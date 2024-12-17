This ’90s Nike boot is ready for its return this season

Although boots aren’t some of the main offerings in Nike’s lineup, they still hold a special place in the brand’s history. During the 1990s, Nike pushed the limits on their boot designs, ultimately leading to some iconic styles we wear today. Although at the time these boots didn’t see the success others see today, they still prove that Nike knows how to construct a quality boot. As part of Nike’s outdoor line, ACG, their 90s-era boot is returning for a second chance. With a few modern details and upgrades, this silhouette has another opportunity to make a splash. Coming in two confirmed colorways, this boot looks to become your new favorite of the season.

Nike ACG Izy Chukka boot

Crafted using khaki or black suede uppers, this modern chukka boot has many similar features to classic styles, but has many unique twists that set it apart. Mocassain-inspired stitching adds a contrasting color from the heel to the front of the boot. Instead of the classic laces you find on chukka boots, the Izy style comes with an easy-to-access zipper to help keep your foot in place while still being a slip-on. Inside the design is a fleece lining that can help protect the foot during the cold winter months. Since the boot is part of Nike’s outdoor ACG line, the design has a cushioned midsole and lug outsoles for comfort and traction.

An all-terrain boot, this style has seen major upgrades since its first appearance in the ‘90s. Those looking to grab a pair can purchase on December 20 via Nike’s web store. While plenty of chukka boots are available, these new Nike shoes are a unique opportunity to wear some of the brand’s history.