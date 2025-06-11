Nike’s historic Cortez sneaker gets a modern upgrade- and it’s seriously chic

For generations, Nike’s Cortez sneaker has been the go-to for a comfortable mix of lifestyle and athleisure look. The Cortez silhouette is instantly recognizable and has always been a staple in the Nike lineup. Despite its generational popularity, the updates on the silhouette have been minimal, unlike other Nike models, which have constantly had new iterations. However, now Nike has added a subtle update to this classic design, and it’s given it a chic upgrade. While the shoe’s silhouette hasn’t been altered, small additions and newer details have given the design a fresher look that appears more modern. Coming in a series of new colorways, this new Cortez release is the perfect way to upgrade this classic sneaker.

Nike Cortez’s new “Perforated Leather”

Retaining its original iconic shape, the new Nike Cortez features perforated leather, which gives it a subtle, chic touch. The shoe’s design seems standard, as it is built with traditional leather uppers and suede overlays on the eyelets. However, a new perforated Nike swoosh replaces the classic logo, for a switchup that seems ideal for the modern era. The embroidered tongue tag, insoles, and Nike logo give a slight nod to the retro look of the shoe, while still tying into the overall design. On the bottom, a white midsole, herringbone Gum outsole, and classic white laces complete the sneaker’s appearance. The perforated version of the Cortez sneaker lands in four new colorways: “Wolf Grey”,” White”, “Pale Shale”, and “University Red”. The sneaker will cost $100 and hit Nike platforms and retail locations during the summer 2025 season.