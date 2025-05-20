Veja embraces the new season with its first-ever sandal

For those looking for the perfect casual sneaker, there’s no brand more recognized than Veja. In its 20-year history, the Parisian brand has released numerous types of shoes – from everyday sneakers to even hiking options. Now, the brand is looking toward a new chapter with the launch of its first-ever sandal. True to the brand’s style, the sandal is understated and subtle, with no flashy accents or prints. Using footwear technology similar to their sneakers, the new Veja sandal is stylish and practical for summer adventures. While there’s no telling how many sandal releases are in Veja’s future, its first launch is easily set to be a must-have shoe for the season.

Veja enters the sandal game with a new release

Named Etna, the first sandal in Veja’s line-up is anything but an ordinary flip-flop. The two-strap design utilizes premium suede farmed in Rio Grande do Sul and goes through a tanning process in Brazil without the use of hazardous materials or chemicals. While a lightweight sandal, Etna also uses an Amazonian rubber sole, the same material found in the brand’s famed sneakers. Each sandal is also lined with EVA insoles, a flexible plastic material. The Etna Suede Sandal comes in Taupe Almond, Kaki Black, Safarian Almond, Pierre Almond, and Acai Black. The Etna sandal can also be found in a black leather option that uses organic leather sourced from farms in Uruguay. The sandal’s suede options retail for $130, while the leather choice retails for $135. All Veja sandal options are now available on the brand’s webstore and select retailers.