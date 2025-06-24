Nike’s retro Total 90 III arrives in yet another bold hue

It wasn’t long ago when Nike began their push of their soccer sneaker to become the newest lifestyle shoe of the season. Between vibrant colors and sleek hues, the Total 90 III has officially made its comeback, and it’s everywhere. Perfect for the ongoing soccer shoe trend, the Total 90 III has all the makings of a typical soccer sneaker. With new colors and updated footwear technology, this archival design has become one of the trends to watch. Similar to Adidas’ Samba sneaker, the Total 90 III can easily be reworked into many shades and prints, making it an easy piece to collect and add a punch of color to your wardrobe. A narrow and slim sneaker, the silhouette is sleek and easy to style, despite the vibrant colorways. With Nike expected to expand the design with more special releases, expect to see the sneaker in various shades soon.

Nike’s Total 90 III takes a walk on the wild side

The latest Nike Total 90 III comes in two colorways, red and ivory, both wrapped in a faux snakeskin texture. The traditional Nike swoosh comes in an embroidered white or black, along with the Total 90 III ankle emblems. Arriving in a black or white quilted toebox that sits on top of a white midsole and black outsole, the sneaker is full of small, stylish details that seemingly come together. Matching red or white laces complete the design, giving it a monochromatic moment. While Nike has yet to establish an official launch date for the snakeskin sneakers, it’s expected to hit stores and their website sometime during the summer for $100.