 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Citizen launches ATTESA blue universe collection with duratect dlc blue coating

Citizen's ATTESA blue universe collection features innovative surface hardening

By
Citizen ATTESA blye
Citizen

Citizen adds two special Blue Universe models to its ATTESA collection. The watches feature a dark blue coating on their bezels and the center links of their bracelets, achieved through an advanced surface hardening method inspired by the colors of the stars. One model is priced at $1,080 and the other at $2,437.

The deep blue color is created using thin film interference, similar to the effect seen on soap bubbles. This coating is not only visually striking but also highly durable, measuring 1,000-1,400HV on the Vickers scale—much harder than standard stainless steel, which is around 200HV. Advanced titanium processing creates a clear contrast between the brushed octagonal bezel and the smooth case lines, with the case and bracelet connecting seamlessly for a clean, professional look.

Recommended Videos

Both models have black dials with sparkling specks that mimic stars in a quiet night sky. Simple silver-colored hour markers and hands ensure easy readability while maintaining the collection’s celestial theme.

  • The CC4106-74E, priced at $2,437, is limited to 2,000 pieces and features the F950 caliber with Satellite Wave GPS. This movement maintains an accuracy of ±5 seconds per month without a signal and offers a five-year power reserve on a full charge. Additional features include world time, a 1/20 second stopwatch (up to 24 hours), light level indication, power reserve display, and a perpetual calendar running to 2100.

  • The CB3046-76E, priced at $1,080, is limited to 1,800 pieces and uses the H128 caliber, which receives radio signals worldwide. It offers ±15 seconds per month accuracy, a five-year Eco-Drive power reserve, power reserve display, and a calendar. This model comes in a 39mm case, while the CC4106-74E measures 44mm.

Both watches are made from Citizen’s Super Titanium, which is five times harder than stainless steel yet lightweight and hypoallergenic. The dials are protected by sapphire crystals with anti-reflective coatings, and both models are water-resistant to 10 bar, making them suitable for everyday wear.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Citizen will launch these Blue Universe models in July 2025, reflecting the brand’s “BETTER STARTS NOW” philosophy of innovation and quality manufacturing. The limited production numbers ensure exclusivity, and Citizen’s global manufacturing guarantees consistent quality across all markets.

For more details, visit the official Citizen site: https://www.citizenwatch.com

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

IWC expands top gun collection with mojave desert ceramic pilot watch
Desert inspiration: IWC's sand-colored ceramic pilot watch honors naval aviation heritage
IWC Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 TOP GUN Mojave Desert

IWC Schaffhausen is expanding its military aviation collection with the Pilot's Watch Automatic 41 TOP GUN Mojave Desert, the latest addition to the brand’s "Colors of TOP GUN" series. This watch features ceramic construction that pairs desert-inspired aesthetics with Swiss precision, drawing inspiration from navy flight suits and the rugged terrain surrounding the China Lake air base in California’s Western Mojave Desert.
The 41mm case showcases IWC’s forty years of ceramic expertise, rendered in their proprietary "Mojave Desert" color—a muted earth tone blending beige and khaki. This distinctive shade does more than look good; it directly references the flight suits worn by navy pilots and the arid landscape where US Navy aviators train at China Lake.
IWC’s ceramic process highlights how complex achieving this subtle color actually is. Artisans form ceramic from powdered raw materials into "green body" shapes, machine them closer to their final form, and then fire them in a kiln. This high-temperature process makes the ceramic exceptionally hard and scratch-resistant. The Mojave Desert color is achieved by carefully mixing zirconium oxide with metallic oxides.
The challenge increases because the color changes during firing, requiring extensive testing to achieve the exact tone. This meticulous approach reflects IWC’s long-standing dedication to advanced materials—a legacy dating back over 150 years, making them pioneers in both titanium and ceramic watchmaking.
The watch’s design maintains a unified color scheme. The brown dial features understated minute scales and numerals that glow with Super-LumiNova for legibility in low light, matching the ceramic case. A beige rubber strap with a fabric inlay and a titanium pin buckle completes the look, adding both durability and comfort.
Technical excellence is evident in the IWC-manufactured 32112 caliber. This automatic movement uses a pawl winding system to deliver a 120-hour power reserve. Its 4Hz frequency ensures precise timekeeping, and the bi-directional rotor efficiently stores energy from even the smallest wrist movements.
The titanium case back is engraved with the TOP GUN logo, underscoring the watch’s connection to naval aviation while also reducing weight. The choice of titanium further demonstrates IWC’s expertise in working with advanced metals, complementing their mastery of ceramics.
This watch joins a growing Mojave Desert collection, which includes the Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar TOP GUN Edition, the Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41, and the Big Pilot's Watch TOP GUN Edition. All feature the signature sand-colored ceramic, but offer different functionalities and case sizes.
IWC’s commitment to sustainable luxury is evident in their careful sourcing of materials and efforts to minimize environmental impact, ensuring these watches embody both technical mastery and responsible craftsmanship. The brand’s focus on transparency, reuse, and care results in timepieces built to last for generations.
The Pilot's Watch Automatic 41 TOP GUN Mojave Desert demonstrates how military inspiration can be transformed into civilian luxury, blending professional tool heritage with contemporary design through advanced materials and renowned Swiss watchmaking expertise.

