneaker

By
heel of new balance neon sneakers
New Balance / New Balance

In the past, New Balance has experimented with both colorful and minimalist designs. While a few of their last sneakers have introduced pops of colors throughout, none have had quite the colorful palette as their newest release. Perfectly apt for the future summer season, the most recent New Balance release is not just full of color but a bold kaleidoscope of color. Infusing neon hues throughout the sneaker, this shoe is possibly one of the brand’s brightest. Although the unique colorway captures the eye, the performance features continue to deliver. Fully enriched in 2000s design, this lifestyle sneaker is a flashy, maximalist shoe ready to take over. Whether you need a comfy and statement shoe to run errands or go on walks, this sneaker does all that and more. 

Shine bright with New Balance 740 “Neon Nights”

side view of neon new balance sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

Aptly named “Neon Nights”, the newest New Balance sneaker is a bold color palette waiting to be worn. Crafted with a ‘Concord Grape’ mesh base, the sneaker takes shape with ‘Purple Fuchsia’ forefoot overlays accenting the vibrant tone. To add even more pop of color, the shoe has “Sun Glow’ yellow accents on the tongue tag, New Balance logos, and the front outsole. Blue and silver tones take over the quarter and heel, while an orange midsole brightens the design even more. Features like the ABZORB midsole and rubber outsole ensure that users look great and feel comfortable and stable. Available via the New Balance web store, the ‘Neon Nights’ sneaker retails for $109. Although the maximalist and vibrancy of the sneaker isn’t for everyone, this bold design is ready to be worn and seen in any scenario.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance and Dover Street Market reveal new special edition sneakers
New Balance, Dover Street Market release new sneaker
untied new balance on ground

While New Balance has recently endeavored in colorful and nautical-inspired sneakers, their newest release falls into their moodier designs. Along with luxury retailer Dover Street Market, New Balance is again tapping into their monochromatic palettes for a sleek new special edition release. It is not the first collaboration between the two brands, but the latest design sees the duo tap into their minimalism for a versatile and stylish shoe. Similar to the color palette in earlier releases, this special edition sneaker is an all-black design that can function year-round efficiently. Although this won’t be the last time, New Balance explores a more straightforward color palette; their partnership with Dover Street Market always infuses key premium features that elevate their classic silhouettes. 
New Balance x DSM 991v2 

 

Read more
WACKO MARIA gives Reebok a leopard makeover in a new sneaker
Reebok, WACKO MARIA releases new sneaker
black reebok sneakers on counter

With one of Reebok's most iconic designs reaching its 40th anniversary, the iconic brand was bound to pull out all the stops to celebrate. Along with Japanese streetwear label WACKO MARIA, Reebok is adding a unique twist to one of its timeless silhouettes. While this collaboration marks the first between the two brands, the result would appear like a decades-long partnership. Both brands tap into this collaborative design's current animal print trend and modernize classic shoes. With two designs expected in this first collection, the collaboration between WACKO MARIA and Reebok has all the makings of a bold and statement future. 
Reebok x WACKO MARIA Club C 85

 

Read more
Why you should swap hiking boots for trail runners on your next adventure
Say goodbye to your hiking boots. Here's a better option
Man running on a trail with mountains in the background

For decades, hiking boots have been the go-to shoe for every kind of trail, but modern hikers are beginning to change that. If you've ever worn heavy leather hiking boots on a trip before, you're probably familiar with the blisters, sweaty feet, and sore legs that often come with the journey. While getting out in nature was always the best part of my week, I swapped my heavy hiking boots for some lightweight trail runners last year, and it was the best decision I ever made. Here's why.
Why you should ditch your hiking boots for trail runners

Trail running shoes are a middle ground between sneakers and hiking boots. They're sturdy, but still lightweight enough to reduce strain on your legs as you hike. Most hiking boots have stiff soles, but trail runners will allow you to navigate uneven terrain easily due to the flexible soles. These are great for long-distance hikes, especially where speed and efficiency matter. I also love the fact that trail runners have quick-drying and water-resistant mesh, which allows sweat to evaporate easily for a more comfortable journey (and less stinky shoes!)

Read more