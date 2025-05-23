 Skip to main content
Why Gen Z is obsessed with ‘90s-style Casio watches

From thrift stores to TikTok fame: The surprising comeback of 90s Casio watches

Casio G-Shock Square GW-5000-1JF, Japanese Domestic version G Shock watch.
Colin Hui / Shutterstock

No matter where you stand on the app, one undeniable truth is the power of TikTok and its innate power to usher forth new trends in younger generations. Currently, Gen Z (the demographic born between 1997 and 2012) is fussing and fretting over one of the latest ones – the return of classic Casio ’90s watches. The F-91W, the retro digital models, and more are now making a comeback on the wrists of this generation and becoming collectors’ items. And why the excitement over these ’90s-style watches?

Gen Zs live for the nostalgia

Close up of Casio G-Shock DW 5600 series.
Cornelius Krishna Tedjo / Shutterstock

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your generational status or who you ask), Gen Z wasn’t alive in the 1990s, and so it makes sense that they are drawn to an era they never knew. From the aesthetics of that decade, including the grunge (think Nirvana), the ‘old tech’ (no social media), and the oversized digital watches that predominated the decade, there are more than a few reasons why they would be looking to explore an area that preceded their own.

Affordability and stylishness of the era

Casio CRW 001
Casio

Casio models from this era are not considered luxury watches as they are inexpensive, but on the flip side, they are visually appealing and a force of nature as they are nearly indestructible. TikTok audiences have witnessed Casios paired with vintage apparel and the latest streetwear, proving they were just as versatile then as they are today. And with 90s trends a huge deal at the moment, the retro vibe is the perfect fit for those with a sense of nostalgia. 

Cult classics

A Casio men's calculator watch with the time displayed.
Casio

Brands today, no matter how big or small, are constantly looking for ways to connect with new consumers, and a viral moment is one way to pique interest. Casio has been thrown into the thick of it thanks to TikTok, with its timepieces becoming cult favorites for the younger set. Limited editions are quickly becoming a hot commodity and selling out quickly, proving that the hype is certainly warranted. 

Casio weighs in on the ’90s style resurgence

casio watch graphic
Casio / Casio

Style experts have taken note of the resurgence of ’90s edition Casio watches and the growing interest in minimalist aesthetics. Jonny Erazo, head of marketing at Casio, sums it up perfectly: 

Skeleton-style watches are having a moment because they offer something deeper than aesthetics — they reveal the mechanics behind the design. In a world where algorithms and automation seem to reign supreme, there’s growing pushback for visible craftsmanship and transparency. The GA-2100SKE-7AER taps into this mindset perfectly: bold, rugged, and stylish, with a clear resin case and stripped-back look that lets wearers see the integrity beneath the surface. It’s this blend of toughness and openness that’s resonating with a new generation of style-conscious wearers, seeking distinctive, meaningful statement pieces.” 

Casio and the counterculture

Casio watch
Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash / Unsplash

We all live in a world dominated by Apple and other big tech brands, with Casio watches being classified as a sartorial act of rebellion. Direct and to the point, there are no apps or other distractions to be seen. These watches represent the antithesis to what they grew up with and knew – a silent way for Gen Zs to disconnect from the world and still remain in step with today’s fashion. 

Will this Casio trend stand the test of time?

Trends ebb and flow at a rapid pace these days, but as sustainable timepieces and the minimalist approach to fashion continues to ascend, the Casio watch trend may be here to stay for a while. Due to their exceptional durability, affordable price points, and timelessness, they have proven to be beneficial to wearers who prefer style and functionality over excessive hype. Casio watches’ enduring appeal suggests the latest trend is more than a trend – it is a cultural staple that may be cyclical but never truly goes out of style. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
