Jaeger-LeCoultre adds to Polaris Collection

If you thought Jaeger-LeCoultre showed off everything in its arsenal at Watches and Wonders 2024, think again. Not long after debuting several Duomètre models, the brand has something else up its sleeve — expanding on the Polaris collection, which was first introduced in 2018 and took inspiration from its 1968 Memovox Polaris dive watch.

With summer just around the corner, we’re all looking for a travel companion to accompany us on our trips. Traveling in the warmer months can mean all manner of things, from strolling the streets of Paris with a button-down and dress sneakers to mountain biking in the Alps on a rainy day in the mud; the perfect watch for traveling should be adaptable, not just for various hobbies but for sartorial purposes as well. Naturally, if you’re hopping trains in Europe or driving a Jeep through the Outback, you’ll want a watch that can tell you the time in multiple locations — but that’s a given that any good watchmaker should keep in mind.

Recommended Videos

Jaeger-LeCoultre debuts the Polaris Geographic

Now, Jaeger-LeCoultre has debuted the Polaris Geographic and added two fresh color options to the current lineup. This new Polaris is not so cluttered, is easier to read than its past iterations, and is much sportier. It features the Caliber 939 movement, similar to the one seen in the 2020 Master Control Geographic, and comes with a 70-hour power reserve; not too shabby, right?

This Jaeger-LeCoultre has a second-time zone at the 6 o’clock position, which is very easily adjusted and can be managed by a crown at 10 o’clock; it includes both hours and minutes, a day-night indicator, and an orange triangle for selecting cities on the world time disc. The lack of a date subdial gives the watch a sleek and, dare we say, slightly minimalist look with a gradient ocean-grey lacquer dial and a sunburst finish. It’s fairly large at 42mm with 100 meters of water resistance (remember we mentioned all that swimming during the summer season?).

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Collection: Polaris Date

Also added to the Polaris collection is a new ocean-grey lacquer dial option for the Polaris Date, which still features a sunburst finish and has a blue-grey tone with white Superluminova indexes. The dial includes numerals at 12, 6, and 9 o’clock, a date window at 3 o’clock, and an inner rotating bezel. As for the size, it’s also 42mm but slightly thicker than the Polaris Geographic at 13.92mm compared to 11.54mm due to its extra water resistance, which is 200 meters. It’s powered by the Caliber 899 movement and has a power reserve of 70 hours.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Collection: Polaris Perpetual Calendar

The last addition to this new Jaeger-LeCoultre collection is the Polaris Perpetual Calendar, which comes in 18K pink gold and features a gradient green lacquer dial that gives off major old-money vibes. Its case measures 42mm with an 11.97mm thickness and is water resistant to 100 meters. It also features an inner rotating bezel and a red “security zone” indicator to prevent date adjustments between 8 pm and 4 am. It’s powered by the Calibre 868 movement and has a 70-hour power reserve.

What’s the price tag, and where can you buy them?

The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Geographic is priced at $16,100, followed by the Polaris Date at $11,100. The Polaris Perpetual Calendar in pink gold will certainly cost a pretty penny at $52,500. The entire collection can be bought on the Jaeger LeCoultre website.

Editors' Recommendations