Read more
Orient Star launches m34 f8 with nanoparticle dials
Meteor magic: Orient star brings nanoparticle innovation to luxury watchmaking
Orient Star launches nanopartical metal dial

Orient Star presented two watches for its Contemporary Collection—these watches use new methods to create their faces. The M34 F8 Date models take inspiration from the Perseid meteor shower and showcase innovative techniques, bringing ideas from electronics into watchmaking.

The black dial version stands out. The company made only 160 of this limited watch, and it sells for about $3,656. This watch represents a true first in watchmaking—it applies nanoparticle metal layering to create the dial. This new process, adapted from electronics manufacturing, deposits layers of nanoparticle metal ink onto the dial multiple times. This gives the dial a sense of depth and captures the feel of deep space.

Read more
anOrdain launches handcrafted porcelain watches
From fire to clay: anOrdain's porcelain revolution brings accessible artistry
anOrdain launches handcrafted porcelain watches

AnOrdain, a Glasgow-based company, built a loyal following—it made excellent hand-enameled watch dials and offered clear customer service. The Scottish maker then moved into a new material: porcelain. The company introduced its Model 2 Porcelain collection after three years of focused study. This collection gives customers a way to experience anOrdain's handmade dial art.
Work with porcelain began in 2022. At that time, anOrdain saw a need to broaden its selection. The company also wanted to keep its standards for handmade products high. Instead of buying porcelain dials from others, the company chose to learn this old art itself. AnOrdain's team spent three years with master potters from Stoke-on-Trent—a town known as a center for English pottery—learning how to make watch dials from English clay.
Making porcelain dials requires different methods than working with enamel. AnOrdain’s well-known grand feu enamel dials use glass powder on metal discs, which are baked at 840°C. But the new porcelain dials use English clay. Workers paint them with glass-like coatings and fire them at much higher temperatures, up to 1300°C. To achieve the black finish seen in the collection, the company experimented with many glaze mixtures, finally using a high amount of iron oxide.
After this hot firing, each dial shows slight differences. Small dips and dots appear as a sign of the handmade process. AnOrdain says these natural variations mean no two porcelain dials look the same. This celebrates the human touch in making fine watches.
The Model 2 Porcelain keeps the well-liked size and look of anOrdain’s enamel collection, but with some updates. The 39.5mm steel case holds the La Joux-Perret G101 automatic movement, which performs well. The hands have been significantly improved. White glowing material now fills loops that were previously empty, finished with fine gold frames. The seconds hand is more striking, with a bright red outer coat and a white tip.
Production capacity is small—anOrdain can finish about 30 pieces each month. The price is $2,440, which is $750 less than the enamel versions, even though they use the same cases and movements. The current wait time is six months, and customers can buy only one watch each. The Model 2 Porcelain shows anOrdain's commitment to preserving traditional crafts in modern watchmaking. It also offers affordable luxury through transparent dealings with customers.

Read more