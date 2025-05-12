 Skip to main content
Why skeleton watches are having a major design moment

Why skeleton watch displays are the focal point of modern horology

By
Ulysse Nardin Diver X Skeleton Ops
Ulysse Nardin / Ulysse Nardin

If you believe skeleton watches simply keep the time, then think again, as they are truly wearable pieces of art blending the mechanical with artistic expression. While some conventional editions may hide the inner workings, skeleton watches beautifully display the intricacies involved in a timepiece from the springs and rotors to the architecture of the gears. Each movement, which can be seen through a transparent case back, embodies precision engineering and expert craftsmanship. Collectors are always looking for the next big thing in horology; skeleton watches are an impressive balance of technical and aesthetic achievement. They are not only visually magnificent, but the skill involved in constructing them proves why skeleton displays take center stage and currently serve as the ultimate form of wearable art. 

The mechanical and artistic power of skeleton watches

Piaget Altiplano Precious Skeleton Watch
Piaget / Piaget

Skeleton watches take timekeeping to the next level through kinetic sculpture, removing the unnecessary layers to reveal the beauty that lies at the heart of horology. These timepieces boast technical mastery and prove how easily the two can coexist with seamless execution. 

The ascension of openworked masterpieces

IWC Big Pilot Watch Shock Absorber Tourbillon Skeleton XPL
IWC / IWC

Skeletonization has evolved considerably since the 18th century, and today’s ultra-modern iterations are regarded by many as an entirely new level of artistic achievement. Fittingly, collectors today have made skeletonized watches an in-demand item, and more brands are creating watches that show off the intricacies of fine-tuned details of a watch instead of concealment. 

Audemars Piguet’s evolution

close up on dial for Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph
Audemars Piguet / Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet is a Swiss powerhouse at the forefront of progressive design Their skeleton evolution can be seen in their Code 11.59 that comes with Genevan finishing combined with avant-garde design. With these openworked movements easily visible, the wearer can see the hand-bevelled bridges that reflect the light in a brilliant display of elegance. 

The opulent movements of Richard Mille

The Richard Mille RM 035.
Richard Mille

Richard Mille’s signature RM 035 Nadal watch is not only gorgeous, but it is highly durable, proof that skeletonization can go beyond mere looks and reliably deliver when it comes to performance. Watch collectors understand this combination that doesn’t have to compromise from any angle — a bonus that has resulted in more watch brands producing timepieces that bring the best of both worlds to consumers.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s guilloché game

Jaeger-LeCoultre
Jaeger-LeCoultre


Jaeger-LeCoultre takes their aesthetics seriously, with their handcrafted guilloché dials considered the pinnacle of decorative arts. Their Master Grande Tradition Gyrotourbillon represents exceptional micromechanics, further proving that skeletonization goes beyond merely removing metal from the equation. True watch mastery involves enhancing what’s left behind and presenting it in a dazzling way.

Micro-painting in dial art

Voutilainen with skeletonized features
Voutilainen

Finnish-born, Swiss-based brand Voutilainen is one of the leading watchmakers with microscopic enamel and their skeletonized timepieces bring dramatic color to the mechanical canvas. Due to their fine detail and history, their watches can command upwards of six figures by collectors. 

Skeleton watches serve as statement pieces

Skeletonized timepieces have gone beyond being a niche component of the industry and come into their own as smartwatches become more popular. By displaying the intricacy and precision involved in crafting complex editions, skeletonized watches continue to earn the respect of consumers and will only improve with each successive release as major brands strive for horological perfection.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

Chrono24 reveals top luxury watches by age group
From datejust to calatrava: how watch preferences evolve with age
Chrono 24 Gen Z Millenial Boomer Watch

