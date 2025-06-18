Citizen launches ATTESA blue universe collection with duratect dlc blue coating

Citizen adds two special Blue Universe models to its ATTESA collection. The watches feature a dark blue coating on their bezels and the center links of their bracelets, achieved through an advanced surface hardening method inspired by the colors of the stars. One model is priced at $1,080 and the other at $2,437.

The deep blue color is created using thin film interference, similar to the effect seen on soap bubbles. This coating is not only visually striking but also highly durable, measuring 1,000-1,400HV on the Vickers scale—much harder than standard stainless steel, which is around 200HV. Advanced titanium processing creates a clear contrast between the brushed octagonal bezel and the smooth case lines, with the case and bracelet connecting seamlessly for a clean, professional look.

Both models have black dials with sparkling specks that mimic stars in a quiet night sky. Simple silver-colored hour markers and hands ensure easy readability while maintaining the collection’s celestial theme.

The CC4106-74E, priced at $2,437, is limited to 2,000 pieces and features the F950 caliber with Satellite Wave GPS. This movement maintains an accuracy of ±5 seconds per month without a signal and offers a five-year power reserve on a full charge. Additional features include world time, a 1/20 second stopwatch (up to 24 hours), light level indication, power reserve display, and a perpetual calendar running to 2100.

The CB3046-76E, priced at $1,080, is limited to 1,800 pieces and uses the H128 caliber, which receives radio signals worldwide. It offers ±15 seconds per month accuracy, a five-year Eco-Drive power reserve, power reserve display, and a calendar. This model comes in a 39mm case, while the CC4106-74E measures 44mm.

Both watches are made from Citizen’s Super Titanium, which is five times harder than stainless steel yet lightweight and hypoallergenic. The dials are protected by sapphire crystals with anti-reflective coatings, and both models are water-resistant to 10 bar, making them suitable for everyday wear.

Citizen will launch these Blue Universe models in July 2025, reflecting the brand’s “BETTER STARTS NOW” philosophy of innovation and quality manufacturing. The limited production numbers ensure exclusivity, and Citizen’s global manufacturing guarantees consistent quality across all markets.

For more details, visit the official Citizen site: https://www.citizenwatch.com