 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This ’90s Nike boot is ready for its return this season

Nike revives one of their best boots

By
two pairs of khaki nike boots next to each other
Nike / Nike

Although boots aren’t some of the main offerings in Nike’s lineup, they still hold a special place in the brand’s history. During the 1990s, Nike pushed the limits on their boot designs, ultimately leading to some iconic styles we wear today. Although at the time these boots didn’t see the success others see today, they still prove that Nike knows how to construct a quality boot. As part of Nike’s outdoor line, ACG, their 90s-era boot is returning for a second chance. With a few modern details and upgrades, this silhouette has another opportunity to make a splash. Coming in two confirmed colorways, this boot looks to become your new favorite of the season. 

Nike ACG Izy Chukka boot

backside of Nike boots
Nike / Nike

Crafted using khaki or black suede uppers, this modern chukka boot has many similar features to classic styles, but has many unique twists that set it apart. Mocassain-inspired stitching adds a contrasting color from the heel to the front of the boot. Instead of the classic laces you find on chukka boots, the Izy style comes with an easy-to-access zipper to help keep your foot in place while still being a slip-on. Inside the design is a fleece lining that can help protect the foot during the cold winter months. Since the boot is part of Nike’s outdoor ACG line, the design has a cushioned midsole and lug outsoles for comfort and traction. 

Recommended Videos

An all-terrain boot, this style has seen major upgrades since its first appearance in the ‘90s. Those looking to grab a pair can purchase on December 20 via Nike’s web store. While plenty of chukka boots are available, these new Nike shoes are a unique opportunity to wear some of the brand’s history. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Gap, MadHappy’s new 90s inspired clothing collab will make you nostalgic
models for Gap x MadHappy clothing campaign

Undoubtedly, the 90s are back in full force in the style trends. For a few seasons, the idea of nostalgic designs has consumed the stores, and we are seeing more of the Y2K influence when it comes to clothing. One of the biggest examples of the Y2K and 90s styles, Gap, is looking to dominate this trend and it's doing so with one of the most exciting youth brands yet. As part of an exciting lineup of collaborations, Gap is joining forces with MadHappy for a collection of exciting retro-inspired pieces that fit perfectly with the trend, without being over-the-top. The mix of Gen Z and Y2K is alive with this collaboration that transcends generations. 
Gap x MadHappy collaboration

MadHappy, known for their optimistic approach to clothing and stylish designs has joined with Gap to create a 41-piece collection that combines both brands flawlessly. With pieces for children, women, and men, there’s something for everyone. Providing apparel and accessories, the Gap x Madhappy collection will be enough to deck out the entire family for the next season. However, one of the true hallmarks of this partnership is how the collection combines one of the most symbolic pieces in Gap’s history. 

Read more
Men’s fall fashion tips: Is your wardrobe ready for the season?
What you need to know about men's fall fashion (and storing those summer clothes)
A man in a green and gray jacket whittles a stick to a sharp point

You have likely seen the Halloween decorations and pumpkins start to pop up in stores, the candy aisle has doubled in size, or your Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays are dominated by football. Any of these could tell you that fall is here, so you need to start preparing for apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and of course, colder and wetter weather.

While changing the decorations around the home, switching your regular tires on the car to snow tires, and putting the lawn mower away for the rake or leaf blower are part of the preparations, your wardrobe needs attention, too. Here are some tips for ensuring you have the proper clothing prepped for the season and your summer clothes are taken care of appropriately for the long wait to spring. Keep reading to get some tips on men's fall fashion.
Get the right fabrics

Read more
These 6 ’90s fashion trends for men have staying power
Feed your nostalgia with these throwback trends
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas bucket hat

Fashion is cyclical. There are looks that we loved when they were all the rage and then started to make fun of when they lost favor, only to look back fondly and do all we could to bring them back. A good example of fashion-making comebacks is the mom jeans of the '80s starting to show up in women's fashion and men bringing back the mullet. No hairstyle was mocked harder than the mullet in the 00s, but here we are wearing it again. '90s fashion trends are never far out of our nostalgic minds, but some of them are making the jump from fond memories to current staples.

Fashion may be cyclical, but style is an ever-evolving thing with classical, unmoving ideals. The warring dynamic between the progress of fashion and the unwavering mindset of style creates some striking looks to make you stand out. Bold confidence is the way to take what you saw thirty years ago and make it your own today. Here are six trends from the '90s you can make work today.
Baggy is back

Read more