Chrono24, a luxury watch marketplace with headquarters in Karlsruhe, has made public some new information. This data shows clear preferences among different generations of watch buyers. Rolex is the most popular brand overall, but certain models appeal more to different age groups.
The company in Karlsruhe examined transaction information to determine which watches are bought more frequently by each age group. The results showed both expected patterns and some surprising exceptions.
Rolex models are in first place in four out of five age categories, but the specific choices change quite a bit. The Datejust is the top pick among buyers under 30. The Submariner leads with people aged 30-39. The Daytona is most popular with those who are 40-49, while the Sea-Dweller comes out on top with buyers aged 50-59. Only the group over 60 goes against this trend, showing a stronger preference for the Patek Philippe Calatrava.
Loyalty to Rolex seems highest among younger buyers. Three of the top five models for people under 30 and those aged 30-39 are Rolex. This drops to two Rolex models in the top five for buyers aged 40-59. For buyers over 60, only one Rolex-the Sky-Dweller-makes it into the top five.
The 40-49 age group shows the most variety in taste. Their top ten purchases include nine different manufacturers, such as Breitling, Vacheron Constantin, and IWC. By comparison, buyers over 60 are drawn to more expensive options, with three Patek Philippe models in their top ten.
Interest in Omega is especially strong among Gen Z watch enthusiasts (mainly the under-30 group). Three Omega models appear in their top ten, along with four Rolex watches, two from Cartier, and, somewhat surprisingly, a Grand Seiko Heritage Collection model. This Grand Seiko is the only one to appear in any age group’s top choices.
The data confirms the wide appeal of luxury watches across generations. Chrono24 reported that more than a third of Gen Z already own a high-quality watch or plan to buy one soon. With about 540,000 watches from around 3,000 dealers and 45,000 private sellers across more than 120 countries, Chrono24 offers a unique view of global watch market trends.

Pink pelagos joins Tudor collection for giro d’italia
Tudor's new chronograph rides with the giro: pink pelagos limited to 300 pieces
Tudor's pink pelagos

Tudor has released a new chronograph, the Pelagos FXD Chrono Pink, as part of the Pelagos line. This limited edition was created for Tudor’s partnership with the Giro d’Italia, the famous cycling race in Italy.
Only 300 pieces will be made, with a price of £4,650 (about $5,000 plus tax). The watch pays tribute to the Maglia Rosa, the pink jersey worn by the race leader during the three-week event. Pink-accented Tudor watches aren’t new-last year, the brand introduced a pink-dialed Black Bay Chrono in partnership with Inter Miami, the soccer club partly owned by Tudor ambassador David Beckham. However, the new Pelagos FXD Chrono Pink uses pink as an accent rather than covering the entire dial.
A notable feature is the tachymeter scale, which is calibrated for cycling speeds instead of the automotive speeds usually found on chronographs. This cycling-specific scale wraps around the dial, showing Tudor’s commitment as the official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, a partnership that began in 2023.
The watch measures 43mm and uses a black carbon composite case, making it lightweight and technical qualities important for sports watches. The crown and chronograph pushers are made of titanium for added durability and lightness. The case is 13.2mm thick.
Inside is the Calibre MT5813, based on the Breitling 01 chronograph movement. This COSC-certified calibre offers accuracy within 2/+4 seconds per day and has a 70-hour power reserve, so it can run for nearly three days without rewinding.
The watch features a solid caseback with special engravings, including the limited edition number (from 0/300 to 300/300) and an image of cyclists in action, emphasizing its connection to the race. It comes on a fabric strap with pink accents to match the dial, blending Tudor’s heritage-inspired design with modern materials and construction suitable for sports use.

H. Moser makes rose gold rival to Rolex’s Rainbow Daytona
60 baguette sapphires and a flying tourbillon: moser's new rainbow streamliner
H Moser Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow

H. Moser & Cie. has introduced its most ornate Streamliner so far with the new Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow edition. This watch directly competes with Rolex’s Rainbow Daytona in the very expensive sports watch category.
Available in rose gold (CHF 175,000) or stainless steel (CHF 125,000), the 40mm watch is a showcase of both watchmaking and jewelry skills. The bezel is set with 60 carefully selected baguette-cut colored sapphires.
The Streamliner’s cushion-shaped case created unique challenges for gem-setters. Each sapphire had to be chosen for its color to create a rainbow gradient around the bezel, and each one also had to be cut to a different size to fit the case design.
At the center of this watch is Moser’s skeletonized HMC 814 automatic movement, visible through the open dial. The large one-minute flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock serves as both a technical feature and a visual focal point.
A look at the back of the watch reveals similar attention to detail. The Moser-branded rose gold rotor is skeletonized, exposing the gears, wheels, bridges, and springs of the movement underneath.
Production numbers will be limited, not by a set amount, but by the time and complexity required to make each one. This highlights the skill involved in crafting every piece.
The Rainbow Streamliner stands apart from Moser’s usual simple design, which is known for its fumé dials and minimalist approach. Still, it maintains the brand’s focus on independent watchmaking, while entering a category associated with brands like Rolex and its Rainbow Daytona watch that has become highly sought after on the resale market.
With its integrated bracelet, movement finishing, and elaborate gem-setting, the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Rainbow is a contender in the growing group of high-jewelry sports watches. These timepieces combine technical expertise with unmistakable luxury.

