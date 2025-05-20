 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Veja embraces the new season with its first-ever sandal

Veja releases its first-ever sandal

By
dark green suede veja sandals on rocks
Veja / Veja

For those looking for the perfect casual sneaker, there’s no brand more recognized than Veja. In its 20-year history, the Parisian brand has released numerous types of shoes – from everyday sneakers to even hiking options. Now, the brand is looking toward a new chapter with the launch of its first-ever sandal. True to the brand’s style, the sandal is understated and subtle, with no flashy accents or prints. Using footwear technology similar to their sneakers, the new Veja sandal is stylish and practical for summer adventures. While there’s no telling how many sandal releases are in Veja’s future, its first launch is easily set to be a must-have shoe for the season. 

Veja enters the sandal game with a new release

veja suede sandals on rocks
Veja / Veja

Named Etna, the first sandal in Veja’s line-up is anything but an ordinary flip-flop. The two-strap design utilizes premium suede farmed in Rio Grande do Sul and goes through a tanning process in Brazil without the use of hazardous materials or chemicals. While a lightweight sandal, Etna also uses an Amazonian rubber sole, the same material found in the brand’s famed sneakers. Each sandal is also lined with EVA insoles, a flexible plastic material. The Etna Suede Sandal comes in Taupe Almond, Kaki Black, Safarian Almond, Pierre Almond, and Acai Black. The Etna sandal can also be found in a black leather option that uses organic leather sourced from farms in Uruguay. The sandal’s suede options retail for $130, while the leather choice retails for $135. All Veja sandal options are now available on the brand’s webstore and select retailers.

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

Editors’ Recommendations

Ferrari unveils its new leather sandal that’s perfect for the summer
Ferrari releases a new sandal-loafer design
man wearing ferrari leather sandals

While everyone knows Ferrari for its historic role in Formula One, the brand is also a luxe fashion brand that continues to innovate each season. Following the line of hybrid shoe trends, Ferrari is racing into the summer season with an interesting cross between loafer and sandal that’s taken over by a premium leather. With every stitch boasting quality craftsmanship, these leather hybrid sandals are anything but simple or minimalist. For those looking to combine their passion for Ferrari and elevated style, these leather sandals are the ultimate opportunity to bring a new sophisticated piece into your summer wardrobe. And while much is still left to be desired by Scuderia Ferrari this season, at least these leather sandals will make you feel like a podium finish. 

Ferrari’s newest sandal is a race winner

Read more
The new Sebago Dockside designs are perfect for rain or shine
Sebago, NN.07 release new boat shoe
close up on heel of sebago nn07 shoe

For the heritage brand Sebago, their men’s docksides are nothing less than a classic. Just in time for the upcoming summer season, Sebago is reuniting with NN.07 to give these classic designs a modern makeover. Taking inspiration from coastal Maine, Portland, this reimagined collaboration gives a contemporary upgrade to these vintage designs. Marking the second time that Sebago and Scandinavian brand NN.07 team up, this partnership brings a dose of clean-cut preppy style that’s hard to pass up. The perfect release for an elevated summer season, these updated boat shoes are ideal for anything the season may bring. With weather-resistant features and an elegant design, there’s no reason these won’t be your newest go-to summer shoe. 

NN.07 and Sebago bring coastal prep with new Docksides

Read more
New Balance continues its Grey Days celebration with a new Atmos design
New Balance, Atmos release new sneaker
pair of new balance sneakers

Although New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ campaign has been live since the beginning of May, it hasn’t stopped the brand from continuing to surprise loyal fans. As part of the month-long celebration, the brand is reuniting with one of its longtime collaborators for a special release. Along with Atmos, the athletic brand is releasing a new sneaker that uses prints and symbols for a unique design. This isn’t the first time Atmos and New Balance have partnered for special occasions, with the pair continuously delivering a hit collaboration each season. In this new release, the duo gives one of New Balance’s most faithful designs a bandana-inspired makeover that marks this special month. 

New Balance x Atmos 1000 “Bāṅdhnū”

Read more