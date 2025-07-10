PSG and Nike unveil the bold new Air Max DN8

Just as brands like Adidas and New Balance are taking over the football pitch, Nike is also taking to the field for their flurry of collaborations. While the athletic company has recently revived their soccer-inspired Total 90 sneaker in a series of colorways, they’re also teaming up with one of the biggest clubs in Europe for their featured sneaker. Along with recent Champions League champs Paris Saint-Germain, Nike is taking over the Air Max for a sleek and minimalist shoe that’ll get you ready for the next tournament. While Nike is no stranger to remodeling the Air Max, this release adds subtle touches for PSG fans that’ll get them into the spirit of their favorite silhouette. Serving as another example of how football and fashion have blended in recent seasons, this new Air Max model is perfect for fans and non-fans alike.

PSG and Nike take to the soccer pitch in Air Max

While Paris Saint-Germain continues to battle it out during the FIFA Club World Cup, the team has joined forces with Nike for a new version of the Air Max that fans will love. Featuring a gradient gray mesh upper with glossy black TPU overlays, the design is moody and chic. Along one lateral side, the words ‘PARIS’ take over the panel as a nod to the club. The club’s crest also sits on the shoe’s tongue, in a sleek monochromatic hue. The rest of the design includes a black midsole, visible Air Max cushioning, and black outsoles. Branded insoles continue the team spirit as a subtle added detail. While Nike has yet to confirm an official release date, the sneaker is set to hit shelves this summer.