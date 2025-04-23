 Skip to main content
Jaeger-LeCoultre brings the 1931 Polo Club Traveling Collection to the US

The Jaeger-LeCoultre 1931 Polo Club Traveling collection will be exhibited in May

1931 Polo Club Traveling Collection
1931 Polo Club Traveling Collection Jaeger Le Coultre / Jaeger Le Coultre

Watches and Wonders 2025 was quite immersive—every brand had unique collections that brightened everyone’s world. We are still enjoying every single watch that was brought to the table.

Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced various novelties at Watches and Wonders, including the Reverso Minute Repeater, Reverso Hybris Artistica Calibre 179, and Reverso Tribute Geographic, as well as other timepieces inspired by retro watches from the 20th century. To immerse everyone in their beautiful horological world, the brand will bring the 1931 Polo Club Traveling collection to the US and showcase both heritage and new models in select boutiques in New York and Los Angeles.

The collection will be available in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Madison Avenue flagship boutique from May 1st to  May 10th, Monday through Saturday (10 AM to 6 PM), to everyone interested in viewing the timepieces. Apart from that, the brand will also offer immersive workshops that focus on its story and the latest watches from Geneva. Guests will also have the opportunity to try new chocolate treats from Jaeger-LeCoultre, thanks to the Made of Makers programme, which features remarkable talent from multiple fields.

This time around, Mathieu Davoine will present different types of chocolate confectionery in interesting shapes and forms, diving deeper into the brand’s story—an enjoyable experience too.

The collection will travel to Los Angeles after the New York exhibition and will be available at Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Beverly Hills boutique from May 17th to June 3rd. The shop will be open from Monday to Saturday (10 AM to 6 PM) and Sundays (12 PM to 5 PM). Examples of pieces that will be put on display include Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds and Reverso Tribute Geographic.

