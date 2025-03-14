New limited-edition Citizen watches blend Japanese artistry and innovation

As a watch brand that dates back to the late ‘20s, Citizen has perfected the art of manufacturing accurate timepieces that become beloved. Its flagship collection, The Citizen, is celebrating its 30th anniversary, so, of course, the brand is debuting two new limited-edition models. They are the AQ4106-00A and AQ4100-22L.

Part of the Iconic Nature Collection, Citizen drew inspiration from a Japanese notion, Okashi, that represents life’s beauty, from landscapes and scenery to the most simple moments in life—anything that touches the soul. This can be seen in the delicate Tosa Washi paper on the dial.

Recommended Videos

While the AQ4106-00A comes with a pink dial, the AQ4100-22L has a blue dial. Apart from diving deeper into the concept of Okashi, the brand also explored other artistic creations, such as Kasure and Njimi, which are quite popular in Japanese culture. Njimi is the process of seeping paint through paper to create a striking hue. Kasure is centred around brushed textures.

The Citizen AQ4106-00A has a pink dial, which is manufactured from an ancient Japanese paper, Unryushi, with huge fiber strands. The dial is reminiscent of the sky at dawn using a light color, Duratect Sakura pink. Urunyushi fibers represent the small clouds that might overlook beautiful landscapes in Spring.

Featuring a dark blue dial, the AQ4100-22L’s front face is the essence of a clear summer night. Moonlight river reflections are perfectly captured by an indigo color that accentuates the dark blue background. The brand also breathed some life into the dial with a gold seconds hand—a fine representation of a firefly’s trail at night.

Both feature the latest Eco-Drive technology, which is complemented by an accuracy of around ± 5 seconds.

Each model is paired with a crocodile leather strap that blends with the dial. Both the AQ4106-00A and AQ4100-22L will be limited to 400 pieces. While the AQ4106-00A retails at $3,000, the AQ4100-22L is $2,900.